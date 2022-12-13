ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Demand for new vehicles slows amid rising interest rates

(NewsNation) — For much of the year, automakers have had a supply problem, but as production ramps up and interest rates continue to rise, now they’re worried about the opposite — lower demand. Those fears are primarily driven by affordability concerns. With an average transaction price of...
Costco Memberships Are Going Up in 2023

If there's ever been a good time to join Costco, it's now. There's no set date on when the wholesale giant is expected to raise the prices of its memberships, but Costco's chief financial officer,...
Working at 76: Inflation forces hard choice for older adults

Lenore Angey never imagined she'd have to go back to work at age 76. With an ailing husband and the highest prices she can remember for everything from milk to gasoline, the retired school lunch worker from Cleveland, Ohio, now works part time as a salesperson at a local department store to cover the costs of food and medicine. “The holidays are going to be tough, and it's not just for seniors,” said Angey, who said she was happy to get an extra 10 hours a week during the busy shopping season. “Luckily my daughter-in-law did all the cooking...
Tesla reportedly claims its failure to deliver self-driving cars isn’t fraud

Tesla has come under fire once again for its controversially named Full Self-Driving driver-assist feature. Despite what the name alludes to, FSD doesn’t enable a car to drive on its own. The feature can handle certain situations but requires a driver to monitor things at all times and to always be ready to correct mistakes.
FHA Now Allows 'Double-Dipping' On Loans

Update of conflict of interest rule allows individuals to serve as both MLO and real estate agent, with certain restrictions. Those with a 'direct impact on the mortgage approval decision' are not allowed to serve multiple roles. Those with 'indirect compensation' may serve multiple roles. The Federal Housing Administration on...
Hardship withdrawals from 401(k) plans hit record high

The percentage of Americans turning to so-called "hardship withdrawals" from their retirement accounts recently hit a record high, according to investment firm Vanguard. To be sure, the percentage of workers who are using this strategy remains small: Just 0.5% of workers participating in a 401(k) plan took a hardship withdrawal in October, but it's the highest share since Vanguard began tracking the number in 2004, the investment company said in a recent investor study.
Best Banks for 2023: Top 5 Financial Institutions Most Recommended by Experts

Finding the right bank for your financial needs is an important (and often overwhelming) process. The best banks act as a trusted financial partner, offering needed security and support for every account holder. And with recent years marking an increased trend toward online banking, the options are more diverse than ever before.
Here's why salaries in the U.S. don't keep up with inflation

Inflation in the United States hit a record high in June 2022. Consumer prices soared by 9.1% compared with a year prior — the largest annual increase since 1981. While wages are rising, they're not keeping up with inflation. Wage growth has been consistent with an inflation rate of about 4.5%. Meanwhile, as of November, inflation was at 7.1%.
Dow skids nearly 900 points, stocks hit session lows in afternoon trade

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled over 900 points on Thursday afternoon, putting U.S. stocks on track for their worst day in three months, as investors continued to digest tough talk from the Federal Reserve on inflation that revived concerns about a potential U.S. recession. What’s happening. The Dow...
U.S. Companies Anticipate Layoffs in 2023

With current macroeconomic conditions pointing toward signs of an impending recession next year, many U.S. companies anticipate making considerable layoffs in 2023, according to a survey commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com. Of the 1,000 business leaders surveyed in the early December poll, one-third estimated they would lay off 30% or more of...
Best 5-Year CD Rates for December 2022

Five-year certificates of deposit, or CDs, continue to gain popularity as a higher-yielding alternative to standard savings accounts. This is especially the case now as the Federal Reserve maintains its course to increase the federal funds rate (the most recent rate increase of 0.50%, or 50 basis points, just took place in mid-December). The national average interest rate for five-year CDs is 1.06%, compared with 0.19% for savings accounts, according to CNET's sister site Bankrate.
