Cadillac Lyriq: Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
The Cadillac Lyriq signals the true start of a new era for GM, and for Cadillac. GM spent the first quarter of this decade talking big—restructuring itself around EVs, investing billions in batteries and the supply chain, and revamping manufacturing. And then in July 2022, thanks to an accelerated development push, Cadillac started delivering the Lyriq.
Kia Sportage Hybrid: The Car Connection Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
The Kia Sportage has been around in North America since 1995, but for its fifth generation, Kia made the 2023 Sportage Hybrid the best iteration of the popular compact crossover. With up to 43 mpg combined, a smooth powertrain, and loaded with features at a starting price below $30,000, the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid is one of five finalists to contend for The Car Connection Best Car To Buy 2023.
2023 Toyota Prius: How design became the priority over tech
The 2023 Toyota Prius is the fifth generation of the world’s best-known hybrid vehicle. Since it first went on sale in Japan in 1997, the Prius has epitomized high fuel efficiency and the advanced technology of hybrid-electric powertrains. The current fourth-generation Prius arrived in 2016 and its styling and...
Tesla reportedly claims its failure to deliver self-driving cars isn’t fraud
Tesla has come under fire once again for its controversially named Full Self-Driving driver-assist feature. Despite what the name alludes to, FSD doesn’t enable a car to drive on its own. The feature can handle certain situations but requires a driver to monitor things at all times and to always be ready to correct mistakes.
Report: Winter EV driving range varies widely by model
All electric cars experience some range loss in cold weather, but the amount varies widely by model, according to a new report from battery analysis firm Recurrent. The company, which produces battery health reports for used EVs, published a similar report last year. This time, though, it has more data, with model comparisons based on information from about 7,000 vehicles.
