Amazon teams with Crystal Dynamics to publish the next Tomb Raider game
In brief: Amazon Games has partnered with Crystal Dynamics and will publish the next major entry in the Tomb Raider series. The new game doesn't yet have a name, but Amazon said it will be a single-player, narrative-driven adventure that continues Lara Croft's story across multiple platforms. For now we...
Henry Cavill to star in and produce Amazon's Warhammer 40,000 series
Something to look forward to: Henry Cavill's love of The Witcher 3 game meant his role as Geralt of Rivia was well-suited. But the actor's next potential project, now that he'll no longer be playing Superman again, could be a match made in heaven: the tabletop miniature-loving king of the nerds is set to star in and executive produce a TV series adaptation of Warhammer 40,000 for Amazon.
Rockstar adds ray tracing to GTA 5, but it's almost too much
Editor's take: While there have been plenty of "next-gen upgrades" to existing games, very few have provided ray tracing, with most just focusing on higher-resolution assets. So it's nice to see that Rockstar added RT support to GTA V on the PS5 and XBSX in its latest update. Most of the time it looks great, but in some situations, it almost feels like too much reflecting cheapens the effect.
Final Fantasy pixel remasters show up in ESRB database for PS4 and Switch
Something to look forward to: The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has published ratings for all six Final Fantasy pixel remasters for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, suggesting the games will soon launch on these platforms. Square Enix announced the pixel remasters during its summer showcase for E3 2021. Games...
mhinman2
Trying to slander Amazon...butch move...next...you know this is some ******* trying to get there jolli3s off on trying to **** the...
Returnal PC port recommends 32GB of RAM
In brief: PlayStation 5 title Returnal jumping to the PC was one of many big announcements at last week's game awards. It confirmed months-long rumors that the well-reviewed shooter would get a port, and now that its Steam listing is up, we know what system specs the developers are recommending: a whopping 32GB of RAM and at least an RTX 2070 Super / Radeon RX 6700 XT.
SirLordWilliam
Sheepdogss
Amazon has gotten to being a terrible company to shop compared to what it used to be in so many ways. One of my biggest gripes are the...
Upcoming Nvidia RTX 4070 might have the same core count as the RTX 3070
Rumor mill: Nvidia has so far neglected the mid-range with the RTX 40 series, but that might be about to change. According to a new series of leaks, both the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti could be about to arrive and repopulate the most popular segment of the market.
Oppo unveils Find N2 and Find N2 Flip to compete with Samsung rivals
What just happened? Samsung might lead the pack when it comes to foldable and flip phones, but Oppo is looking to challenge the Korean giant with its new Find N2 and Find N2 Flip, referring to the former as the "industry's lightest horizontally folding phone." The original Oppo Find N...
KleitusIV
This is the biggest elephant in the room for me: Our time with the Radeon 7900 XTX wasn't flawless either. We ran into a few game...
Microsoft is retiring its Soundscape app, but will make project code available as open-source software
In a nutshell: Microsoft Research has been working on Soundscape for more than six years, and launched an iOS app by the same name in 2018. Unlike traditional step-by-step navigation apps, Soundscape uses 3D audio cues to boost ambient awareness and provide comfort in unfamiliar spaces for blind or visually impaired users.
TechSpot
Microsoft's Patch Tuesday squashes 49 bugs to end the year
In context: "Patch Tuesday" was once an unofficial term used to refer to the rollout of patches from some of the world's largest software makers. It was formalized by Microsoft in October 2003 and is now associated with updates from Redmond that drop on the second Tuesday of the month.
fragilityV1
This was/is a totally legit auction. EVGA announced it on their 6-hour St. Jude's fundraising Livestream on Twitch on 12/9.
Epic is shutting down servers for Unreal Tournament, Rock Band, and several others
What just happened? Epic Games has announced it will begin turning off what it calls "out-of-date" online services and servers for many of its legacy games. Most titles will still be playable offline, but not all of them. From January 24, 2023, the following games will see all of their...
Placid Plastic Duck Simulator is Steam's latest viral hit
In a nutshell: Not every game has to be massively engaging or come from a top-tier game studio to be a winner. Take a look at Placid Plastic Duck Simulator, for example. Launched on Steam over the summer from indie developer Turbolento Games, Placid Plastic Duck Simulator is billed as the ultimate high-tech rubber duck simulation… except, it's not really a game at all.
magnifico
Thats what Blizzard is doing for ages. They have done it exactly that way with D2 and D3. Both precedessors have received a lot of...
