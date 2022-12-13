Read full article on original website
This week in HS Sports: My own memories of Mike Leach, impressions from the All-Star Game
This is an opinion piece. Like most current journalists, I too have a Mike Leach story. And I also was stunned and saddened to see the Mississippi State head football coach die earlier this week at just age 61. In the fall of 2008 – before I started covering high...
Nick Saban discusses Bryce Young, Will Anderson’s decisions to play in Sugar Bowl
Alabama’s football team resumed practice Friday, almost three weeks after the Iron Bowl and two weeks before it plays Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. The Tide will practice for nearly the next week in Tuscaloosa before traveling Dec. 26 to New Orleans for the Dec. 31 bowl game.
