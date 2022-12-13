Breaking News, according to Ross Dellenger former Saints quarterback and legend Drew Brees has been hired as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater Purdue. Recently we have seen an uptick in former NFL players transitioning into coaching football. We've seen it both in the NFL with Jeff Saturday and in college with Deion Sanders. The question then becomes is this just for the bowl game or will it be the start of a long career? It is also extremely funny and ironic that in his first game as a coach Brees is going against the most popular college program in Louisiana the Bayou Bengals of LSU.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO