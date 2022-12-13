HP Omen 17 store listing indicates Core i7-13700HX and Ada mobile GPUs up to RTX 4090 mobile with 16 GB VRAM, prices start from US$2225 for RTX 4060 SKU

Read full article on original website
This 85-inch LG 4K TV just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
Amazon just won all Black Friday TV deals with a massive 86-inch 4K TV on sale for just $996.
Digital Trends
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
PC Magazine
Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy
Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
notebookcheck.net
Leaked OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip details hint at competent rivals to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4
Android ARM Chinese Tech Foldable Galaxy S Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. The OPPO Find N debuted a year ago and received plenty of plaudits for its design and dimensions. OPPO is now set to bring a successor, in the form of the Find N2, along with a clamshell-style sibling—with the duo designed to go against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 that launched back in August.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Save 61% on 14-inch Asus Chromebook C425 with Intel Amber Lake Y CPU
Coffee Lake Intel Chromebook Deal Laptop Linux / Unix Android. Chromebooks are known for occupying one of two camps. Either they are cheap budget laptops with weak hardware, or they are powerful but pricey machines focused on web browsing. However, you can snag a budget-priced Chromebook with midrange hardware for less than US$129.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra avoids cooling system cost-cutting measures but standard model may suffer
Apparent details of the cooling systems being used throughout the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series have surfaced, and it could make for worrying reading for those planning a purchase of the standard Galaxy S23 model. According to @OreXda, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be fitted with a nifty vapor chamber (VC) as part of its cooling system while the Galaxy S23+ will have to settle for heatpipe-based cooling. However, the entry-level Galaxy S23 will purportedly come with no specific cooling system, presumably beyond some flexible graphite sheets and carefully placed components.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i5-13500 outperforms AMD Ryzen 7 7700X in Cinebench benchmark leaks
Intel has not released the Core i5-13500 yet, but an engineering sample has already demonstrated superiority over the Ryzen 7 7700X in Cinebench R23. For context, other Raptor Lake desktop processors have been spotted before too, such as the Core i5-13400 and Core i5-13600KF. Currently, Intel is expected to announce Raptor Lake parts next month at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti shows up on Geekbench's OpenCL database
It has been widely known that Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB would end up as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. Some reports suggested Nvidia would launch it at CES 2022 alongside the Ada Lovelace laptop GPUs. A couple of new Geekbench entries show how the graphics card fares in its OpenCL benchmark.
TechRadar
Micron's most advanced SSD yet should boost your next business laptop
Micron Technology has launched a new solid-state drive (SSD), dubbed the Micron 2550 NVMe SSDm. The company claims the 2550 is the world’s first SSD to ship using NAND, a type of non-volatile storage technology that does not require power to retain data, with over 200 layers. The US...
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 CPU and GPU Benchmark
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a new free-to-play battle royale game, a sequel to 2020's CoD: Warzone and part of the latest Modern Warfare II release, but as a F2P title, it doesn't require the full game to enjoy the multiplayer action. Today we're taking a look at CPU and GPU performance in this title, and as expected, it was a bit of a nightmare to test, because that's just how it is for multiplayer games.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find X6 specs leak point to a beefed-up Android smartphone just an inch away from Pro status
The OPPO Find X6 is projected to launch as a premium Android smartphone, albeit one overshadowed by the debut of a Pro counterpart on the same day. However, according to the latest rumors, the OEM has furnished both X6 variants with all of its latest top-end specs - with the exception of one. Then again, the resulting camera upgrades could leave it thicker and heavier then potential rivals like the new Xiaomi 13.
notebookcheck.net
Leaked PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPUs suggest RTX 4070 Ti is just a rebadged RTX 4080 12 GB
Ever since Nvidia scrapped the launch of the RTX 4080 12 GB, speculation has been high that the company will bring the GPU back as the RTX 4070 Ti. Earlier this month, we saw an ASUS TUF RTX 4070 Ti appear on Italian retailer Drako.it with a January 5 release date. Thanks to VideoCardz, it now appears that Nvidia will almost certainly launch the ill-fated RTX 4080 12 GB as the RTX 4070 Ti.
notebookcheck.net
Pine64 announces PineTab2 Linux tablet powered by Rockchip RK3566
Pine64, the makers of inexpensive Linux gadgets like the Pinebook Pro and PinePhone, today announced the PineTab2. The tablet will use a Rockchip SoC and run Linux. It will ship sometime in February after the Chinese New Year. DIY Linux / Unix Tablet. Pine64 is well-known for making affordable open-source...
iPad (2022) vs Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: Which should you buy?
On the surface, the iPad has some important upsides compared to our favorite ChromeOS tablet, but the Duet 3 is worth choosing once you take accessories into account.
notebookcheck.net
Poco F5 GT and Redmi K60 Gaming Edition in doubt as Xiaomi hints at gaming smartphone policy change
Xiaomi has released several gaming-focused smartphones over the past year, with phones bearing the "GT" branding seeking to provide premium performance at a low price. In addition to that, the company has also launched smartphones—like the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition and Poco F4 GT—with flagship SoCs but otherwise mid-range specs designed for gaming. It appears things may be set to change, however.
TechRadar
Intel claims it’s on track to regain chipmaking crown and leave AMD in the dust
Intel is pushing the accelerator firmly with its process advances, looking to outpace Team Red. Intel is talking a big game when it comes to taking back leadership in chip manufacturing, according to a new report which cites one of the company’s Vice Presidents. That would be Ann Kelleher,...
ZDNet
AMD vs Intel: Which desktop processor is right for you?
Two companies have dominated the desktop PC processor market for decades – Intel and AMD. The processor – sometimes called the CPU or Central Processing Unit – is the brain of the PC, the place where much of the computational work is done (along with the GPU or Graphics Processing Unit).
AMD RX 7900 XTX Geekbench 5 Vulkan Results Match RTX 4080
AMD's RX 7900 XTX performs favorably against Nvidia's RTX 4080 in Geekbench 5's Vulkan benchmark, suggesting it'll be competitive against Nvidia's RTX 4080. The OpenCL results aren't as promising, though these early leaked results may not match real-world gaming performance.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mobile SSD 1 TB with 2,000 Mbps transfer speeds arrives
The Xiaomi Mobile SSD 1 TB is now crowdfunding in China. The campaign already has over 10,000 supporters, raising upwards of 1.5 million yuan (~US$215,245). The large-capacity gadget has read and write speeds of up to 2,000 Mbps, allowing you to transfer an average 4K movie file in around one minute.
The best cheap gaming laptop deals in December 2022
A cheap gaming laptop is all about a balance between price and features. Find the best bang for your buck right here.
