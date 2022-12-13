ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating deadly shooting at Chandler Amazon facility

CHANDLER, AZ — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Amazon Flex facility in Chandler. The incident occurred Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. near Queen Creek and McQueen roads. Chandler police say the incident started with someone opening fire on a contracted Amazon employee, shooting the person several...
