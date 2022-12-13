Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
WWMT
Wayne County woman charged with embezzlement after allegedly stealing from employer
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. —A Wayne County woman is charged with embezzlement after allegedly stealing from her employer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41-year-old from Redford, was charged and arraigned with the following:. One count of Embezzlement of $100,000, a 20-year felony. Two counts of...
Jackson man will serve nearly 5 years in prison after officer finds gun linked to 4 shootings
JACKSON, MI -- A Jackson man was sentenced to just under five years in prison for possession of a gun linked to multiple shootings. Maurice Charvake Knighten, 24, of Jackson, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison following a guilty plea to felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Redford woman charged with stealing $176k while working for roofer in Whitmore Lake
It’s alleged that Kendra Lewis embezzled approximately $176,653 in 2020 and 2021 while she was employed at Big Ike’s Roofing Co. located in Whitmore Lake.
Bloomfield Hills woman who stole $70,000 from elderly veteran sentenced to probation, community service
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday that Margaret Risdon of Bloomfield Hills was sentenced in 6th Circuit Court to three years’ probation and 100 hours of community service.
WWMT
Prosecutor says person that would house Crumbley parents if released is not 'responsible'
OXFORD, Mich. - The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office alleges that a person that would allow Jennifer and James Crumbley to live with him if they were released on bond is not a "responsible member of the community", according to court documents. According to a new court filing, the individual, referred...
Voice News
Attorney general appeals prisoner release
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed an appeal after a parole board voted to release a man convicted of several violent crimes in Livingston County. Floyd Sanford Jarvi, 63, was convicted in 1994 on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery, resisting and obstructing an officer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
She tried to return a credit card. Why did DPD accuse her of stealing it?
A Detroit mother says she was wrongfully arrested after trying to return a lost credit card. What happened next, she says, ruined her life.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in Detroit murder of 18-year-old arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police have arrested a 36-year-old man wanted for the murder of an 18-year-old on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Miles Murphy was arrested this week on murder charges after police said he shot and killed an 18-year-old man on Pierson Street on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Authorities...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: More counterfeit money shows up, man arrested; shoplifter steals a radiator; woman charged with assault for spitting on husband’s cousin
A Madison Heights man was arrested Dec. 5 after he tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill at a CVS store. It was the second reported incident of counterfeit money in less than a week. Police were called to the store at 525 E. Fourth Street about 9:45 a.m. A...
Detroit police searching for suspect in non-fatal shooting who also impersonated police
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who faked being a cop and shot another man during an incident on the city’s east side on Wednesday.
WWMT
SHERIFF: Suspect threatens to rip victim's throat out with filed down teeth
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - A local sheriff said that a suspect is in the Genesee County Jail after allegedly threatening to rip a woman's throat out with his filed down teeth. Michael Barajas, 36, is facing multiple felonies related to kidnapping, sexual assault and other charges, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
fox2detroit.com
Man kills self in accidental shooting in parking lot of Hamtramck pot dispensary: Police
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 66-year-old man taking his gun out of his holster while in his car in the parking of a Hamtramck marijuana dispensary when he shot himself and died from his injuries, police say. Hamtramck Police said around 11 a.m. on Friday, they were called to...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after Detroit house break-in
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a break-in earlier this month. The break-in happened sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 11400 block of Hartwell, which is near Plymouth and Schaefer Highway. Police shared a photo of a man with...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Michigan woman busted with deadly fentanyl, PCP mixture sentenced to prison
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A Michigan woman has been sentenced to more than two decades behind bars after being busted with fentanyl. According to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office, Candance D. Guice, Detroit, was sentenced to 20 ½ to 26 years in prison. On January 12, troopers...
fox2detroit.com
Prosecutor says friend of James, Jennifer Crumbley not fit for them to live with, if given bond
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The parents of Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley are requesting bond and the chance to stay with a friend - but prosecutors say that person is not trustworthy enough, according to court documents. James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested last December hiding out in a Detroit...
The Oakland Press
Judge: No holiday visits with young relatives for fired deputy accused of attempted meet-up with child
A former Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy accused of trying to arrange a meet-up for sex with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl — but wasn’t — has been denied a requested break on his bond conditions for holiday visits with extended family involving kids. At...
Missing teen located after disappearing from her Macomb Township home Tuesday night
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to track down a missing teen. Abigail Jett, 15, was last seen by her family at their home Tuesday evening.
Divers pull car from Lake St. Clair, find body of 72-year-old Clinton Twp man
A dive team pulled a car from Lake St. Clair Friday morning and discovered the body of a 72-year-old man from Clinton Twp. Construction workers first noticed the submerged vehicle 30 feet out from the Harley Ensign boat launches.
fox2detroit.com
Police: 'We're coming for you' after $20,000 Rolex stolen at mom-and-pop shop
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A $20,000 Rolex watch was stolen from a family-owned shop in Southfield, and it was all caught on camera. Police have a clear picture of the guys they're looking for, and they just need help identifying them. "It's not right and rest assured we are...
Comments / 0