Marconews.com
'Symbol of hope': Inside Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' day giving back to Philadelphia community
PHILADELPHIA – The first question Jalen Hurts fielded from a group of middle schoolers Tuesday morning in the library at William Nebinger Elementary was one he's definitely answered before. "How did it feel when Tua Tagovailoa took over your starting job?" The fans in this city can be tough,...
Marconews.com
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel trolled the weather with his t-shirt before his team's trip to snowy Buffalo
The Miami Dolphins had heaters ready to go for last week's game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. It was a contest that took place indoors, in Los Angeles where the temperature at kickoff was roughly 55 degrees. This, combined with a recent two-game losing streak and a sudden dropoff from...
Marconews.com
'Get ready to play our best game': All eyes on Daniel Jones in Giants-Washington showdown
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Two prevailing trends regarding Daniel Jones four seasons into his NFL career will be up against one another when the New York Giants meet the Washington Commanders in what amounts to a playoff elimination game Sunday night. In three career starts inside FedEx Field, Jones...
Marconews.com
49ers' Nick Bosa: Questionable roughing the passer flag that wiped out pick-six 'the right call'
Another week, another questionable roughing the passer call. If there’s a day ending in “Y,” you know you’re going to see one. This time, the victim was pass-rusher Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers. With 12:52 left in the third quarter of the 49ers’ "Thursday...
Marconews.com
The NFL is reportedly stopping the Raiders from doing a weird thing on kickoffs
Did you notice the quirky thing the Las Vegas Raiders were doing last week in that awful loss to the Los Angeles Rams?. If not, here’s the recap: The Raiders used a holder on kickoffs, despite the fact that it was a Thursday night game that took place indoors. That’s because the holder was putting the ball on a tee rather than having the football nestled it in there as usual.
Sportsnaut
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Marconews.com
The latest Buffalo weather report could mean an epic Bills-Dolphins snow game
This is the online version of our daily newsletter,The Morning Win. Charles Curtis is filling in for Andy Nesbitt. Are we getting a snow game? A BUFFALO SNOW GAME? WITH SO MUCH ON THE LINE???. Gosh, I really hope so. Because snow games are so much fun, especially ones in...
Marconews.com
Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is back under center for the New York Jets this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Wilson will start at quarterback Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play with a rib injury. White...
Marconews.com
49ers clinch NFC West title after win vs. Seahawks. Here are the winners and losers from TNF.
The San Francisco 49ers are NFC West champions. San Francisco clinched the NFC West title after defeating the Seattle Seahawks, 21-13, on Thursday night. It’s the 49ers’ first division championship since 2019. The Week 15 victory also extended the 49ers’ winning streak to seven games. The 49ers...
Marconews.com
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 15 matchup
Newcomer Baker Mayfield will try to catch lightning in a bottle twice when his Los Angeles Rams (4-9) travel to Wisconsin for a game against Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (5-8). Mayfield cooked up a magical comeback in Week 14, but the Packers are a much more formidable opponent —...
Marconews.com
Texans WR Brandin Cooks practices for first time in two weeks
The Houston Texans saw some favorable news on their Thursday injury report as they gear up to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 at NRG Stadium. Receiver Brandin Cooks, who has missed the last two games with a calf injury, was limited in Thursday's practice. It was the first time in two weeks he practiced.
Marconews.com
Baker Mayfield wins NFC Offensive Player of the Week following dramatic Rams debut
Baker Mayfield has officially capped off a wild first week with the Los Angeles Rams by winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Mayfield was announced as the Week 14 winner on Wednesday. He led the Rams to a dramatic come-from-behind victory over the Raiders just two days after joining the team.
Marconews.com
Eagles open the 21-day practice window for TE Dallas Goedert
The Eagles made a handful of roster moves on Tuesday, but the biggest move was made on Wednesday morning after the team activated the 21-day practice window for tight end Dallas Goedert. Goedert has been out since the Week 10 loss to the Commanders on Monday Night Football. He'll make...
Marconews.com
Tom Brady admitted he can be a 'pretty bad sport'
This is the Morning Win, by Andy Nesbitt. Tom Brady has had a legendary career in the NFL and whenever he decides to finally call it quits (for good) he's going to be known as the GOAT for quite some time. If you've watched Brady the past few years, though...
Marconews.com
Texans sign QB Jeff Driskel to active roster as part of several roster moves
The Houston Texans are giving reserve quarterback Jeff Driskel a promotion. The Texans signed Driskel off the practice squad and added him to the active roster on Wednesday. The move comes after the former 2016 sixth-round draft pick went 4 of 6 for 38 yards and a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. Driskel also had seven carries for 36 yards in the 27-23 loss.
Marconews.com
Chargers, Bengals and more picks for NFL Week 15 | Lorenzo's Locks
Lorenzo Reyes is back with his favorite picks ahead of NFL Week 15's games. Find out who he likes and who he's fading heading into the weekend.
Marconews.com
Mike Leach wouldn't care about these obituaries. Pirates play on | Opinion
Mike Leach once was asked how he’d like to be remembered after he was gone. He answered in a way most fitting of this nonconformist coach. "When people write the Mike Leach obituary, how do you want to be remembered?" Jeremy Schaap asked Leach in a 2019 ESPN profile.
