Dallas Cowboys Get Big Name Wide Receiver For Playoff Run, But Not OBJ
The NFL playoffs are going to be here before you know it, and the Cowboys have their big-name wide receiver to make a deep playoff run, it's just not Odell Beckham Jr. According to the Dallas Cowboys, T.Y. Hilton last played for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2021 season but he has been out of the league this year, until now.
Jameson Williams was the NFL’s Fastest WR in Week 14
It has been a long road for Jameson Williams to get back onto the football field, but the former Alabama All-American is off to a great start in his young career. When he caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff in Sunday’s game against the Vikings, Williams quickly reminded everyone how fast he is. He was the fastest wide receiver in week 14 with a top speed of 20.31 MPH on that play. Not bad for a player who suffered an ACL injury 11 months ago.
The NFL Just Gave The Dallas Cowboys $295 Million And Here’s Why!
Everything is bigger in Texas and apparently so are the renovations! So, your task is to give one of the premier stadiums in the United States a renovation, how much do you think it would take? Well, it just happened for the Dallas Cowboys!. • NFL OWNERS AGREE TO GIVE...
Houston Texans Solidify First Pick of 2023 NFL Draft After Loss to Dallas
After Sunday's last-minute loss to the Cowboys, Houston has set itself up to take the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston not only has the first pick but thanks to the trade of DeShaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns, they will also have Cleveland's pick which right now sits at #7.
Jets Backup QB Zach Wilson To Start Against Lions On Sunday
New York Jets starting quarterback Mike White has not been cleared by team doctors to play due to his injury to his ribs, and therefore, will be unable to play for the Jets this coming Sunday against the Detroit Lions. That's according to Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Friday morning.
NFL Considering Making Changes To Roughing The Passer Penalties
I think everyone can agree that the roughing the passer penalties we have seen over the last five years or so have been out of control. The rule has constantly evolved in order to protect the quarterback and enhance player safety. While I agree with player safety, the penalties that we have seen are ridiculous. The increase in these penalties being called hurts defensive players. These penalties are causing defenders to hesitate.
High School Senior Makes NIL History as the First Female Football Player to Land a Deal
In this day and age, we are seeing young women break all kinds of barriers in the sports world. We are seeing more and more young ladies play football from Ashely Martin who was the first female kicker to score a point in an NCAA division-I football game in 2001, to Bella Rasmussen who is making history on a regular basis.
49ers Look to Wrap up NFC West Title in Seattle Once Again
SEATTLE (AP) — A few years ago, Kyle Shanahan celebrated his first division title as San Francisco's coach in the visiting locker room at Seattle after a Sunday night game on the final day of the season that was nearly decided on the final snap. Shanahan and the 49ers...
Saints Legend Drew Brees Hired as Purdue’s Interim Assistant Coach
Breaking News, according to Ross Dellenger former Saints quarterback and legend Drew Brees has been hired as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater Purdue. Recently we have seen an uptick in former NFL players transitioning into coaching football. We've seen it both in the NFL with Jeff Saturday and in college with Deion Sanders. The question then becomes is this just for the bowl game or will it be the start of a long career? It is also extremely funny and ironic that in his first game as a coach Brees is going against the most popular college program in Louisiana the Bayou Bengals of LSU.
San Francisco 49ers Clinch NFC West
SEATTLE -- With a couple of exceptions, nobody on the San Francisco 49ers knows better than defensive lineman Arik Armstead just how hard it is to beat the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. For all of Armstead's eight years in the NFL, he has been part of teams that have...
Mike Leach Once Totally Trolled Texas with a Fake Game Plan
Mike Leach always knew how to win. He also knew that sometimes winning was about more than just outplaying your opponents. Sometimes, it's about out-smarting them too. This is just the most pure Mike Leach gold ever. Between hilarious interviews and revolutionizing the game of football, we would get these rare moments where both the mischief and mastery would combine to create magic.
