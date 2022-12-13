Unsurprisingly, the brand-new AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX are nearly impossible to find at the official launch prices of US$899 and US$999. While most custom designs based on AMD's reference cards have list prices of less than US$1,500, they are already listed on eBay for at least 30-40% more. Sadly, most retailers that sell these cards for less have none left, so those who want to get one as soon as possible can only bid higher than the current price, go for the "Buy It Now" price, or try to haggle with the seller for a more reasonable price tag.

