Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Aquarium Explosion Unleashes 1,500 Fish Into Hotel, Video Shows
AquaDom, in Berlin, was the world's largest freestanding aquarium.
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
Ukraine-Russia war – live: Water, electricity supply partly restored in Kyiv after Russian airstrikes
The mayor of Kyiv announced today that the city’s metro system is operational once again and residents have regained access to water after the latest round of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure across the country.Mayor Vitali Klitschko said while heat has been restored to half the city and electricity has been restored to two-thirds, emergency outages are still being implemented due to the significant deficit of electricity.Three people were killed in Russia’s attacks in which over 70 missiles were launched targeting key energy infrastructure in Ukraine.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address that Vladimir Putin had...
Gizmodo
World's Largest Free-Standing Aquarium Bursts, Dumps 1,500 Fish and 264,000 Gallons of Water
The AquaDom, the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium, burst on Friday morning in Berlin, releasing more than 264,000 gallons of water (a million liters) onto the premises, which also house a hotel, museum, and cafes. On Twitter, the Berlin police said that there had been “unbelievable maritime damage.”. Videos...
KEYT
Mexico president insists relations with Spain still ‘paused’
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says his country’s relations with Spain are still “on pause,” one day after Mexico’s top diplomat met with his Spanish counterpart and said relations were being “relaunched.” The confusing about-face Friday involves years-old disputes about Spanish companies operating in Mexico, and Spain’s refusal to apologize for abuses committed during the conquest of Mexico in the colonial era. Mexico’s foreign policy appears to be largely conducted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has also placed “on pause” relations with Peru. López Obrador says Mexico still recognizes Pedro Castillo as Peru’s president despite lawmakers removing him from office for trying to dissolve Congress before a scheduled impeachment vote.
Biden decision to block asylum access at ports of entry caused hundreds of migrants to die, report finds
Since Joe Biden decided to block asylum access at the US posts of entry, several hundreds of migrants have lost their lives, a new report has revealed.The report says that for nearly two years, the Biden administration wielded the Trump administration’s Title 42 policy — a provision under the Public Health Service Act and initially invoked during Donald Trump’s presidency but kept in place under the Biden administration — to block people from seeking asylum at official ports of entry and claims that the “misuse of Title 42 has been a public health, border management and human rights issue”.The report...
KEYT
UN envoy: Signs of Libya’s partition grow, election needed
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Libya is warning that signs of partition are already evident in the troubled North African nation and urged influential nations to pressure Libya’s rival leaders to urgently finalize the constitutional basis for elections. The first anniversary of the vote’s postponement is coming up later in December. Abdoulaye Bathily told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that the continuing disagreement between Libya’s two rivals — one in the country’s east, the other in the west — on a limited number of constitutional provisions “can no longer serve as a justification to hold an entire country hostage.” Bathily said if there is no resolution, an alternative way should be found to hold elections.
How Putin’s alleged ‘business associate’ made $400m from a major Russian gas deal
In the icy waters of a Siberian harbour, the Christophe de Margerie, a Russian ship with an unusual French name, was ready for loading. The world’s first ice-breaking gas tanker had been designed for a very specific purpose: opening up Russia’s Arctic shipping routes towards Europe and Asia during the winter months.
KEYT
ICC prosecutor ends Georgia, Central African Republic probes
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court says he is closing investigations in Georgia and the Central African Republic. The announcements Friday mark the first time the prosecution office has wrapped up probes in the court’s 20-year history. The closures come as the court investigates atrocities around the world, including a major investigation in the ongoing war in Ukraine that is stretching its resources. Prosecutor Karim Khan says that taking the decisions to close cases “are an essential part of articulating and implementing an effective prosecutorial strategy.”
KEYT
Panama orders mammoth copper mine to cease operations
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Panama’s government has ordered the local subsidiary of a Canadian mining company to cease operations at its huge open pit copper mine after it failed to sign a new contract outlining substantially higher payments to the government. Minera Panama is a subsidiary of Canada’s First Quantum Minerals Ltd. It is the largest private investment in the history of Panama, employs thousands and accounts directly and indirectly for some 3% of Panama’s gross domestic product. A government statement says President Laurentino Cortizo’s Cabinet voted Thursday to order the mine to stop operations. The Labor Ministry was instructed to take steps that will guarantee employment and labor protections for the mine’s workers.
KEYT
US court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions
REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years remained on track to expire in a matter of days after an appeals court ruling Friday, as thousands more migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border with the U.S.
KEYT
Report: World’s coal use creeps to new high in 2022
BERLIN (AP) — The International Energy Agency says coal use across the world is set to reach a new record this year amid persistently high demand for the heavily polluting fossil fuel. The Paris-based agency said in a report published Friday that while coal use grew by only 1.2% in 2022, the increase pushed it to an all-time high of more than 8 billion metric tons, beating the previous record set in 2013. The report notes that “robust demand” in emerging Asian economies would offset declining use in mature markets. Experts say the use of coal and other fossil fuels needs to be drastically cut to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) this century.
KEYT
Over 15,000 in Brussels demand protection from high prices
BRUSSELS (AP) — Over 15,000 demonstrators have braved the bitter cold in Brussels to call for more measures to shield them from high energy prices and better pay to counter runaway inflation. Because of the protest backed by the three main unions, public services were affected throughout Belgium, especially rail and subway systems in and around the capital and Brussels international airport. With people increasingly under pressure from high prices, the unions demanded pay increases at a time when companies such as energy giants are making massive profits. They seek a freeze in energy prices and increased taxation on capital.
KEYT
UN: Thousands in West, Central Africa could face starvation
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A United Nations official has warned that more than 25,000 people could face starvation in conflict-plagued parts of West Africa next year. Federico Doehnert of the World Food Program said violence and the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine are largely driving the threat to people in Nigeria, Mali and Burkina Faso. He said Friday that nearly 80% of people facing catastrophic hunger, some 20,000, are in Burkina Faso’s Sahel region. Jihadis linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have besieged cities and cut off assistance there. The U.N. said this week that climate change, severe floods and droughts have compounded the humanitarian crisis.
KEYT
COVID-linked deaths seen in Beijing after virus rules eased
BEIJING (AP) — Deaths linked to the coronavirus are appearing in Beijing after weeks of China reporting no fatalities, even as the country is seeing a surge of cases. Relatives of people who died in Beijing said their loved ones had tested positive for COVID-19, while employees at shops in one complex at a funeral home said there has been a noticeable rise in traffic there. China is seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases after the government last week eased restrictions. China has not reported a COVID-19 death since Dec. 4, but experts caution China counts coronavirus deaths differently from some other countries.
KEYT
Malaysia landslide kills 19 campers and leaves more than 14 missing
A landslide killed at least 19 people while they slept at a campsite in Malaysia early on Friday, state media reported citing the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, as search teams scoured thick mud and downed trees for 14 people still missing. The landslide in Selangor state, on the outskirts...
KEYT
Prominent Mexican journalist survives shooting attack
MEXICO CITY (AP) — One of Mexico’s best-known journalists says two gunmen on a motorcycle tried to kill him in a late-night attack on a Mexico City street. Radio and television reporter Ciro Gómez Leyva posted a description of the attack and photos of his bullet-ridden vehicle on social media. He said Friday that he was saved by the fact his SUV had bullet-proofing. This year has been the deadliest ever for Mexican media workers, with 15 killed so far. But all the killings and almost all the attacks have targeted journalists in provincial towns. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who verbally spars with Gómez Leyva, condemned the attack.
‘The view was heavenly’: 22 of the best travel discoveries of 2022
We’d come for a family wedding in County Cavan, and spent a few days exploring the “Irish Lake District” in neighbouring County Fermanagh. It was July, but the wood-burner was going ding-dust, crackling and hissing as it threw heat into the kitchen of the cottage we had rented. The window framed a view more grey than green, and the horizon was a smudge of low-hanging clouds. While much of the UK was frazzled from heat exhaustion, County Fermanagh had yet to catch the sun.
KEYT
2 peacekeepers killed, 4 wounded in attack in Mali, UN says
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says two U.N. peacekeepers from Nigeria have been killed and four others wounded in an attack on a peace patrol in the town of Timbuktu in northern Mali. The U.N. Security Council says a member of Mali’s security forces was also killed in Friday’s attack. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says one of the peacekeepers killed was a woman. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council strongly condemned the attack. Mali has been in turmoil since a 2012 uprising when mutinous soldiers overthrew the president and created a power vacuum that resulted ultimately in a jihadist insurgency.
