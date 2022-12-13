ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Border patrol agent turned serial killer; Griner prisoner swap; Cop’s murder trial – TCD Sidebar

In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Christopher Melcher joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss the release of Brittney Griner following a prisoner swap (2:19), disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti’s sentence after pleading guilty to defrauding his clients (8:35), the Trump Organization’s tax fraud conviction (15:31), the trial of former police officer Aaron Dean in the shooting of Atatiana Jefferson (19:57), and Juan David Ortiz’s life sentence after a jury found him guilty of the murder of four sex workers (32:40).

truecrimedaily

Former Border Patrol agent convicted of killing 4 women in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (TCD) -- A jury found a 39-year-old ex-Border Patrol agent guilty of killing four female sex workers within the span of about two weeks in 2018. Juan David Ortiz was convicted in a Bexar County court Wednesday, Dec. 7 — almost exactly four years after he was indicted for the deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Luera, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, and Humberto Janelle Ortiz, and the aggravated assault of Erika Peña.
LAREDO, TX
Daily Mail

Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated

This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
truecrimedaily

Mich. mom charged after allegedly kicking toddler off bed, causing her to suffer fatal brain bleed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old woman is in custody after she allegedly kicked her daughter off her bed, which caused her to suffer a brain bleed and die. Kalamazoo County court records show Coty Lyon was charged Dec. 5 with second-degree murder and child abuse. She was booked into the Kalamazoo County Jail and is being held on $50,000 bond.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
TheDailyBeast

Cops Make Grisly Discovery After 2-Year-Old Answers FaceTime Instead of Mom

Concerned co-workers FaceTimed Javonni Jenkins when she didn’t show for work on Wednesday morning, but it was Jenkins’ 2-year-old son who picked up, and he appeared to be alone. This sent Jenkins’ colleagues scrambling to her Chicago apartment, where they met with police to bust in and conduct a welfare check. Responding officers were met with a grisly scene, however, as both Jenkins, 27, and her father, 79-year-old Curtis Hardman, had been shot dead. “We came a little too late,” Nicole Worth, a co-worker, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We saved the baby. That’s all we could do.” Cops said Jenkins’ son was uninjured and oblivious to the horror—playing with toys while his mom's co-workers were on FaceTime with him. Cops have not made an arrest in connection to the two deaths. Jenkins, a beloved medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago, “loved being a mother,” her sister, Angela Brooks, told the Sun-Times. “She was a beautiful individual.”Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
CHICAGO, IL
Law & Crime

Florida Man Sentenced in Cold Case Murder of Victim Beaten to Death with Baseball Bat in House Under Construction

A 55-year-old man in Florida whose face is nearly covered in tattoos will spend the rest of his life behind bars for beating another man to death with a baseball bat more than 20 years ago. A state judge on Friday ordered Randy Petersilge to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2001 slaying of Simon Clarke, authorities announced on Wednesday.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
The Independent

Judge filmed ‘lying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’

A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black smoke dominates sky in Qatar near World Cup fan village after fire‘Christmas miracle’: DNA test reunites woman with family 51 years after kidnappingPolice bust European ‘super-cartel’, seizing 30 tonnes of cocaine
truecrimedaily

Connecticut dad arrested weeks after allegedly stabbing, dismembering 11-month-old daughter

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man was apprehended about two weeks after he allegedly stabbed his 11-month-old daughter to death. On Nov. 18, Naugatuck Police Department officers were called to a residence on Millville Avenue and found a young girl deceased. Police identified the suspect as Christopher Francisquini and said he was believed to be traveling in a Chevrolet Impala. The department released several photos of him and urged the public to be on the lookout.
NAUGATUCK, CT
The Independent

‘I hope your stuff is ok’: Girlfriend’s chilling call moments after she allegedly burned ex’s house down

The girlfriend of a Texas man made a chilling call about his house while his home was on fire. Tommy Garay is now hosting a GoFundMe fundraiser after his girlfriend allegedly burned down his house because another woman answered his phone, leading her to believe he was being unfaithful, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “On November 20, 2022, the house my 2-year-old daughter and I lived in was burglarized/vandalized and was set on fire by my ex-girlfriend while I was away from my home,” Mr Garay wrote on GoFundMe. “I called the fire department but unfortunately by the...
TEXAS STATE
truecrimedaily

N.C. man pleads guilty to giving 3-year-old fatal dose of chloroform because he wanted to get high

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- A man recently pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter with chloroform in 2017. According to a news release from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Mariah Woods, was reported missing from her home on Nov. 27, 2017, by her mother’s boyfriend, Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, who was 32 years old at the time.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
truecrimedaily

Wyoming woman accused of abusing and killing 5-year-old girl

KEMMERER, Wyo. (TCD) -- A 51-year-old woman was arrested after a 5-year-old girl was found unresponsive and later died. According to a news release from Kemmerer Police Chief Michael Kahre, in the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 25, officers responded to a home to a report of an unresponsive female child. At the scene, police said they found the victim "laying on the couch in the living room."
KEMMERER, WY
RadarOnline

Aw Crap! Woman Accused Of Leaving 50LBS Of Human Waste Outside Fire Station, Refused To Pick It Up

The wife of an assistant fire chief in Texas left 50 pounds of human waste in front of the fire station, Radar has learned.Mindy Janette Stephens was arrested last week in Texas. She was charged with one count of illegal dumping of more than five pounds but less than 500 pounds.Police in Electra, Texas, watched the fire station’s security camera on Dec. 1 when he saw someone putting something outside the front door. The officer then went to the station to check it out.There, he found three 5-gallon buckets of human waste, according to a probable cause affidavit.The officer also...
ELECTRA, TX
truecrimedaily

Louisiana passenger accused of fatally stabbing Uber driver 'because he wanted to kill someone'

HARVEY, La. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old passenger was arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing his Uber driver and uploading a video of the attack on social media. According to a news release from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 8, deputies responded to the parking lot of a hotel in the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway to a report of a stabbing. At the scene, deputies reportedly found the victim, 54-year-old Yolanda Dillion, suffering from multiple stab wounds inside a vehicle.
HARVEY, LA
truecrimedaily

Phoenix boyfriend arrested after child reportedly finds mother dead

PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his 37-year-old girlfriend inside her home. According to KTVK-TV, on Nov. 30, Phoenix Police officers responded to a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road to a report of a woman shot. The victim's child reportedly found an unconscious, bleeding Jamie Bryant after returning home from school.
PHOENIX, AZ
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

