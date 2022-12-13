Read full article on original website
Cowboys appear to make decision on Odell Beckham Jr.
It looks like Odell Beckham Jr. is landing in Dallas. At least that’s what Jerry Jones is saying. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Dallas Cowboys owner told USA TODAY Sports on Thursday:. “Odell’s going to join us. There’s a good chance he will, with the...
NFL insider guesses Jets will have 2-time Super Bowl winner starting at QB next season
Could the New York Jets be getting a new quarterback?. The quarterback situation over there has definitely been interesting. Mike White has taken over the starting job from Zach Wilson since Week 12. But on Sunday, he exited with a rib injury and was replaced by veteran Joe Flacco. BUY...
Jets can’t go back to Zach Wilson, ex-Giants star says
It’s been Mike White time since Week 12. But the New York Jets quarterback’s status is up in the air and he is considered day-to-day with a rib injury that he sustained in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Jets’ Mike White asked 10 doctors to clear him to play with rib fractures, they all refused
Jets quarterback Mike White wanted to play on Sunday against the Lions. Badly. He wasn’t deterred after Sunday’s game against the Bills, when he said additional tests showed he suffered multiple rib fractures as a result of the big hits he endured, and played through, in the loss.
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Mets chasing pair of big bats in free agency, MLB insider says
Steve Cohen is not done spending money. It’s been a busy offseason for the New York Mets and it looks like it’s time to add some offensive power. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s MLB Staff reports “For all Cohen has invested, people familiar...
Charles Barkley called his former Philadelphia 76ers teammate the best player he ever played with
Andrew Toney had a potential Hall of Fame career, but injuries unfortunately got in the way.
Yankees great Derek Jeter details biggest disappointments
Two moments still eat at Derek Jeter. The Yankees legend and Hall of Famer was asked about the biggest disappointments of his playing career while on The Eli Manning Show recently. Want to bet on MLB?. Here’s what Jeter said:. “When you lose. We lost the 2001 World Series...
Yankees trade bust heading to AL Central?
UPDATE (4:25 p.m.): ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports “Outfielder Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.” Read more about that here. ***. The Minnesota Twins’ loss could be Joey Gallo’s gain. The Athletic’s...
Yankees, Mets free agency projections for current, former players: Andrew Benintendi, Gary Sanchez, more
Time to play the Match Game. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel examined the MLB free-agent market and projected where some of the top remaining players will sign. Benintendi also offers some upside on a multiyear deal. NOTES: The Athletic’s Jim Bowden reports the market for the free-agent outfielder is flush with...
John Mara likes what he’s seeing from the Giants
The New York Giants aren’t exactly making it a December to remember. But that’s OK with John Mara. The Giants co-owner talked to Newsday Wednesday at the NFL Meetings in New York City. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Despite going 0-3-1 in their last four...
Steelers update N.J. native Kenny Pickett’s status amid concussion protocol
It’s not looking great for Kenny Pickett. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has been listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The team plans to announce the starting quarterback on Saturday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The rookie...
Jets’ Zach Wilson ‘ready’ for his second chance, but finding redemption won’t be easy
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson hasn’t had much to smile about in his second NFL season, a year that was supposed to be a chance for him to take a big step forward but turned into a disaster last month when he was benched amid heavy criticism over his poor play and lack of accountability.
Jets’ Zach Wilson gets another shot after Mike White injury | Will he salvage his nightmare season?
As recently as Thursday it appeared that Jets quarterback Zach Wilson would have to wait until next summer, at the earliest, for a chance to prove that he’s better than what he showed on the field in his nightmarish second NFL season. Backup Mike White was playing better than...
NFL analyst is blown away by Eagles’ Jalen Hurts’ transformation into MVP candidate
Jalen Hurts is one of the headliners in the NFL MVP conversation. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has led his team to 12-1 with consistent play. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dan Orlovsky praised the 24-year-old on ESPN’s “Get Up”:. “Jalen Hurts is the most...
Jets’ Zach Wilson says he’s learned from watching Mike White during ‘frustrating’ benching
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson watched from the sideline for the past three weeks, with no chance of playing, as his teammates continue to fight for a spot in the NFL playoffs. That will change Sunday against the Lions. Well, sort of. Coach Robert Saleh elevated Wilson to the backup role...
Giants-Commanders injury report: Who’s in (and out) for critical Sunday night game? (UPDATE)
UPDATE: As expected, the Giants said Friday evening that wide receiver/punt returner Richie James and outside linebacker Jihad Ward have cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol. Both are no longer questionable for Sunday night’s game in Washington. Both will play. The Giants’ secondary will continue to be shorthanded for...
