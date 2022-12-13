Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
reno.gov
City of Reno names new Assistant City Manager
The City of Reno has announced the hire of Eric Edelstein as a new Assistant City Manager. Edelstein will begin employment with the City on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. As an Assistant City Manager, Edelstein will support the City Manager with the direction and coordination of City departments and divisions focused on economic development and revitalization within the Biggest Little City.
reno.gov
City of Reno certified LEED Gold and recognized for sustainability and resilience achievements
The City of Reno announced today that it has achieved LEED Gold certification for the first time in City history. Reno is part of a growing group to be certified using the LEED for Cities rating system. LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, was created by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and is the world’s most widely used green building rating system.
reno.gov
Community members invited to Menorah Lighting ceremony
4:45-5 p.m. - Dignitary remarks. 5:25-6 p.m. - Food and photobooth opportunities in front of the BELIEVE sculpture.
reno.gov
Reno Fire Department Newsroom
On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Reno fire investigators and Reno police officers arrested 30-year-old Victor Andrade on one count of 1st-degree arson and one count of 3rd-degree arson. Reno fire investigators determined that on December 11, 2022, Andrade set fire to an occupied home located at 1500 West 6th Street....
Comments / 0