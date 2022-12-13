Read full article on original website
Upstate New York May See Two Winter Storms Ahead of Christmas
It looks like Upstate New York will see a white Christmas after all. Local stores are a fury of activity as last-minute storm preparations are underway. Local gas stations are lined with people gassing up their vehicles and filling containers to power snowblowers and plows as Upstate New York waits to find out just how much snow we'll end up with by the weekend.
11 Small Upstate New York Museums That You Will Not Soon Forget
There are several huge, nationally known museums found across Upstate New York. But for this writer, and legions of veteran road warriors, it is the small, out-of-the-way museums that are really the treasure chest of New York history. This list explores 11 of the best ones in the state that you probably never knew existed.
New York Governor Awards Millions for Clean Energy Education
By law, New York has less than ten years to more than double the share of electricity generated by wind, sun, and water from its current 30 percent to 70 percent and Governor Hochul is on a mission to make that happen. Signed into law on July 18, 2019, New...
What is New York’s Signature Food?
New York has a lot of signature foods from the best pizza in the world to the spiedie, the most underrated sandwich of them all. But what is the number one signature food in New York?. Unfortunately, it is not the spiedie. I don't know how Binghamton's best kept secret...
A Look at How Much New York’s Minimum Wage Will Increase on December 31, 2022
A new bill is being introduced in New York would increase the state minimum wage to $21.25 by January 2027 and while we're not there yet, an increase is on the way and soon. While hourly waged employees won’t be receiving $21.25 per hour in 2023, they will see a bit of an increase as the state’s minimum wage will increase on December 31, 2022.
18 Upstate New York Christmas Items For Sale on eBay Right Now!
We all have our go-to stops when it comes time to go out and buy holiday presents. The local mall, your favorite small business, gift cards to popular restaurants or excursions. Nowadays, holiday shopping can be as easy as sitting on the couch and opening up your phone. This gallery shows 18 different items that are currently for sale on eBay that all have a connection to Upstate New York.
New York Makes Changes to Laws for Gift Cards
As the holiday season approaches, many New York residents are stocking up on gift cards to gift to their friends and family, and the laws for gift cards in New York just changed. According to a report from Fox 5 New York, new legislation signed by Kathy Hochul is now...
Cost For Running Christmas Lights In New York and Pennsylvania
Christmas is less than two weeks away, and the holiday lights are everywhere you look. I've seen some really nice displays lately, and some that must have taken a long time to set up. ABC-TV airs a competition with holiday lights to win a cash prize and trophy. The displays...
The 10 Most Expensive Places To Live In New York In 2022
When you live in New York State, you pay a lot in taxes. Where were the 10 most expensive places to live in our state for 2022?. One of the most expensive cities in all of America is New York City. Honestly, it's probably one of the most expensive cities in the world. If we took that out of running, where would your wallet be hurting the most in 2022?
New York State Offers These 6 Programs For Low-Income Residents
As many people and families are struggling to make ends meet thanks to inflation, New York State offers several programs for low-income households. Every time I walk into a store I get sticker shock. It seems like prices have almost doubled in just this year alone. It's crazy because wages aren't increasing at the same rate.
Upstate New York Holiday Festivals Not Far From Binghamton
I sometimes complain about how long the holiday season is, but really, it goes by fast. I guess as I get older, it's nice to see and experience all that holiday spirit in our community. Especially since we know the following three months (at least) are going to be the most boring months of the year, at least in my opinion.
Weekend Snow Cleanup While Twin Tiers Looks at Next Storm System
Area Emergency Services officials are reporting mainly clear but wet roads remaining from the up to three inches of snow that fell on the region through the day on Sunday, December 11. Authorities reported Monday morning that there had been a few minor crashes reported, mainly in the evening hours,...
Gift Cards Will Make Better Gifts With New Law In New York State
If you are struggling to find the perfect gift this Holiday season, some good news came down from the New York State government. As of Saturday, December 10th, there is a new law in New York State that makes giving gift cards a better option than in years past. New...
Parents Charged After New York Child Accidentally Ingests THC, Cocaine
According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, two New York parents are facing charges after their now three-years-old child accidentally ate a THC-laced candy bar and ingested cocaine. According to the report, the parents, 33-year-old Jeffrey Jessmer and 30-year-old Lisa Pitts of Winthrop, were arrested by state police...
Say Goodbye To Low Gas Prices In New York State
The holidays are here and the stress is real! If you are looking for the perfect gift that is affordable, you are not alone. With inflation and shortages, finding the gift that says you care that also saves you a little cash may be more difficult this year than the previous few.
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home
National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
New York Puppy Escapes, Swims Across Hudson River to New Jersey
According to a report by Caitlin O'Kane of CBS News, a scared six-month-old service dog escaped his collar, ran 30 blocks, jumped into the Hudson River and swam all the way to New Jersey. Talk about an incredible journey. It must have been difficult enough to escape capture through 30...
New Yorkers Warned To Watch for Christmas Puppy Scams
It’s an awful thing to think about, but the reality is that there are some pretty heartless people in the world looking to cause hurt and their tool of choice is puppies. In 2022, to date, there have been over 1,400 scams reported to the Better Business Bureau regarding puppy scams.
11 Top Craft Distilleries to Visit in Upstate New York
Get in the spirit of things this year at these 11 fantastic Upstate New York craft distilleries. Craft distilleries are popping up all over Upstate New York, and they now number more than 100. Almost all of these distilleries use locally sourced grains such as corn, malted barley, wheat, rye, etc. And, no surprise, these distilleries are producing some award-winning bourbons, vodkas, whiskeys, and more.
Upstate New York Gas Station Bursts into Flames After Burnout Attempt
A gas station in Upstate New York burst into flames after an 18-year-old attempted to do a "burnout" in the parking lot and crashed into a gas pump. According to a report by Geoff Herbert of Syracuse.com, 18-year-old Ryan Odell of Ogden, New York was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident after the incident. As you can see in the video provided by the GATES Police Department Facebook page, the driver of the car started to do the burnout when the car suddenly took off and turned into the gas pump, setting it ablaze.
