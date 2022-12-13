ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Marconews.com

The NFL is reportedly stopping the Raiders from doing a weird thing on kickoffs

Did you notice the quirky thing the Las Vegas Raiders were doing last week in that awful loss to the Los Angeles Rams?. If not, here’s the recap: The Raiders used a holder on kickoffs, despite the fact that it was a Thursday night game that took place indoors. That’s because the holder was putting the ball on a tee rather than having the football nestled it in there as usual.
The latest Buffalo weather report could mean an epic Bills-Dolphins snow game

This is the online version of our daily newsletter,The Morning Win. Charles Curtis is filling in for Andy Nesbitt. Are we getting a snow game? A BUFFALO SNOW GAME? WITH SO MUCH ON THE LINE???. Gosh, I really hope so. Because snow games are so much fun, especially ones in...
Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is back under center for the New York Jets this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Wilson will start at quarterback Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play with a rib injury. White...
Texans WR Brandin Cooks practices for first time in two weeks

The Houston Texans saw some favorable news on their Thursday injury report as they gear up to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 at NRG Stadium. Receiver Brandin Cooks, who has missed the last two games with a calf injury, was limited in Thursday's practice. It was the first time in two weeks he practiced.
Baker Mayfield wins NFC Offensive Player of the Week following dramatic Rams debut

Baker Mayfield has officially capped off a wild first week with the Los Angeles Rams by winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Mayfield was announced as the Week 14 winner on Wednesday. He led the Rams to a dramatic come-from-behind victory over the Raiders just two days after joining the team.
Eagles open the 21-day practice window for TE Dallas Goedert

The Eagles made a handful of roster moves on Tuesday, but the biggest move was made on Wednesday morning after the team activated the 21-day practice window for tight end Dallas Goedert. Goedert has been out since the Week 10 loss to the Commanders on Monday Night Football. He'll make...
Tom Brady admitted he can be a 'pretty bad sport'

This is the Morning Win, by Andy Nesbitt. Tom Brady has had a legendary career in the NFL and whenever he decides to finally call it quits (for good) he's going to be known as the GOAT for quite some time. If you've watched Brady the past few years, though...
Texans sign QB Jeff Driskel to active roster as part of several roster moves

The Houston Texans are giving reserve quarterback Jeff Driskel a promotion. The Texans signed Driskel off the practice squad and added him to the active roster on Wednesday. The move comes after the former 2016 sixth-round draft pick went 4 of 6 for 38 yards and a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. Driskel also had seven carries for 36 yards in the 27-23 loss.
