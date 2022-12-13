Read full article on original website
Severe storms damage homes, businesses in Wise County
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Severe storms rolling through North Texas kept utility crews, contractors and neighbors busy Tuesday across Wise County. Strong winds and heavy rain left damage to several homes, businesses and other properties across Decatur. "It’s like so much stuff was going through my mind,” said Marisol...
8 Confirmed Tornadoes Touch Down In Texas Causing Widespread Damage
The National Weather Service confirmed eight tornadoes touched down.
fox26houston.com
'I am in a tornado': Driver finds himself inside of storm in Grapevine
GRAPEVINE, Texas - At least 5 people were injured in the probable tornado that hit Grapevine on Tuesday, and Blake Foster is lucky he's not one of them. Foster took a video of himself driving through the city on Tuesday as he was headed home when he heard sirens. In moments, he noticed what appeared to be a tornado right over him.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Hurt After Tornado Damages Businesses, Vehicles and Homes in Grapevine
Five people were hurt Tuesday morning when a tornado spun out of a line of severe thunderstorms in Grapevine damaging several homes and businesses, including a Sam's Club and Grapevine Mills Mall. A Tornado Watch was issued in the area at about 9:12 a.m. with the first warning of a...
Scary Footage Shows Motorists Fleeing Grapevine, TX Tornado [VIDEO]
A video posted this morning via The Weather Channel revealed a terrifying moment in Grapevine, Texas yesterday as drivers were compelled to turn around in an attempt to escape an approaching tornado. Friends, this is the stuff that nightmares are made of. In fact, I'm fairly certain I've had at...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Homes Destroyed as Tornado-Warned Storm Rips Through Wise County Tuesday Morning
Two homes received heavy storm damage early Tuesday on FM 730 south of Decatur in Wise County. Six people were inside one of the houses when the roof blew off. “As soon as I opened the door I saw a tornado passing by next to me,” said Michael Lopez, a resident of another home who shot cellphone video of the passing storm. It left his home mostly untouched.
14 tornadoes confirmed after severe weather outbreak
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the NWS Office in Fort Worth has confirmed 14 tornadoes across North Texas from Tuesday's severe weather outbreak.Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth plan to survey two more areas on Thursday in Parker County.They will be investigating damage reported near Poolville in Parker County, as well as damage reported near Weatherford in Parker County. So, when the surveying is over we could record 16 tornadoes from Tuesday's event.Of note, there were six tornadoes in Tarrant County alone:JRB: Two tracks were identified near JRB, with ratings of EF-0 and EF-1North Richland Hills: EF-1 with max wind of 90 mphNear Meacham Airport: EF-0 with unknown max wind (confirmed via video)Grapevine: Two tracks, both EF-1 ratings, with max winds of 110 mph and 100 mphAs of Wednesday evening, four of the 14 tornadoes have a rating of EF-2:Eastland County, south of Ranger: max winds of 135 mphWise County, long track of damage: max winds of 125 mphCollin County to Fannin County, from Blue Ridge to near Leonard: max winds of 125 mphLamar County, from Petty to Hopewell: max winds of 115 mph
Multiple injured after possible tornadoes sweep through North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This First Alert Weather Day proved to be quite active for the morning timeframe in North Texas.The National Weather Service of Fort Worth said that five tornadoes are confirmed via video and eyewitness evidence. Up to 12 may have occurred Tuesday morning.As of Tuesday afternoon, dozens of reports are coming in of damage from severe and tornadic thunderstorms. Of note, there is significant damage in the Grapevine-area of Tarrant County and the Decatur-area of Wise County.Grapevine police stated they have confirmed at least five injuries related to the storms. "All five have been taken to the hospital and...
Tornado Warnings Issued All Across Texas Causing Widespread Damage
There have been power outages in several counties.
fox7austin.com
Severe weather: 5 tornadoes confirmed in North Texas, possibly as many 12
There is damage in several places across North Texas with a storm system leading to multiple tornadoes. The National Weather Service says 5 tornadoes have been confirmed so far in North Texas, as many as 12 may have occurred on Tuesday. 3 of the tornadoes touched down in Tarrant County,...
fox4news.com
103-year-old found dead in Denton home where other adults were living
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating the death of a 103-year-old man who was found dead in a home with two other adults. The man’s body was discovered after representatives from the Social Security Administration contacted the Denton Police Department. They were concerned about a man listed as...
comancheok.net
More details emerge in death of Athena
Arrest affidavits made public in the death of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl originally from Comanche, whose body was found along a roadside two days after she was reported missing, have been released. Athena had gone missing on Nov. 30 shortly after returning home from school in Paradise, Texas. Television...
The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall
When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
fox4news.com
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
The Weather Channel
Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas
Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. This page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
KHOU
Athena Strand's father sues FedEx, Dallas-area contractor who hired suspect in her killing
DALLAS — The father of the late 7-year-old Athena Strand filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the suspect in her killing, as well as FedEx and the Dallas-based contractor that hired the suspect, according to court documents. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Wise County District Court. Strand's father is...
Here's where in Southeast Texas you can watch the PNG state championship game against South Oak Cliff
PORT NECHES, Texas — On Friday evening Port Neches-Groves fans will be cheering for their team to win its first title since 1975. Port Neches-Groves High School hasn't been to the playoffs for a chance at the state championship since 1999. The Indians last won a state title in...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 2500 Keeler Street
On December 6, 2022, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department arrested Deandre Hamilton, 18, and charged him with Murder. On May 10, 2022, Dallas Police arrested a 15-year-old in connection to this case and charged the teen with Murder. Update: July 7, 2022. The Dallas Police Department is requesting public...
dpdbeat.com
Information Needed in Shooting at 8700 Old Homestead Drive
Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for this offense. On December 12, 2022, at 11:53 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 8700 block of Old Homestead Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a group of unknown suspects fired multiple shots...
Scores from every 2022 Texas high school football state championship game
The University Interscholastic League's state title games began at the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium on Wednesday, and the week gridiron junkies yearn for continues with three games per day through Saturday.
