USDA investing in rural Oklahoma agriculture
(KTEN) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $500,000 to add infrastructure across rural Oklahoma. The goal of the Rural Energy for America program is to combat climate change. The funding will help farmers and agricultural producers install renewable energy sources like solar panels, or make...
Oklahoma lawmakers to target the state's tax structure
(KTEN) —Oklahoma lawmakers are hoping to offer some relief to Oklahoma taxpayers in the upcoming 2023 legislative session. "We are looking at tax reform this year," said Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall. "Oklahoma is 23rd overall in its tax policy structure, and that is something that we looking at in trying to improve."
John Thune Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of John Thune, Republican senator and Senate minority whip from South Dakota. Marriage: Kimberley (Weems) Thune (1984-present) Education: Biola University, B.S. in Business Administration, 1983; University of South Dakota, M.B.A., 1984. Religion: Protestant. Timeline. 1985-1987 - Legislative assistant for US Senator James Abdnor (R-South...
Firefighters train Dickson students in Explorer program
DICKSON, Okla. (KTEN) — The dedicated volunteers at the Dickson Fire Department are inviting local 14 to 20-year-olds to participate in different fire and rescue training. The program was offered to all students at Dickson Public Schools, and for some students, it was exactly what they had been looking for.
What Are Domestic Violence Procedures In Florida?
Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/what-are-domestic-violence-procedures-in-florida/. Florida has comprehensive and extensive domestic violence laws that address everything—from how first responders should respond to victims to the mandatory penalties the accused will face if convicted. With the state’s careful measures to handle these cases, it is clear just how serious they consider domestic violence.
