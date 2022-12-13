All that driving on Florida's toll roads may only cost you half as much in 2023 under a new toll relief bill signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. On Dec. 15 DeSantis signed Senate Bill 6A to authorize the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to establish the Toll Relief Program for drivers with 35 transactions or more on their SunPass or other transponders in a month. Here's how it works.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO