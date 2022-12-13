ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Spotswood defeats Carteret - Girls basketball recap

Lizzie Calandruccio recorded 17 points and seven steals to lead Spotswood past Carteret 52-19 in Spotswood. Spotswood jumped ahead early leading 32-10 at halftime before allowing just nine more points in the second half. Spotswood also played strong defense in the third quarter shutting Carteret out. Jahaysia Ledesma led Carteret...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton bests Steinert in overtime - Girls basketball recap

Saniya Spencer scored a game-high 25 points to lead Trenton to a 58-51 win in overtime against Steinert in Hamilton. SondJane Daudin also reached double figures with 15 points while Jamirah Glanton chipped in with eight in the win. Trenton outscored Steinert in the extra period, 8-1. Steinert led 14-9...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Smith, Thomas lead Glassboro past Salem Tech

Tamia Smith finished with 18 points while Sanaa Thomas tallied 16 as Glassboro topped Salem Tech 34-21 in Glassboro. Glassboro (1-0) outscored Salem Tech 20-8 in the second half after holding a 14-13 lead at the half. For Salem Tech (0-1), Carly Santimow had nine points while Joanna Fredo had...
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: Summit takes down No. 16 Livingston for first win of the year

Keegan Sears scored three goals including a shorthanded one to guide Summit to a 5-0 upset win over Livingston, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, at Codey Arena in West Orange. Sears scored twice in the first period to set the tone for the rest of the game. Dylan Goldfarb and Mason Ruschmeier also scored for Summit while Jake Lowry recorded three assists. Steven Louiselle made 26 saves for the shutout.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Lacey over Pinelands - Girls basketball recap

Pinelands is 0-2.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Highland Park defeats Somerset Tech - Boys basketball recap

Markos Hantsoulis recorded a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds to lead Highland Park past Somerset Tech 72-61 in Bridgewater. Highland Park was propelled by a strong first half as it led 43-28 at halftime. Despite Somerset Tech Somerset Tech outscoring it 33-29 in the second half, it was not enough as Highland Park secured the opening-night win.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

Montville over Pope John - Girls basketball recap

Katie Gorski scored 22 points to lead Montville to a 60-48 win over Pope John, in Sparta. Grace Kowalski added on 12 points for Montville (1-0), while Jackie Cinella chipped in 11 points. Madison Miller led Pope John (0-1), with 12 points and eight rebounds, while Addison Platt posted five...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Eastern Christian over Butler - Boys basketball recap

Jean Italien scored 27 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead Eastern Christian to a victory on the road over Butler, 46-33. David Kim dished out six assists for Eastern Christian (1-1), which led by seven after one before expanding the lead with an 11-6 second quarter. Butler drops...
BUTLER, NJ
NJ.com

Toms River South over Lakewood - Girls basketball recap

Kaliana Kearney scored a game-high 11 points to lead Toms River South to a season-opening victory at home over Lakewood, 58-4. Cara Cribbin finished with nine points, four rebounds and three steals while Emma Wagner added eight points and five steals for Toms River South, which held a 28-0 lead at halftime.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Bergen Catholic is the NJ.com Football Team of the Year, 2022

Sydir Mitchell rounded up his teammates after Bergen Catholic’s regular-season loss to Don Bosco Prep and told them they would see the Ironmen again. The senior Texas defensive line commit was right, and the Crusaders beat their archrival for the second-straight year in the Non-Public A title, this time in a 45-0 beatdown.
ORADELL, NJ
NJ.com

Wildwood over Penns Grove - Boys basketball recap

Alex Daniel netted a game-high 17 points to lead Wilwood past Penns Grove, 40-40, in Wildwood. Ryan Troiano added nine points, four assists, and three steals, Anthony Freeman had eight points, seven boards, and two steals, and Brian Cunniff chipped in with six points in the win for Wildwood. Wildwood...
PENNS GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

West Essex-Caldwell ties Ramsey - Boys ice hockey recap

Ramsey played West Essex-Caldwell to a 3-3 draw, at the Ice Vault Arena, in Wayne. West Essex (2-1-1) led 2-0 by the end of the second period, but Ramsey scored three unanswered in the third. Zachary Noble recorded a goal and an assist for Ramsey (0-1-2), James Essery and Matt...
WAYNE, NJ
