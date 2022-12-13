Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
3 Bill O’Brien replacements Alabama needs to hire to reignite the offense
Alabama football needs something to change after wasting Bryce Young and missing the College Football Playoff and Bill O’Brien is likely top of that list. Though you never want to put too much blame on one person, it’s hard not to look at the last two seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and wonder what might’ve been had Bill O’Brien not been the offensive coordinator.
Alabama Football: Time to stop sleeping on Jalen Milroe
Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the Alabama football program as the 2022 season wraps up is the state of the quarterback room going forward. All-American, Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Bryce Young is expected to move on from the program, leaving a question mark at the position for the first time in several years. It can be expected that Young will become the fourth straight Alabama quarterback to be an NFL starter, and potentially an NFL standout.
Alabama Football: Will Anderson Jr. doing what no Tide player has ever done
Alabama Football has had so many great teams, coaches and players, it is always impressive when another record is added to a long list of superlatives. When a new Alabama Crimson Tide record was added this week, it was stunning. The NCAA recognizes only five organizations that select All-American teams....
247Sports
PODCAST: Freeze flips third recruit in as many days; another OL commit on the way?
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Christian Clemente and Jason Caldwell discuss Auburn's latest flip of offensive lineman Connor Lew from Miami, a huge transfer QB visitor this weekend, another possible flip candidate and another OL commitment candidate. RUN TIME: 18 minutes. Listen to this episode...
How to Watch No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs No. 15 Gonzaga
Everything you need to know as the Crimson Tide takes on the Bulldogs at the C.M. Newton Classic inside Legacy Arena.
Christian Robinson will not be retained by Auburn Football
It appears that Auburn’s linebackers coach during 2022, and a favorite among recruits, will not be coaching under Hugh Freeze going forward. Nathan King of 247Sports reported Thursday morning that Auburn linebackers coach Christian Robinson will not be a part of the new staff. Following the hiring of Hugh Freeze, Robinson remained at Auburn to help with recruiting efforts alongside Zac Etheridge and Cadillac Williams.
Ohio State offers massive transfer portal offensive tackle
Even though I’d like to believe that Ryan Day reads my content, I know he doesn’t. What I do know is that we both see a need at offensive tackle, especially considering the potential for both tackles, Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones, to make a move for the next level after this season ends.
