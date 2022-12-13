ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, TX

WFAA

Severe storms damage homes, businesses in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Texas — Severe storms rolling through North Texas kept utility crews, contractors and neighbors busy Tuesday across Wise County. Strong winds and heavy rain left damage to several homes, businesses and other properties across Decatur. "It’s like so much stuff was going through my mind,” said Marisol...
WISE COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

'I am in a tornado': Driver finds himself inside of storm in Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, Texas - At least 5 people were injured in the probable tornado that hit Grapevine on Tuesday, and Blake Foster is lucky he's not one of them. Foster took a video of himself driving through the city on Tuesday as he was headed home when he heard sirens. In moments, he noticed what appeared to be a tornado right over him.
GRAPEVINE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Homes Destroyed as Tornado-Warned Storm Rips Through Wise County Tuesday Morning

Two homes received heavy storm damage early Tuesday on FM 730 south of Decatur in Wise County. Six people were inside one of the houses when the roof blew off. “As soon as I opened the door I saw a tornado passing by next to me,” said Michael Lopez, a resident of another home who shot cellphone video of the passing storm. It left his home mostly untouched.
WISE COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

14 tornadoes confirmed after severe weather outbreak

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the NWS Office in Fort Worth has confirmed 14 tornadoes across North Texas from Tuesday's severe weather outbreak.Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth plan to survey two more areas on Thursday in Parker County.They will be investigating damage reported near Poolville in Parker County, as well as damage reported near Weatherford in Parker County. So, when the surveying is over we could record 16 tornadoes from Tuesday's event.Of note, there were six tornadoes in Tarrant County alone:JRB: Two tracks were identified near JRB, with ratings of EF-0 and EF-1North Richland Hills: EF-1 with max wind of 90 mphNear Meacham Airport: EF-0 with unknown max wind (confirmed via video)Grapevine: Two tracks, both EF-1 ratings, with max winds of 110 mph and 100 mphAs of Wednesday evening, four of the 14 tornadoes have a rating of EF-2:Eastland County, south of Ranger: max winds of 135 mphWise County, long track of damage: max winds of 125 mphCollin County to Fannin County, from Blue Ridge to near Leonard: max winds of 125 mphLamar County, from Petty to Hopewell: max winds of 115 mph
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Multiple injured after possible tornadoes sweep through North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This First Alert Weather Day proved to be quite active for the morning timeframe in North Texas.The National Weather Service of Fort Worth said that five tornadoes are confirmed via video and eyewitness evidence. Up to 12 may have occurred Tuesday morning.As of Tuesday afternoon, dozens of reports are coming in of damage from severe and tornadic thunderstorms. Of note, there is significant damage in the Grapevine-area of Tarrant County and the Decatur-area of Wise County.Grapevine police stated they have confirmed at least five injuries related to the storms. "All five have been taken to the hospital and...
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

103-year-old found dead in Denton home where other adults were living

DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating the death of a 103-year-old man who was found dead in a home with two other adults. The man’s body was discovered after representatives from the Social Security Administration contacted the Denton Police Department. They were concerned about a man listed as...
DENTON, TX
comancheok.net

More details emerge in death of Athena

Arrest affidavits made public in the death of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl originally from Comanche, whose body was found along a roadside two days after she was reported missing, have been released. Athena had gone missing on Nov. 30 shortly after returning home from school in Paradise, Texas. Television...
PARADISE, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall

When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School

HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
HALTOM CITY, TX
The Weather Channel

Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas

Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. T​his page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
GRAPEVINE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 2500 Keeler Street

On December 6, 2022, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department arrested Deandre Hamilton, 18, and charged him with Murder. On May 10, 2022, Dallas Police arrested a 15-year-old in connection to this case and charged the teen with Murder. Update: July 7, 2022. The Dallas Police Department is requesting public...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Information Needed in Shooting at 8700 Old Homestead Drive

Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for this offense. On December 12, 2022, at 11:53 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 8700 block of Old Homestead Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a group of unknown suspects fired multiple shots...
DALLAS, TX

