Jameson Williams was the NFL’s Fastest WR in Week 14

It has been a long road for Jameson Williams to get back onto the football field, but the former Alabama All-American is off to a great start in his young career. When he caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff in Sunday’s game against the Vikings, Williams quickly reminded everyone how fast he is. He was the fastest wide receiver in week 14 with a top speed of 20.31 MPH on that play. Not bad for a player who suffered an ACL injury 11 months ago.
DETROIT, MI
NFL Considering Making Changes To Roughing The Passer Penalties

I think everyone can agree that the roughing the passer penalties we have seen over the last five years or so have been out of control. The rule has constantly evolved in order to protect the quarterback and enhance player safety. While I agree with player safety, the penalties that we have seen are ridiculous. The increase in these penalties being called hurts defensive players. These penalties are causing defenders to hesitate.
Saints Legend Drew Brees Hired as Purdue’s Interim Assistant Coach

Breaking News, according to Ross Dellenger former Saints quarterback and legend Drew Brees has been hired as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater Purdue. Recently we have seen an uptick in former NFL players transitioning into coaching football. We've seen it both in the NFL with Jeff Saturday and in college with Deion Sanders. The question then becomes is this just for the bowl game or will it be the start of a long career? It is also extremely funny and ironic that in his first game as a coach Brees is going against the most popular college program in Louisiana the Bayou Bengals of LSU.
LOUISIANA STATE
San Francisco 49ers Clinch NFC West

SEATTLE -- With a couple of exceptions, nobody on the San Francisco 49ers knows better than defensive lineman Arik Armstead just how hard it is to beat the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. For all of Armstead's eight years in the NFL, he has been part of teams that have...
SEATTLE, WA
Mike Leach Once Totally Trolled Texas with a Fake Game Plan

Mike Leach always knew how to win. He also knew that sometimes winning was about more than just outplaying your opponents. Sometimes, it's about out-smarting them too. This is just the most pure Mike Leach gold ever. Between hilarious interviews and revolutionizing the game of football, we would get these rare moments where both the mischief and mastery would combine to create magic.
AUSTIN, TX
