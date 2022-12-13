Read full article on original website
UN envoy: Signs of Libya’s partition grow, election needed
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Libya is warning that signs of partition are already evident in the troubled North African nation and urged influential nations to pressure Libya’s rival leaders to urgently finalize the constitutional basis for elections. The first anniversary of the vote’s postponement is coming up later in December. Abdoulaye Bathily told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that the continuing disagreement between Libya’s two rivals — one in the country’s east, the other in the west — on a limited number of constitutional provisions “can no longer serve as a justification to hold an entire country hostage.” Bathily said if there is no resolution, an alternative way should be found to hold elections.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Head of Ukraine's military says he has 'no doubt' the Russians 'will have another go at Kyiv' as Putin adds more troops to his army
General Zaluzhnyi says Russia's total war on Ukraine's infrastructure aims to force a ceasefire so that it can rest, replenish, and come back harder.
Far-right troll and Capitol rioter 'Baked Alaska' tweets that he can't believe he's 'going to jail for an nft salesman' after Trump announces digital trading card series
"Baked Alaska," who livestreamed himself storming the Capitol on January 6, faces a sentence of up to 6 months after pleading guilty to one count.
Ukraine-Russia war – live: Water, electricity supply partly restored in Kyiv after Russian airstrikes
The mayor of Kyiv announced today that the city’s metro system is operational once again and residents have regained access to water after the latest round of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure across the country.Mayor Vitali Klitschko said while heat has been restored to half the city and electricity has been restored to two-thirds, emergency outages are still being implemented due to the significant deficit of electricity.Three people were killed in Russia’s attacks in which over 70 missiles were launched targeting key energy infrastructure in Ukraine.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address that Vladimir Putin had...
Mexico president insists relations with Spain still ‘paused’
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says his country’s relations with Spain are still “on pause,” one day after Mexico’s top diplomat met with his Spanish counterpart and said relations were being “relaunched.” The confusing about-face Friday involves years-old disputes about Spanish companies operating in Mexico, and Spain’s refusal to apologize for abuses committed during the conquest of Mexico in the colonial era. Mexico’s foreign policy appears to be largely conducted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has also placed “on pause” relations with Peru. López Obrador says Mexico still recognizes Pedro Castillo as Peru’s president despite lawmakers removing him from office for trying to dissolve Congress before a scheduled impeachment vote.
Biden decision to block asylum access at ports of entry caused hundreds of migrants to die, report finds
Since Joe Biden decided to block asylum access at the US posts of entry, several hundreds of migrants have lost their lives, a new report has revealed.The report says that for nearly two years, the Biden administration wielded the Trump administration’s Title 42 policy — a provision under the Public Health Service Act and initially invoked during Donald Trump’s presidency but kept in place under the Biden administration — to block people from seeking asylum at official ports of entry and claims that the “misuse of Title 42 has been a public health, border management and human rights issue”.The report...
Is Trump running in 2024 just to shield against prosecution?
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Pentagon on September 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman argued that former President Donald Trump sees his 2024 presidential campaign as a "shield" against indictment — even as he appears to barely put effort into his bid to retake the White House.
How Putin’s alleged ‘business associate’ made $400m from a major Russian gas deal
In the icy waters of a Siberian harbour, the Christophe de Margerie, a Russian ship with an unusual French name, was ready for loading. The world’s first ice-breaking gas tanker had been designed for a very specific purpose: opening up Russia’s Arctic shipping routes towards Europe and Asia during the winter months.
White House zeroes in on Republicans to work with as new reality sets in
Facing a dramatically narrowed path to passing legislation next year, the White House has started to zero in on potential openings that Republicans’ precariously slim, four-seat House majority may create. Officials acknowledged the sweeping legislative wins of President Joe Biden‘s first two years, several of which were clinched with...
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
Kroha is a 46-year-old paramedic who has been working on the frontline in Donbas, one of the most fiercely fought over parts of Ukraine since Russia’s attempts to invade the country. Bel Trew follows Kroha for the day, witnessing the devastation that Kroha and other medics face as the war grinds on and more bodies are sucked into destruction and devastation wrought as Ukraine attempts to wrestle back control of its territory as Russia bombards towns and cities across the country.Watch other episodes from On The Ground here.
Jan. 6 committee eyes referring criminal charges for Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is considering recommending the Justice Department pursue an unprecedented criminal charge of insurrection and two other counts against former President Donald Trump. Besides insurrection, an uprising aiming to overthrow the government, the panel is...
Senate sends Biden bill to keep gov’t open through Dec. 23
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed legislation to fund the government for an additional week as lawmakers race to finish work on a full-year spending package before they head home for the holidays and a new Congress is sworn in. Congress in September passed a bill to keep the government running through midnight Friday. The latest extension, which now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law, funds federal agencies through Dec. 23. That will give lawmakers more time to fashion a roughly $1.7 trillion package currently being negotiated that would finance the day-to-day operations of government agencies for the full fiscal year.
ICC prosecutor ends Georgia, Central African Republic probes
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court says he is closing investigations in Georgia and the Central African Republic. The announcements Friday mark the first time the prosecution office has wrapped up probes in the court’s 20-year history. The closures come as the court investigates atrocities around the world, including a major investigation in the ongoing war in Ukraine that is stretching its resources. Prosecutor Karim Khan says that taking the decisions to close cases “are an essential part of articulating and implementing an effective prosecutorial strategy.”
Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown this week
President Joe Biden signed a one-week stopgap funding bill on Friday to avert a government shutdown, extending the deadline until December 23 to allow congressional negotiators more time to finalize a full-year funding deal. The House approved the measure on Wednesday, and the Senate voted on Thursday evening to pass...
Sasse’s exit from Senate prompts GOP unease over replacement
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Outgoing Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is expected to be appointed to the state’s U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Ben Sasse. His appointment would come from a new governor Ricketts helped get elected. Critics — including some within the GOP — say it’s a bad look that will give voters the impression that wealthy, powerful men are dictating government control. Jeremy Aspen is an Omaha Republican and former state party delegate and one of those criticizing a Ricketts appointment. He suggests Gov.-elect Jim Pillen name another Republican — one who didn’t spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to get him elected — to the seat.
New Hampshire Gov. Sununu says Trump is ‘not the influence he thinks he is’
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said there’s an argument to be made that former President Donald Trump is “not the influence he thinks he is” — or even the frontrunner of the Republican party in 2024. “When the former president announced that he’s running for president...
