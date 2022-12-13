Read full article on original website
Click Therapeutics wins FDA breakthrough nod for migraine-treating digital therapeutic
New York-based Click designed CT-132 as an adjunctive preventive treatment for episodic migraine in patients 18 years old and up. “We are thrilled to receive this Breakthrough designation as it will facilitate collaborative discussions with the FDA and help expedite the process of bringing a first-in-class migraine digital therapeutic to patients,” said Austin Speier, chief strategy officer of Click Therapeutics. “This is also powerful recognition of the innovative work led by our in-house science and development teams to create a new approach to treating migraine, one supported by early, promising clinical data.”
MasterControl raises $100M to support its quality and manufacturing software
(Salt Lake City) today announced a $150 million Series A round led by Sixth Street Growth, with a company valuation of $1.3 billion. The money raised will accelerate the development of its quality and manufacturing software as a service offerings serving life sciences customers. MasterControl’s customers include such giants as Pfizer, Cochlear and Thermo Fisher Scientific. It says it has more than 1,100 customers worldwide, including 50 of the top pharma and medical device customers.
Activ Surgical appoints Manisha Shah-Bugaj as CEO
Activ Surgical announced today that it promoted chief operating officer Manisha Shah-Bugaj to the role of CEO. She takes over for Todd Usen, who occupied the corner office at the advanced surgical visualization tech company for four years. Shah-Bugaj served as COO at Activ Surgical since January 2022. She led...
J&J leads $85M raise for HistoSonics
HistoSonics announced today that it raised $85 million in a financing round led by Johnson & Johnson Innovation. Minneapolis-based HistoSonics develops a novel sonic beam therapy. This uses histotripsy, which mechanically destroys and liquified unwanted tissue and tumors at sub-cellular levels. It develops the non-invasive Edison platform that combines imaging with proprietary sensing technology to deliver beam treatments.
Insulet COO announces intent to retire
Insulet (Nasdaq:PODD) issued an SEC filing confirming that Charles Alpuche, executive vice president and chief operating officer, intends to retire. Alpuche informed the company of his decision to retire on Dec. 13. His retirement takes effect on Dec. 31, 2022. What is nitinol and where is it used?
Siemens Healthineers, GE HealthCare reportedly express interest in Medtronic units
Bloomberg first reported the interest from the two companies in two units Medtronic plans to spinoff. The outlet cited people familiar with the matter. In October, Medtronic announced its intention to pursue a separation of the company’s Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses. Both comprise part of the company’s Medical Surgical portfolio. In spinning those businesses off, the company aims to create value for itself and shareholders, CEO Geoff Martha said.
The top Medtronic stories of 2022
Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) has had its share of setbacks this year. But the medtech giant has also made moves that could set it up to significantly change how chronic health conditions such as atrial fibrillation are treated. CEO Geoff Martha has insisted that the world’s largest medical device company can...
Masimo will turn millions of home entertainment systems into health hubs
Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is rolling out a software upgrade that will enable millions of high-end home entertainment systems to collect, share and display health information. Yesterday, the San Diego–based creator of life-boosting products and services elaborated on why it spent $1.025 billion to buy Sound United this year. Sound United is behind sound and home theater system brands including Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Polk Audio and Marantz.
Analysts remain neutral on Embecta, await insulin patch pump developments
BTIG analysts maintained their neutral rating for Embecta (Nasdaq:EMBC) ahead of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report next week. Embecta, the BD diabetes spinoff, reports its fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Analysts Marie Thibault and Sam Eiber also expect 2023 guidance to come from management then. The analysts mainly...
Johnson & Johnson extends tender offer for Abiomed acquisition
Last month, Johnson & Johnson announced its intention to acquire Abiomed for approximately $16.6 billion. Under the agreement, Johnson & Johnson intends to acquire through tender offer all outstanding Abiomed shares. The deal includes an upfront payment of $380 per share in cash. Abiomed shareholders also receive a non-tradeable contingent...
Synchron raises $75M Series C for BCI with investments from Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos
Synchron announced today that it raised an oversubscribed $75 million Series C financing round for its brain-computer interface (BCI) technology. Gates Frontier (Bill Gates’ investment fund) and Bezos Expeditions (Jeff Bezos’ investment fund) participated in the round. ARCH Venture Partners led the funding. Reliance Digital Health, Greenoaks, Alumni Ventures,Moore Strategic Ventures and Project X also joined.
