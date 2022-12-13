ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Flint receives $1.5 million for water assistance and conservation program

FLINT, Mich. — Flint residents receive more than $1.5 million in additional funding for water assistance and conservation program. Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) Board of Directors approved the $1.5 million through its Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP)— a two-year water assistance and conservation program that assists eligible low-income households.
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy