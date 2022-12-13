ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NJ.com

Cowboys appear to make decision on Odell Beckham Jr.

It looks like Odell Beckham Jr. is landing in Dallas. At least that’s what Jerry Jones is saying. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Dallas Cowboys owner told USA TODAY Sports on Thursday:. “Odell’s going to join us. There’s a good chance he will, with the...
DALLAS, TX
NJ.com

Jets can’t go back to Zach Wilson, ex-Giants star says

It’s been Mike White time since Week 12. But the New York Jets quarterback’s status is up in the air and he is considered day-to-day with a rib injury that he sustained in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
NJ.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
NJ.com

Yankees great Derek Jeter details biggest disappointments

Two moments still eat at Derek Jeter. The Yankees legend and Hall of Famer was asked about the biggest disappointments of his playing career while on The Eli Manning Show recently. Want to bet on MLB?. Here’s what Jeter said:. “When you lose. We lost the 2001 World Series...
BOSTON, NY
NJ.com

Yankees trade bust heading to AL Central?

UPDATE (4:25 p.m.): ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports “Outfielder Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.” Read more about that here. ***. The Minnesota Twins’ loss could be Joey Gallo’s gain. The Athletic’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NJ.com

John Mara likes what he’s seeing from the Giants

The New York Giants aren’t exactly making it a December to remember. But that’s OK with John Mara. The Giants co-owner talked to Newsday Wednesday at the NFL Meetings in New York City. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Despite going 0-3-1 in their last four...
WASHINGTON STATE
NJ.com

