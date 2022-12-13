Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Spotswood defeats Carteret - Girls basketball recap
Lizzie Calandruccio recorded 17 points and seven steals to lead Spotswood past Carteret 52-19 in Spotswood. Spotswood jumped ahead early leading 32-10 at halftime before allowing just nine more points in the second half. Spotswood also played strong defense in the third quarter shutting Carteret out. Jahaysia Ledesma led Carteret...
Trenton bests Steinert in overtime - Girls basketball recap
Saniya Spencer scored a game-high 25 points to lead Trenton to a 58-51 win in overtime against Steinert in Hamilton. SondJane Daudin also reached double figures with 15 points while Jamirah Glanton chipped in with eight in the win. Trenton outscored Steinert in the extra period, 8-1. Steinert led 14-9...
Girls basketball: Smith, Thomas lead Glassboro past Salem Tech
Tamia Smith finished with 18 points while Sanaa Thomas tallied 16 as Glassboro topped Salem Tech 34-21 in Glassboro. Glassboro (1-0) outscored Salem Tech 20-8 in the second half after holding a 14-13 lead at the half. For Salem Tech (0-1), Carly Santimow had nine points while Joanna Fredo had...
Gloucester Catholic over Pennsville - Girls Basketball recap
Jahzara Green went off for 25 points for Gloucester Catholic in its 57-32 win over Pennsville in Pennsville. Macie Nugent added 14 points for Gloucester Catholic, which outscored Pennsville 40-14 in the second and third quarters after trailing 10-9. Katherine Lange chipped in with 11 points in the victory. Thank...
Boys Basketball: No. 17 Delbarton cruises to victory over Pope John
Michael Van Raaphorst scored a game high 18 points as Delbarton, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Pope John 68-36, in Morristown. Van Raaphorst had three rebounds and an assist to go along with his 18 points. Delbarton (1-0) led 20-6 after the opening quarter and cruised from...
Times boys basketball preview, 22-23: Trenton, BCSL teams chase trophies
With the Trenton Catholic dynasty (three titles in a row, six titles in eight years, and seven titles in 10 years) vanquished, which Mercer County team is going to step up and take over as the top squad?. You might not have to look any further than the team that...
Glasser-Hyman, Misier, help Hightstown open CVC play the way it ended in 21-22
There was not a more potent scorer in the Times of Trenton area last season than Highstown’s Kyla Glasser-Hyman. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys Basketball: Northern Highlands edges out Wayne Valley in season opener
Northern Highlands defeated Wayne Valley 53-46 behind a steady offensive performance, in Wayne. After the first quarter ended with the score tied at 9-9, Northern Highlands (1-0) outscored Wayne Valley (0-1) in the second, third, and fourth quarters on its way to an opening night victory. Krenar Shaqiri led Wayne...
Boys Ice Hockey: Summit takes down No. 16 Livingston for first win of the year
Keegan Sears scored three goals including a shorthanded one to guide Summit to a 5-0 upset win over Livingston, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, at Codey Arena in West Orange. Sears scored twice in the first period to set the tone for the rest of the game. Dylan Goldfarb and Mason Ruschmeier also scored for Summit while Jake Lowry recorded three assists. Steven Louiselle made 26 saves for the shutout.
Lacey over Pinelands - Girls basketball recap
Pinelands is 0-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank...
Girls basketball: Blocker leads all scorers to pace Clayton past Overbrook
Rainelle Blocker finished with 19 points and Ava Delaney had 11 as Clayton knocked off Overbrook 50-33 in Pine Hill. Kaya Gunther chipped in with seven points for Clayton (1-0), which embarked on a 20-point fourth quarter for the win. For Overbrook (0-1), Zahaisha Nevius led with 17 points. The...
Highland Park defeats Somerset Tech - Boys basketball recap
Markos Hantsoulis recorded a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds to lead Highland Park past Somerset Tech 72-61 in Bridgewater. Highland Park was propelled by a strong first half as it led 43-28 at halftime. Despite Somerset Tech Somerset Tech outscoring it 33-29 in the second half, it was not enough as Highland Park secured the opening-night win.
Montville over Pope John - Girls basketball recap
Katie Gorski scored 22 points to lead Montville to a 60-48 win over Pope John, in Sparta. Grace Kowalski added on 12 points for Montville (1-0), while Jackie Cinella chipped in 11 points. Madison Miller led Pope John (0-1), with 12 points and eight rebounds, while Addison Platt posted five...
Toms River East defeats Central Regional - Girls basketball recap
Yana Shupak scored 10 points for Toms River East in its season-opening 44-33 win over Central Regional in Toms River. Toms River East was propelled by a strong first half as it went into the break up 24-12. Sydney Murphy also added nine points. Central Regional’s Riley Coltenback led all...
Eastern Christian over Butler - Boys basketball recap
Jean Italien scored 27 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead Eastern Christian to a victory on the road over Butler, 46-33. David Kim dished out six assists for Eastern Christian (1-1), which led by seven after one before expanding the lead with an 11-6 second quarter. Butler drops...
Toms River South over Lakewood - Girls basketball recap
Kaliana Kearney scored a game-high 11 points to lead Toms River South to a season-opening victory at home over Lakewood, 58-4. Cara Cribbin finished with nine points, four rebounds and three steals while Emma Wagner added eight points and five steals for Toms River South, which held a 28-0 lead at halftime.
Boys Ice Hockey: Tarabocchia’s shutout leads No. 3 Don Bosco over Xaverian Brothers (MA)
James Tarabocchia made 38 saves as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Xaverian Brothers (MA) 1-0, at the Ice Vault in Wayne. The lone goal of the game for Don Bosco came from Luca Chiaese on assists from AJ Carey and Ty Oller. With the...
Bergen Catholic is the NJ.com Football Team of the Year, 2022
Sydir Mitchell rounded up his teammates after Bergen Catholic’s regular-season loss to Don Bosco Prep and told them they would see the Ironmen again. The senior Texas defensive line commit was right, and the Crusaders beat their archrival for the second-straight year in the Non-Public A title, this time in a 45-0 beatdown.
Wildwood over Penns Grove - Boys basketball recap
Alex Daniel netted a game-high 17 points to lead Wilwood past Penns Grove, 40-40, in Wildwood. Ryan Troiano added nine points, four assists, and three steals, Anthony Freeman had eight points, seven boards, and two steals, and Brian Cunniff chipped in with six points in the win for Wildwood. Wildwood...
West Essex-Caldwell ties Ramsey - Boys ice hockey recap
Ramsey played West Essex-Caldwell to a 3-3 draw, at the Ice Vault Arena, in Wayne. West Essex (2-1-1) led 2-0 by the end of the second period, but Ramsey scored three unanswered in the third. Zachary Noble recorded a goal and an assist for Ramsey (0-1-2), James Essery and Matt...
