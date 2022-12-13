ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Malaysia landslide kills 19 campers and leaves more than 14 missing

A landslide killed at least 19 people while they slept at a campsite in Malaysia early on Friday, state media reported citing the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, as search teams scoured thick mud and downed trees for 14 people still missing. The landslide in Selangor state, on the outskirts...
Search resumes for 12 missing in Malaysia landslide

BATANG KALI, Malaysia (AP) — Rescue workers using tracker dogs and excavators are scouring through rubble and mud in search of a dozen people still missing after a landslide in Malaysia killed 21 people. Authorities said 94 people were sleeping at an unlicensed campground on an organic farm early Friday when the dirt tumbled from a road about 100 feet above the site and covered about 3 acres. Most were families on vacation during the year-end school break. A total of 21 bodies have been recovered including five children and 12 women. Dozens have been rescued unharmed. The search was halted for a few hours overnight due to rain, and resumed early Saturday for another 12 people still missing.

