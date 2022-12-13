ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

Florida lawmakers end property insurance session with 'hope' rates may fall

TALLAHASSEE – Florida property insurers are getting a host of industry sweeteners and lawsuit protections from state lawmakers desperately trying to revive a market rocked by company failures and costly hurricanes. The Florida Legislature ended a three-day special session leaving most homeowners bearing the brunt of changes certain to...
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

Florida's new toll relief program could save drivers some money in 2023. Here are 10 things you should know

All that driving on Florida's toll roads may only cost you half as much in 2023 under a new toll relief bill signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. On Dec. 15 DeSantis signed Senate Bill 6A to authorize the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to establish the Toll Relief Program for drivers with 35 transactions or more on their SunPass or other transponders in a month. Here's how it works.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy