Border patrol agent turned serial killer; Griner prisoner swap; Cop’s murder trial – TCD Sidebar
In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Christopher Melcher joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss the release of Brittney Griner following a prisoner swap (2:19), disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti’s sentence after pleading guilty to defrauding his clients (8:35), the Trump Organization’s tax fraud conviction (15:31), the trial of former police officer Aaron Dean in the shooting of Atatiana Jefferson (19:57), and Juan David Ortiz’s life sentence after a jury found him guilty of the murder of four sex workers (32:40).
