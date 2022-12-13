ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why Do All Holiday Movie Posters Look the Same?

The holidays are unmistakably about carrying on traditions, so whichever holiday you celebrate towards the end of the year, you’re probably celebrating and honoring some kind of tradition passed from generation to generation. And while this time often inspires a sense of lighthearted togetherness, there’s often an underlying feeling of dread or “blah-ness” that seems to fly under the radar, year after year.
Staff Picks: What the PRINT Team is Loving This Week

If you’re on the lookout for great shows, books, movies, and other memorable cultural experiences, why not let our staff recommend you something? This week, our crew shares their latest sources for riveting stories, eye-catching fashion, and helpful objects for navigating everyday life. The Moth: Great Expectations. Loving The...

