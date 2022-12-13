ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Related
MLive

Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer

WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Voice News

Attorney general appeals prisoner release

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed an appeal after a parole board voted to release a man convicted of several violent crimes in Livingston County. Floyd Sanford Jarvi, 63, was convicted in 1994 on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery, resisting and obstructing an officer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect in Detroit murder of 18-year-old arrested

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police have arrested a 36-year-old man wanted for the murder of an 18-year-old on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Miles Murphy was arrested this week on murder charges after police said he shot and killed an 18-year-old man on Pierson Street on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Authorities...
DETROIT, MI
WWMT

SHERIFF: Suspect threatens to rip victim's throat out with filed down teeth

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - A local sheriff said that a suspect is in the Genesee County Jail after allegedly threatening to rip a woman's throat out with his filed down teeth. Michael Barajas, 36, is facing multiple felonies related to kidnapping, sexual assault and other charges, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted after Detroit house break-in

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a break-in earlier this month. The break-in happened sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 11400 block of Hartwell, which is near Plymouth and Schaefer Highway. Police shared a photo of a man with...
DETROIT, MI

