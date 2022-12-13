ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nestle Purina Dog Food Recall Affects Minnesota + Wisconsin Pet Owners

Pet owners - there's a recall that you'll want to know about affecting a popular brand of wet dog food. The Nestle Purina PetCare Company is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of their Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat prescription food due to a labeling error at the manufacturing plant. The recall affects customers in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
