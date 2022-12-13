Read full article on original website
Knicks’ Derrick Rose greeted with ‘unreal’ love by Bulls fans
CHICAGO — Thunderous boos became deafening cheers in an instant. All it took was Derrick Rose getting off the Knicks bench and walking to the scorer’s table. Bulls fans suddenly forgot about the blowout and gave their one-time franchise player a series of ovations. “To come here and to see all the love and receive all the love that we got, it was unreal,” Rose said after the Knicks won their sixth straight, 114-91, at the United Center. Rose was dropped from coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation after an ugly loss to the Mavericks on Dec. 3, replaced by young guard Miles McBride. But...
NBA Fans React To The Lakers Blowing Out Nuggets Despite Anthony Davis Exit: "This Is Why LeBron James Is The GOAT."
NBA fans had a lot to say about the recent Lakers - Nuggets matchup.
Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108
LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets
Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Hornets Tonight
After meeting in the 2022 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament last spring, the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets have had disastrous starts to the season. Atlanta is 14-15, while Charlotte's 7-21 record is a league-worst.
Brittney Griner is back home and she intends to play basketball this season
Brittney Griner departed a medical military facility in Texas on Friday and returned home to Arizona, vowing in an Instagram post to play in the WNBA this season as she took another step in her reintegration into American life after her detention in Russia. "It feels so good to be...
Patriots-Raiders Week 15 Odds, Betting Insights
When the Raiders reflect on 2022, they can point to Week 13 as a missed opportunity. A disappointing defensive penalty (batting the ball out of the quarterback’s hands) after a winning play helped Baker Mayfield build his comeback story. With a win, Las Vegas would have weathered a couple of receiving injuries (Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow), a challenging schedule (eight road games over 13 weeks), and some defining close character losses (six games by a touchdown or less) to remain a playoff contender. Instead, the Raiders need to run the table with much-needed help to consider 2022 a success.
