Appraisal management company expands its presence in N.H., Maine. Class Valuation, an appraisal management company (AMC) based in Troy, Mich., said Thursday it has acquired PropertyVal, an AMC based in Freeport, Maine. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in 2006 by Robert and Amy Strong, PropertyVal is one...

FREEPORT, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO