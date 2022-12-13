ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

First look: Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos odds and lines

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9Z2A_0jh7acg500

The Arizona Cardinals (4-9) are on the road in Week 15 to take on the Denver Broncos (3-10). Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High is Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Cardinals vs. Broncos odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Cardinals lost 27-13 at home Monday as 2-point underdogs to the New England Patriots. QB Kyler Murray suffered what appears to be a season-ending ACL injury after just 3 snaps and was replaced by QB Colt McCoy.

: All Week 15 odds and lines

The Broncos suffered a 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, covering as 8.5-point underdogs. It was Denver’s 5th consecutive loss and QB Russell Wilson suffered a concussion in the game so his status for this meeting is unknown.

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Cardinals at Broncos odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 10:48 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Off the board (OTB)
  • Against the spread (ATS): OTB
  • Over/Under (O/U): OTB

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Cardinals 4-9 | Broncos 3-10
  • ATS: Cardinals 6-7 | Broncos 5-8
  • O/U: Cardinals 7-6 | Broncos 2-11

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Cardinals vs. Broncos head-to-head

This will only be the 12th time the two teams meet all-time in the regular season. They last met in 2018, a 45-10 road win for Denver on Thursday Night Football in Week 7.

The Broncos lead the all-time series 9-1-1. The only game the Cardinals won was in 2010.

Wilson faced the Cardinals twice a year as a member of the Seahawks and is 11-8-1 in 20 career starts against them.

Want action on this NFL game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If Tom Brady breaks tablets, NFL legend believes Mac Jones should be able to dispute play-calling

New England Patriots legend and Hall of Famer Ty Law loves the fire in quarterback Mac Jones, following the team’s 27-13 win against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones was seen barking at offensive coordinator Matt Patricia during the course of the game. Multiple camera angles showed the quarterback shouting profanities, as he was upset with the play-calling at certain points.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brock Purdy pulled off a beautiful double fake for a 49ers TD and NFL fans were mesmerized

Mr. Irrelevant is doing pretty well for himself for someone with just two NFL starts to his name. Brock Purdy, the final pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, is once again making headlines across the football world. Mostly because Purdy’s story — from the final pick in the draft to NFL starting quarterback in just a few months — is awesome, but also because he’s been dropping absolute dimes recently.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee football offers Bryce Young

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols. The Vols have offered 2024 EDGE prospect Bryce Young. “After a great conversation with Coach (Jerry) Mack, I am grateful to announce I have received an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Young announced. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 5 potential replacements for Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

Earlier in the week, I offered up the idea that the Pittsburgh Steelers need to really clean house this offseason as far as the coaching staff goes. I also gave the one caveat that I don’t include head coach Mike Tomlin among those coaches that need to go. This prompted some interesting conversation from the “fire Tomlin” crowd so we will humor you all with five guys who could be potential replacements for Tomlin if the team lets him go.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Both transfer tackles Ohio State has offered will visit this weekend

The Buckeyes made quick decisions on who they wanted to target in the transfer portal along the offensive line, Rhode Island’s Ajani Cornelius and UTEP’s Jeremiah Byers. Both big men were offered scholarships this weekend and Ryan Day along with offensive line coach Justin Frye have made a big enough impression with each of them that they will visit Columbus this weekend according to a report by 247Sports and by FOX’s Bruce Feldman.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lincoln Riley continues to raid Pac-12 schools for transfers, one of his best moves since joining USC

The USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley made noise when they poached some transfer portal players from the Pac-12 last season: Brenden Rice and Mekhi Blackmon from Colorado, Austin Jones from Stanford, Eric Gentry from Arizona State, and Travis Dye from Oregon. USC grabbed lots of important players who were absolutely essential in the Trojans’ seven-win turnaround from 2021, when they won only four games. If USC hadn’t raided the Pac-12 for elite transfers, the Trojans would not have won 11 games this past season. They probably wouldn’t have won 10.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What is Davis Mills' worst area as the Texans' starting QB?

Davis Mills has been anything but great in 2022. The former 2021 third-round pick has compiled a 78.2 passer rating and a 1-9-1 record as a starter. The Houston Texans have the worst record in the NFL at 1-11-1 and the irony is that Mills’ poor performance will help the club by ensuring they get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which they will then use to take his successor.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

188K+
Followers
243K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy