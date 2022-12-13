Read full article on original website
Related
newsnationnow.com
Demand for new vehicles slows amid rising interest rates
(NewsNation) — For much of the year, automakers have had a supply problem, but as production ramps up and interest rates continue to rise, now they’re worried about the opposite — lower demand. Those fears are primarily driven by affordability concerns. With an average transaction price of...
Fuel Economy Is Getting Better, But Car Buying Habits Are Getting Worse
Sedans and wagons are extremely efficient now, except no one is buying them.
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) offers 10,000 free Supercharging miles to buyers as it tries to create urgency
Tesla has authorized its sales staff to offer 10,000 free Supercharging miles to customers who take delivery by the end of the month as it tries to create some urgency for buyers to take delivery. As we have recently reported, Tesla is having some rare demand issues lately – especially...
Three couples saved almost $6,000 annually by switching their heating source – see if your state gives you cash back
HOMEOWNERS have been able to save thousands of dollars each year by switching to alternative heat options. energy costs are expected to get even higher as winter continues. In order to ease some of the costs more and more people have been turning away from the typical furnace to other heating methods.
Don’t File Your Taxes Early Says IRS, Wait for Form 1099-K
Once you've received your W-2 from your primary job, you might be tempted to file your taxes as soon as the filing window opens to get your refund sooner. See: 10 Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of...
Sell the Rally Now and Grab These 7 ‘Strong Buy’ 5% and Higher 2023 Dividend Winners
The bear market rally has been stunning, but inflation is still high and interest rates are still rising. 24/7 Wall St. reveals five outstanding Buy-rated stocks with at least a 5% dividend that look like incredible year-end bargains.
Small businesses find risky tax loophole to dodge new IRS rules
Tax controversy attorney Adam Brewer unpacks how a Zelle loophole to new IRS regulations on apps like Venmo could spell trouble for taxpayers.
Costco Memberships Are Going Up in 2023
If there's ever been a good time to join Costco, it's now. There's no set date on when the wholesale giant is expected to raise the prices of its memberships, but Costco's chief financial officer,...
Working at 76: Inflation forces hard choice for older adults
Lenore Angey never imagined she'd have to go back to work at age 76. With an ailing husband and the highest prices she can remember for everything from milk to gasoline, the retired school lunch worker from Cleveland, Ohio, now works part time as a salesperson at a local department store to cover the costs of food and medicine. “The holidays are going to be tough, and it's not just for seniors,” said Angey, who said she was happy to get an extra 10 hours a week during the busy shopping season. “Luckily my daughter-in-law did all the cooking...
Millions of Americans Would Get $3,600 Payments in 2023 Under New Plan
Scores of Americans were lifted out of poverty thanks to 2021's expanded child tax credit. Whether it comes back in 2023 is another question.
ktalnews.com
Tesla reportedly claims its failure to deliver self-driving cars isn’t fraud
Tesla has come under fire once again for its controversially named Full Self-Driving driver-assist feature. Despite what the name alludes to, FSD doesn’t enable a car to drive on its own. The feature can handle certain situations but requires a driver to monitor things at all times and to always be ready to correct mistakes.
Nearly 400K Californians eligible for medical insurance through free service
Hundreds of thousands of Californians are now eligible for medical insurance through the free service Covered California under the Affordable Care Act.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
FHA Now Allows 'Double-Dipping' On Loans
Update of conflict of interest rule allows individuals to serve as both MLO and real estate agent, with certain restrictions. Those with a 'direct impact on the mortgage approval decision' are not allowed to serve multiple roles. Those with 'indirect compensation' may serve multiple roles. The Federal Housing Administration on...
Hardship withdrawals from 401(k) plans hit record high
The percentage of Americans turning to so-called "hardship withdrawals" from their retirement accounts recently hit a record high, according to investment firm Vanguard. To be sure, the percentage of workers who are using this strategy remains small: Just 0.5% of workers participating in a 401(k) plan took a hardship withdrawal in October, but it's the highest share since Vanguard began tracking the number in 2004, the investment company said in a recent investor study.
studyfinds.org
Best Banks for 2023: Top 5 Financial Institutions Most Recommended by Experts
Finding the right bank for your financial needs is an important (and often overwhelming) process. The best banks act as a trusted financial partner, offering needed security and support for every account holder. And with recent years marking an increased trend toward online banking, the options are more diverse than ever before.
Finally! Used Car Prices are Falling, but Consumer Reports Says There’s a Catch
Raise your hand if you are tired of the car market. Even though used car prices are dropping, we still aren't paying less. The post Finally! Used Car Prices are Falling, but Consumer Reports Says There’s a Catch appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNBC
Here's why salaries in the U.S. don't keep up with inflation
Inflation in the United States hit a record high in June 2022. Consumer prices soared by 9.1% compared with a year prior — the largest annual increase since 1981. While wages are rising, they're not keeping up with inflation. Wage growth has been consistent with an inflation rate of about 4.5%. Meanwhile, as of November, inflation was at 7.1%.
msn.com
Dow skids nearly 900 points, stocks hit session lows in afternoon trade
The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled over 900 points on Thursday afternoon, putting U.S. stocks on track for their worst day in three months, as investors continued to digest tough talk from the Federal Reserve on inflation that revived concerns about a potential U.S. recession. What’s happening. The Dow...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Companies Anticipate Layoffs in 2023
With current macroeconomic conditions pointing toward signs of an impending recession next year, many U.S. companies anticipate making considerable layoffs in 2023, according to a survey commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com. Of the 1,000 business leaders surveyed in the early December poll, one-third estimated they would lay off 30% or more of...
CNET
Best 5-Year CD Rates for December 2022
Five-year certificates of deposit, or CDs, continue to gain popularity as a higher-yielding alternative to standard savings accounts. This is especially the case now as the Federal Reserve maintains its course to increase the federal funds rate (the most recent rate increase of 0.50%, or 50 basis points, just took place in mid-December). The national average interest rate for five-year CDs is 1.06%, compared with 0.19% for savings accounts, according to CNET's sister site Bankrate.
Comments / 0