Union protest, net-zero development, jailbreak movie: Down in Alabama
Remember the Vicky and Casey White jailbreak drama?. The only thing more predictable than that sad story ending badly was that there would be a movie made about it. Well, there already is one that’s billed to be “inspired” by the events. Also on today’s briefing:
Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress’, in danger of closing in 2023, lawmakers say
Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
wvtm13.com
Investigators: Birmingham serial rapist used own child as bait
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Investigators say a Birmingham man who was convicted of raping five women in three years used his own child as bait. Quin'darrius Carter pleaded guilty to five counts of rape in a Jefferson County courtroom. Carter's victims were part of a massive sexual assault kit backlog.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County leaders react to more layoffs at Landing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County leaders are reacting about more layoffs coming to a Birmingham real estate tech company. It comes just over two months after the Landing laid off 110 employees in October. Landing helps people find apartments and provides flexible living for renters. It’s not known how many...
Appeal denied for Alabama death row inmate Toforest Johnson despite backing of prosecutors
The Alabama Supreme Court today denied an appeal by death row inmate Toforest Johnson, who claimed the state violated his right to a fair trial by failing to disclose that a key witness was motivated by a $5,000 reward. The justices did not issue a written opinion in denying Johnson’s...
What’s the most popular new Airbnb host in Alabama this year?
Airbnb has seen a new crop of host properties added just this year, and the top one in Alabama is located in the Birmingham area. “Boho basement apartment with hot tub” only began accepting guests earlier this year, and already has about 120 check-ins, according to the online hosting app.
Alabama prisoner ‘baked to death’ by malfunctioning heater, lawsuit alleges
A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal temperature of 109 degrees when he was found unresponsive in the mental health cell, according to the lawsuit which was filed by the man’s sister and names prison staff, wardens and contractors as defendants.
Alabama mother sues Birmingham hospitals, doctors, claims infant son was illegally euthanized
An Alabama mother claims that her infant son Jasper was illegally euthanized at Children's of Alabama in 2020.
Bluestone Coke to pay $925k for air pollution in Birmingham
A Jefferson County judge has signed off on a settlement agreement between the health department and Bluestone Coke in Birmingham. Under the terms of the consent decree, Bluestone Coke will pay a $925,000 fine to the Jefferson County Department of Health for air pollution violations at the facility in North Birmingham.
Domestic dispute outside Birmingham Family Dollar leaves 1 shot
One person was injured in a morning shooting in Birmingham. North Precinct officers were dispatched at 9:35 a.m. to the Family Dollar at 521 Center Street North on a report of a person shot, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. Officers arrived to find an adult male wounded. His injuries are not...
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
Landing lays off dozens of employees in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With 10 days before Christmas, dozens of employees at Landing in Birmingham received a pink slip. On Tuesday, the company went through another substantial round of layoffs, marking the second round of layoffs the company has had since October. The company, which works to develop fully furnished apartments in 375 cities […]
Double homicide at Birmingham gas station sparked by stolen car ruled justified
The double homicide at an east Birmingham gas station just over one week ago has been ruled justified. Timmeric Leshawn Bryant, 22, and Tobias Estrada McKinstry, 38, were shot to death Dec. 8 at the Shell gas station in the 8300 block of First Avenue North. The gunfire erupted just before 8:30 p.m.
Alabama gets $5.8 million to support English learner students, teachers
Alabama will get nearly $5.8 million over the next five years to support English learner instruction and teacher training. The grants, distributed through a federal program from the U.S. Department of Education, will support two ESL teacher training programs at the University of Alabama at Huntsville and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
BJCC board does the expected, holds onto its politically enabled power, influence and cushy box seats
This is an opinion column. Good for them. Good for the good old boy (and one female) network—heretofore referred to as the GOBN. Good for them for doing exactly what I thought they’d do, being exactly who I thought they were (an homage to the late football coach and friend Dennis Green). For defiantly holding their grip on the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Complex.
Birmingham’s District 9 to host food giveaway and Christmas gathering this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s District 9 is planning a food hub giveaway and Christmas gathering this Saturday. Both events will take place at the Tuxedo Ballroom at 2001 Avenue D. The food hub giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Boxes will consist of onions, bell peppers, regular potatoes, sweet potatoes, celery, […]
Family sought for William Donaldson Correctional Facility inmate who died this week
An inmate serving a life sentence was found dead of natural causes, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding his family. Jackie Curtis Haynes, 69, was found unresponsive at 3:43 a.m. Wednesday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility. He was in the infirmary where he was being treated for chronic health conditions.
WTRF
Company in Alabama owned by West Virginia governor’s family fined nearly $1M
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A company owned by the family of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has been ordered to pay nearly a million dollars in fines. The Justice family businesses include a plant known as Bluestone Coke in Birmingham, Alabama, which the Jefferson County Alabama Board of Health has issued a $925,000 fine against for causing severe air pollution.
Magic City Grille owner ‘in the dark’ about future of beloved restaurant
The home of Birmingham’s beloved Magic City Grille may have a new owner, but what the future of the restaurant may be is, at the moment, unclear. Kupperman Companies of New Orleans recently bought the building, at 2201 to 2205 Third Avenue North, for an undisclosed amount, as part of a move into the Alabama real estate market.
CBS 42 rides along with Birmingham Police for ‘Operation Close Out’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are increasing their presence in high-crime areas as part of Operation Close Out to help cut down on crime. On Thursday, CBS 42 had a chance to ride along with BPD to see how it all works. We hit the road with Officer Bradley Cole after a quick roll […]
