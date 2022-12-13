Ryan Walters was named the top assistant coach in college football in 2022.

Former NFL and Purdue quarterback Drew Brees will serve as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater's Citrus Bowl game against LSU. Brees will aid the Boilermakers (8-5) in preparation for the Jan. 2 game and also participate in recruiting activities, per Purdue's news release on Thursday. "Purdue University is fortunate to have alumni who are impactful leaders in industries and careers across a wide spectrum, including professional football,"...

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO