Real-estate attorney says 2023 could bring an uptick in foreclosures and evictions
In the last year, the greater Tampa Bay region experienced an influx of new residents, record-high inflation and the devastating impacts from Hurricane Ian. One real-estate attorney in Pinellas County says this could mean a tough year ahead for renters and homeowners. Real-estate attorney David Miller, who specializes in debt...
Here are 10 key issues Florida lawmakers addressed in an insurance overhaul
Florida lawmakers this week held a special session and passed a 105-page bill aimed at stabilizing the state’s troubled property-insurance system. The bill (SB 2-A) deals with numerous issues, including lawsuits, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. and critical reinsurance coverage. Here are 10 key issues that lawmakers addressed:
More children are insured, but health experts warn those gains could be short-lived
A new report from the Center for Children and Families at Georgetown University, a nonpartisan policy and research center, finds the rate of uninsured children nationally improved from 5.7% to 5.4% between 2019 and 2021. Although Florida’s rate of uninsured children is higher than the national rate, the sunshine state...
Florida legislature passes a massive property insurance bill
Florida lawmakers have passed a massive property insurance bill — mostly along party lines as Republicans used their supermajority power in both the House and Senate to reject every amendment put forward by Democrats. Republicans and Democrats agreed the goal of passing property insurance legislation should be to drive...
