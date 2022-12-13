The Kia Sportage has been around in North America since 1995, but for its fifth generation, Kia made the 2023 Sportage Hybrid the best iteration of the popular compact crossover. With up to 43 mpg combined, a smooth powertrain, and loaded with features at a starting price below $30,000, the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid is one of five finalists to contend for The Car Connection Best Car To Buy 2023.

16 HOURS AGO