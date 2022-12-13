Read full article on original website
Related
queencreeksuntimes.com
MCDPH alerts of rise in COVID-19, flu, RSV cases; concerns spike emergency disinfections at local businesses
According to Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH), cases of COVID-19, influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are all higher than usual for this time of year, and COVID-19 and flu cases are still increasing. “Respiratory viruses can cause severe disease, especially in infants, young children and older...
AZFamily
Test positive for COVID? Valley doctor shares best home remedies
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As respiratory viruses circulate, there’s a chance you could catch COVID-19 this winter even if you’ve never had it before. “I do think that there are people within our population that have not had COVID that may end up getting it now that have not previously had it before,” Dr. Michael White, Chief Clinical Officer with Valleywise Health said.
Nearly all of Arizona has 'high' COVID-19 spread, flu cases remain high
PHOENIX — Nearly every county in Arizona has "high" community levels of the coronavirus, meaning residents in these areas are encouraged to wear a mask inside public places. Mohave County is now the only area in Arizona to remain in the "medium" range of COVID-19 community levels. Two weeks...
citysuntimes.com
Human Services Campus needs blankets for those unsheltered with winter weather already here in the Valley
The calendar doesn’t officially declare the onset of winter until Dec. 21, but Mother Nature doesn’t pay attention to calendars. With the forecast calling for continued cold – and colder – nights, the Human Services Campus (HSC) has an urgent need for blankets for the men and women experiencing homelessness on and around the 13-acre campus at 12th Avenue and Madison Street in Phoenix.
Record number of parents take PTO to care for sick kids as 'tripledemic' surges
PHOENIX — More than 100,000 Americans took off work last month to care for children, the most ever, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Heather Hurwitz, a Coldwell Banker Real Estate agent, was one of them. “My family came down with influenza A,” Hurwitz said. It's...
This Arizona Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
ABC 15 News
New benefits on the way for veterans exposed to burn pits, toxic substances
PHOENIX — New benefits are on the way for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. It's all part of the bipartisan Honoring Our PACT Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in August. The "PACT Act," as many call it, expands healthcare services to millions...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages
For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
ABC 15 News
Phoenix approves shipping container project to house unsheltered people
PHOENIX — Shipping containers will soon be used to provide housing for some unsheltered people in the Phoenix area. A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix told ABC15 that the city council approved a shelter contract with Steel & Spark this week. Officials say the non-congregate units will provide...
AZFamily
2 restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors for having roaches in kitchens
Ex-mentor of 'Zombie Hunter' haunted by canal murders 30 years later. Jerald Schrock described Bryan Patrick Miller as socially stunted, saying he needed to be taught about basic hygiene and the importance of working to pay bills. Box of frozen chicken on the floor among violations uncovered at Phoenix area...
A Valley family lost their son to fentanyl. Now they work to make sure it doesn't happen to someone else
PHOENIX — A silent killer is becoming more popular in Valley communities. The Drug Enforcement Administration is calling fentanyl the single deadliest drug threat our Nation has ever encountered. Fentanyl is a very addictive synthetic opioid, and drug poisonings, the DEA said, are the leading killer of Americans between...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Mom Says She Wore Cat Costume to School Board Meeting to Protest Woke Agenda Forced on ‘Vulnerable’ Children
A Phoenix mother whose attendance at her local school board meeting in a cat costume went viral says she used that opportunity to protest the confusing message a transgender board member was sending to elementary school children. “This was a local school in my neighborhood where there was a member...
Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation
PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
myfoxzone.com
As we remember tWitch, a mental health expert shares signs of struggle
PHOENIX — So many people were shocked Wednesday after learning that tWitch, also known as Stephen Boss, Ellen's fun-loving DJ and dancer, took his own life at the age of 40. It's hard to believe someone who brought smiles, laughter and love on the outside could've been hurting so much on the inside.
fox10phoenix.com
Homeless in Phoenix: Thousands are left 'invisible' without an ID to get services
An ID is usually kept safe in your wallet and with you whenever you’re out in public, but for those experiencing homelessness, so many are lost without it. Not having those documents can keep them trapped in poverty while trying to escape it.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Election challenge chaos wreaks havoc in northern Mohave County
MOHAVE COUNTY – A frenzy of general election challenge chaos is wreaking havoc in northwest Arizona and all across the state. A Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting in Kingman was scheduled and canceled, an elections contest set for hearing Friday has been moved to Wednesday afternoon, and another election challenge has been scheduled for Friday.
Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed
Kari Lake wants to overturn her loss in last month’s election, but has failed to identify even one illegal ballot cast, point out a single person who was denied the right to vote or identify any specific instances of fraud, meaning the election challenge must be dismissed, the secretary of state and Maricopa County officials […] The post Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
12news.com
Mesa volunteer becomes doctor at Banner
An ASU graduate started his medical field training as a volunteer in hospice facilities and homeless shelters. Then, he paved the way to get through medical school.
arizonasuntimes.com
Phillip Kline Says Kari Lake’s Lawsuit Reveals ‘Serious Flaws’ in Maricopa County’s Handling of Election
Former Kansas Attorney General Phillip Kline (R) shared his thoughts on Republican Kari Lake’s lawsuit contesting the 2022 general election, saying the allegations shed light on severe issues in Maricopa County’s handling of the election. “Despite media claims, Lake’s lawsuit reveals serious flaws in Maricopa’s handling of mail-in...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Attorney General’s Office Issued Warnings Months Before the Election About Maricopa County Ballot Signature Verification
Correspondence from Arizona’s Office of the Attorney General months before the November 2022 general election warned of issues with Maricopa County’s signature verification of mail-in ballots. The first letter came from Attorney General Mark Brnovich on April 16. It was directed to State Senate President Karen Fann as...
Comments / 0