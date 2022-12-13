ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Bill O’Brien replacements Alabama needs to hire to reignite the offense

Alabama football needs something to change after wasting Bryce Young and missing the College Football Playoff and Bill O’Brien is likely top of that list. Though you never want to put too much blame on one person, it’s hard not to look at the last two seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and wonder what might’ve been had Bill O’Brien not been the offensive coordinator.
Alabama Football: Time to stop sleeping on Jalen Milroe

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the Alabama football program as the 2022 season wraps up is the state of the quarterback room going forward. All-American, Heisman Trophy winner, and national champion Bryce Young is expected to move on from the program, leaving a question mark at the position for the first time in several years. It can be expected that Young will become the fourth straight Alabama quarterback to be an NFL starter, and potentially an NFL standout.
PODCAST: Freeze flips third recruit in as many days; another OL commit on the way?

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Christian Clemente and Jason Caldwell discuss Auburn's latest flip of offensive lineman Connor Lew from Miami, a huge transfer QB visitor this weekend, another possible flip candidate and another OL commitment candidate. RUN TIME: 18 minutes. Listen to this episode...
Christian Robinson will not be retained by Auburn Football

It appears that Auburn’s linebackers coach during 2022, and a favorite among recruits, will not be coaching under Hugh Freeze going forward. Nathan King of 247Sports reported Thursday morning that Auburn linebackers coach Christian Robinson will not be a part of the new staff. Following the hiring of Hugh Freeze, Robinson remained at Auburn to help with recruiting efforts alongside Zac Etheridge and Cadillac Williams.
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

