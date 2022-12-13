ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
nepm.org

New Hampshire becomes latest state to ban TikTok from government devices

Gov. Chris Sununu is adding New Hampshire to the growing list of states to ban the social media app TikTok from government-issued phones and laptops, citing data and cybersecurity concerns. In an executive order signed Thursday, Sununu wrote that the app, owned by the Chinese firm ByteDance, introduced an “unacceptable...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy