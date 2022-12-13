ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

AL.com

Birmingham-Southern College in ‘financial distress’, in danger of closing in 2023, lawmakers say

Birmingham-Southern College, the liberal arts college whose roots date back to its charter as Southern University by the Alabama legislature in 1856, is in danger of closing. In a letter to members of the Jefferson County Delegation of the Alabama legislature, Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Jim Carns wrote: “Birmingham-Southern has been operating in financial distress for over a decade. Without support, it will not be able to continue to operate after May 2023.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Investigators: Birmingham serial rapist used own child as bait

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Investigators say a Birmingham man who was convicted of raping five women in three years used his own child as bait. Quin'darrius Carter pleaded guilty to five counts of rape in a Jefferson County courtroom. Carter's victims were part of a massive sexual assault kit backlog.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County leaders react to more layoffs at Landing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County leaders are reacting about more layoffs coming to a Birmingham real estate tech company. It comes just over two months after the Landing laid off 110 employees in October. Landing helps people find apartments and provides flexible living for renters. It’s not known how many...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama prisoner ‘baked to death’ by malfunctioning heater, lawsuit alleges

A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal temperature of 109 degrees when he was found unresponsive in the mental health cell, according to the lawsuit which was filed by the man’s sister and names prison staff, wardens and contractors as defendants.
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

Bluestone Coke to pay $925k for air pollution in Birmingham

A Jefferson County judge has signed off on a settlement agreement between the health department and Bluestone Coke in Birmingham. Under the terms of the consent decree, Bluestone Coke will pay a $925,000 fine to the Jefferson County Department of Health for air pollution violations at the facility in North Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation

PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Landing lays off dozens of employees in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With 10 days before Christmas, dozens of employees at Landing in Birmingham received a pink slip. On Tuesday, the company went through another substantial round of layoffs, marking the second round of layoffs the company has had since October. The company, which works to develop fully furnished apartments in 375 cities […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama gets $5.8 million to support English learner students, teachers

Alabama will get nearly $5.8 million over the next five years to support English learner instruction and teacher training. The grants, distributed through a federal program from the U.S. Department of Education, will support two ESL teacher training programs at the University of Alabama at Huntsville and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

BJCC board does the expected, holds onto its politically enabled power, influence and cushy box seats

This is an opinion column. Good for them. Good for the good old boy (and one female) network—heretofore referred to as the GOBN. Good for them for doing exactly what I thought they’d do, being exactly who I thought they were (an homage to the late football coach and friend Dennis Green). For defiantly holding their grip on the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Complex.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WTRF

Company in Alabama owned by West Virginia governor’s family fined nearly $1M

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A company owned by the family of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has been ordered to pay nearly a million dollars in fines. The Justice family businesses include a plant known as Bluestone Coke in Birmingham, Alabama, which the Jefferson County Alabama Board of Health has issued a $925,000 fine against for causing severe air pollution.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

