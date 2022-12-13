Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
Albany Herald
Russell Wilson Out for Broncos vs. Cardinals Sunday
Russell Wilson is officially out for Sunday’s Broncos game against the Cardinals. The quarterback left last week’s game against the Chiefs with a concussion.
Albany Herald
Fantasy Football League Winners: Trevor Lawrence, Isiah Pacheco
The fantasy football playoffs are here! If you've reached this point, give yourself a pat on the back (I'll give you a minute, go ahead) … okay, now, it's time to get back to work! Part of that work is knowing which players you didn't draft as fantasy starters are now in a position to lead you to the promised land and should be in your lineups, even ahead of some "big names" who aren't producing big numbers lately.
Albany Herald
The End of the Brady Era, and a New Way to Think About Quarterbacks
The worst and most accurate observation you can make about Tom Brady right now is that he has the same chance of winning this year’s Super Bowl as Peyton Manning does. Brady’s Bucs might make the playoffs, but only for bookkeeping reasons: Somebody has to win the NFC South—it is, quite literally, in the rulebook. The Bucs are lousy and unworthy of belief, and Brady (who said earlier this year that he sees “a lot of bad football” in the league) surely knows it.
Albany Herald
Patriots-Raiders Week 15 Odds, Betting Insights
When the Raiders reflect on 2022, they can point to Week 13 as a missed opportunity. A disappointing defensive penalty (batting the ball out of the quarterback’s hands) after a winning play helped Baker Mayfield build his comeback story. With a win, Las Vegas would have weathered a couple of receiving injuries (Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow), a challenging schedule (eight road games over 13 weeks), and some defining close character losses (six games by a touchdown or less) to remain a playoff contender. Instead, the Raiders need to run the table with much-needed help to consider 2022 a success.
Albany Herald
Top Potential Landing Spots for Tom Brady in 2023
Tom Brady, 45, is going to have decisions to make at the end of the 2022 NFL season. After retiring this past offseason and then un-retiring not 2 months later, it is hard to imagine Brady coming back just for one year - especially with how the season has played out so far for himself and the Bucs.
Comments / 0