Nothing brings first taste of Android 13 to Nothing Phone (1) with Nothing OS 1.5
Nothing has shared the first Android 13 Open Beta build for the Nothing Phone (1), two weeks after announcing its Beta Program. As expected, the Open Beta build arrives as Nothing OS 1.5, with stable Android updates having only reached Nothing OS 1.1.7 to date. According to the company, Nothing OS 1.5:
ONEXPLAYER 2: Indiegogo campaign date changed again as company reveals prices and memory configurations
One-netbook has changed the Indiegogo campaign launch date for the ONEXPLAYER 2 again, having last done so at the end of November. For reference, One-netbook had hoped to start crowdfunding the ONEXPLAYER 2 on November 25. However, it then postponed this launch date to December 20, with deliveries set for March or April 2023.
OPPO Watch 3 Pro Glacier Gray launches as a Ski Edition of the flagship smartwatch
Accessory Android Audio Launch Smartwatch Tablet Wearable. OPPO unveiled its Find N2 and N2 Flip as long-awaited updates to the company's foldable smartphone line-up, and did not even stop there, refreshing some existing devices with new colorway and themes into the bargain. Liks its traditionally rigid forebear, the curved OPPO...
OPPO Air Glass 2 debuts as a new, light and accessibility-friendly augmented-reality product
Accessory AI Business Launch Software Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Wearable. OPPO has already thrown in a launch for the Find N2 series, first-gen Flip variant and all, in conjunction with its annual Inno Day developer conference this year. The event has gone even further beyond that category into other areas of the latest results of the OEM's research and development.
IKEA SYMFONISK Floor lamp with Wi-Fi speaker designed with Sonos launches
The IKEA SYMFONISK Floor lamp with Wi-Fi speaker has arrived in the US. The smart speaker, designed in collaboration with Sonos, provides a 180-degree audio experience. Ikea suggests that the device is space-saving and provides a way to conceal technology in your home. You can pair two of the SYMFONISK...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra avoids cooling system cost-cutting measures but standard model may suffer
Apparent details of the cooling systems being used throughout the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series have surfaced, and it could make for worrying reading for those planning a purchase of the standard Galaxy S23 model. According to @OreXda, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be fitted with a nifty vapor chamber (VC) as part of its cooling system while the Galaxy S23+ will have to settle for heatpipe-based cooling. However, the entry-level Galaxy S23 will purportedly come with no specific cooling system, presumably beyond some flexible graphite sheets and carefully placed components.
KOSPET TANK M2 smartwatch has up to 60 days battery life and Bluetooth calling
The KOSPET TANK M2 smartwatch is now on pre-sale via AliExpress. You can connect the TANK M2 to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0 to enable features like calling, app notifications and music playback. Health features of the device are listed as blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring. However, the accuracy of these tools is not clear; for example, it is unlikely that the sensors have FDA approval.
Deal | AMD Ryzen 9 5950X drops below US$500 on Amazon
More than two years ago, on November 5, 2020, AMD released the top-of-the-line enthusiast processor Ryzen 9 5950X. While its siblings, namely the Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 9 5900X, are 12-core processors with 24 threads, the Ryzen 9 5950X sports 16 cores and 32 threads. The base clock value is 3.4 GHz across all cores and single-core boost speeds go as high as 4.9 GHz. The default TDP value of 105 W will increase depending on the overclocking settings. This processor comes unlocked and is very easy to push above the default clocks.
OPPO Find N2 Flip launches with a bigger outer display and battery than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4
After weeks of teasers, OPPO has finally debuted its latest generation of foldables: the OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip. Both devices launched hours ago in China, and appear designed to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 respectively—with the Find N2 Flip, in particular, looking like a proper rival.
Raspberry Pi Foundation shares supply chain issues update while announcing Pi Zero and Pi Zero W price rises
The Raspberry Pi Foundation has offered some clarity about the state of supply issues affecting it. To recap, Eben Upton explained last month in an interview with Micro Center that Raspberry Pi shortages would extend deep into 2023. As we discussed then, Upton hoped availability would improve by the end of next year, albeit without providing specifics.
OPPO MariSilicon Y unveiled as a first-gen audio SoC backed to transcend current Bluetooth capabilities
Accessory Android Audio Launch Smartphone Wearable Tablet. Like its predecessor, the MariSilicon Y has its own "high-performance" NPU; however, unlike the X, the in-house chipset is geared to process audio rather than images or video. OPPO claims that part of the point of developing it is to put all that "processing power" to the task of conferring personalized spatial audio on the devices equipped with it.
Apple releases iPadOS 16.2 to multiple iPads with limits on improved Stage Manager support
Apple has released iPadOS 16.2, one of many stable OS updates that the company has introduced this week. As expected, iPadOS 16.2 introduces several new features to Apple's tablet operating system, such as the Freeform app and external display support for Stage Manager. However, the latter is unavailable on the majority of iPads eligible for iPadOS 16.2, which starts with the iPad Air 3, iPad 5, iPad mini 5 and all iPad Pro models.
Tesla starts offering Model Y and Model 3 discounts in Europe as Ford ups the F-150 Lightning price
The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro model now starts from US$55,974, up from the US$52,000 starting price introduced in October that was in its turn increased from US$47,000 back in August. Ford's electric pickup price has thus been upped by about US$16,000 since the introduction of the F-150 Lightning Pro trim at US$40,000.
Oppo Find N2 is official with a 67% reduced display crease, 120 Hz screens, and a much-improved triple camera system
Oppo has unveiled the Find N2, the second generation of its foldable Find N smartphone at an event held today in China. The Find N2 follows the design language of its predecessor but packs notable improvements, chiefly in the display, hinge, and camera departments. Starting with the OLED displays, the...
Full Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs posted as huge Galaxy S23 series dummy unit image dump leaves nothing to the imagination
A couple of big Galaxy S23-related leaks have hit the Internet, with TENAA revealing key details about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and /Leaks offering up a huge selection of images showing dummy units of the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. The TENAA listing is for a device model SM-S9180, which has been accepted as being the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As can be seen in the screenshot posted below, the key specifications are included, such as the 8-core processor with a CPU frequency of up to 3.36 GHz (optimized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) and the choice of 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM. There are also storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB listed.
4 superb Lenovo laptops with tantalising deals to help kick off the holidays for gamers and creators alike
When it comes to value and build quality, Lenovo has really stepped up its game in recent years, offering some of the best performance around at a reasonable price. Lenovo's End of Year Clearance Sale sweetens the deal by slashing prices for some of its fan-favorite devices by over 60%.
Realme GT Neo 5 takes on a Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra look in new renders
The Realme GT Neo 3 was unique in that it debuted as SKUs that varied by charging speed as well as RAM and internal storage, the higher-end of which introduced the OEM's fastest wired standard to date. Despite this, the smartphone launched in a chassis that, with its Cyclops-like rear camera hump, stood out in a potentially polarizing manner in 2022.
Dasung Link: Companion for Android and iOS launches with 6.7-inch E Ink display
Dasung has introduced the Link, a potentially intriguing option for those are fans of E Ink displays and E Ink devices. According to the manufacturer, the Dasung Link serves as a smartphone's second display, allowing you to read eBooks, emails or long form articles on an E Ink display, rather than an IPS or OLED one. In theory, this could reduce eye strain and even improve your smartphone's battery life because of the low-powered nature the Dasung Link's E Ink display.
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX video cards now available on eBay for over US$2,000
Unsurprisingly, the brand-new AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX are nearly impossible to find at the official launch prices of US$899 and US$999. While most custom designs based on AMD's reference cards have list prices of less than US$1,500, they are already listed on eBay for at least 30-40% more. Sadly, most retailers that sell these cards for less have none left, so those who want to get one as soon as possible can only bid higher than the current price, go for the "Buy It Now" price, or try to haggle with the seller for a more reasonable price tag.
ASUS VivoWatch 5 Aero debuts in Taiwan with changed design ahead of global release
ASUS has taken its first step to offering to VivoWatch 5 Aero globally. Unveiled in September at IFA 2022, the VivoWatch 5 Aero combines a small display with a sensor array placed beneath it. According to ASUS, the VivoWatch 5 Aero is the world's first fitness tracker to offer this functionality, with ECG and PPG sensors contained within a small ring for taking measurements from a fingertip.
