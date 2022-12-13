ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Dr. Tameka Hobbs Selected as Manager of African American Research Library

BROWARD COUNTY – Dr. Tameka Bradley Hobbs has been named the new Library Regional Manager for the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311. Dr. Hobbs’ first day at AARLCC was November 28. She has extensive expertise in African American history,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

Free Speech Auditing Community Shaken by Death of Miami Activist Jay Lopez

Jay Michael Lopez had been gaining a devoted following as a Miami-based free-speech activist and YouTube personality over the past year. He recorded dozens of tense interactions with cops, government clerks, and “Karens,” in which he'd challenge their understanding of his right to film in public. The 39-year-old...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law

MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Wendy Bocaille, M.D., Joins Baptist Health as a Family Medicine Physician

December 12, 2022 – Wendy Bocaille, M.D., joins Baptist Health as a family medicine physician. “We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Bocaille to Baptist Health’s family medicine team,” says Bernie Fernandez, M.D., chief executive officer of Baptist Health Medical Group. “The diversity of her accomplishments – from earning her residency’s patient care award to her work with FIU’s Neighborhood Health Education Learning Program – highlight her passion for providing everyone exemplary care.”
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

SMALL BITES: Heal the Planet now has a store; what’s on the menu at The O.G.?

Heal the Planet WHAT: The green-a-licious nonprofit headed up by Kenneth Fisher has added a retail component with a shop on the edge of Flagler Village. After some storm-related delays, the Heal the Planet store fully opened in December with items such as sustainable household supplies, health and beauty products and vegan treats. “Our main goal is to carry eco-friendly products at a ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxury-houses.net

This Family Amenities Provide Exquisite Living in The Heart of Boca Raton, Florida with Luxuriant Outdoor Living Space Could Be Yours For $8 Million

17055 Brulee Breeze Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17055 Brulee Breeze Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is located in the heart of Boca Raton, Boca Bridges’ centralized location, on an oversized 0.72 +- acre lot, which is the largest model offered at Boca Bridges. Integrating the sophisticated grandeur of resort-style living with family friendly amenities, this home offers a wide array of world-class amenities. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17055 Brulee Breeze Way, please contact Veronica Peters (Phone: 561-910-3305) at Premier Estate Properties Inc. for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
Broward New Times

Judge Sets Trial Date for Florida Jan. 6 Rioter #Tweedledumb UPDATED

Update published December 2, 2022 10:35 a.m.: As part of a deal with prosecutors, Mason Courson pleaded guilty on November 30 to assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon during the January 6 insurrection. Courson, who beat an officer with a baton during the riot, faces approximately 5...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

Survey Ranks Coral Springs Costco as America’s 2nd Cleanest Location

According to a new survey of Costco shoppers, Coral Springs is home to one of the nation’s cleanest locations. As detailed by Yahoo! Finance this week, a new survey conducted by the financial website Finance Buzz found that after polling over 6,000 Costco shoppers, the Costco located at 4621 Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs ranks as the nation’s second-most cleanliest, second only to a location in San Antonio, Texas.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach

This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Home Insurance Skyrockets from $4,800 to $26,400

(WSVN) - The cost to insure her home has skyrocketed to five times her regular rate, meaning she cannot afford to insure her home. Sadly, she is not alone, and it’s why she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Elisa had COVID, badly, and was lying in a...
HIALEAH, FL
sflcn.com

Celebrating Carlton “Carly” Barrett, Unsung Member of Bob Marley’s Wailers Band

MIAMI – One of reggae’s foremost drummers, Carlton “Carly” Barrett defined the One Drop sound that made the music a force during the 1970s. Along with his older brother, bass player Aston “Family Man” Barrett, he was the rhythm section for Bob Marley’s Wailers band. Murdered in Kingston in April 1987, Carly is an unsung, largely forgotten hero.
MIAMI, FL
Broward New Times

Broward Teacher Goes Off on Praying Muslim Students (VIDEO)

A Broward County teacher is no longer employed at a Pembroke Pines charter school after a video emerged showing her frustration when she found Muslim students in prayer on campus. In a clip posted on TikTok Thursday by user @gawpu, two students are reciting an Islamic prayer in a room...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Die-95′: How to survive the stress and dangers of Florida’s Interstate 95

It’s hard not to hold your breath as you drive on to an I-95 ramp: You never know what’s in store. Will you hit an accident that will shut down the highway? Will someone veer into your lane and force you to swerve? Will the driver next to you be putting on makeup, or eating breakfast, or texting? “You take your life in your hands, and pray to God you make it to your destination,” said Boca ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As schools chief is unfired and rehired, we’re tired of this | Editorial

Vickie Cartwright is Broward County superintendent of schools. Again. At least until Jan. 24. But even though Cartwright’s earlier firing is rescinded, the district will keep looking for another superintendent. Is that clear? Surely not. Is this any way to run the nation’s sixth-largest school district? Definitely not. Cartwright’s status was the subject of six agenda items at Tuesday’s School ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

