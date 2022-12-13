The City of Reno announced today that it has achieved LEED Gold certification for the first time in City history. Reno is part of a growing group to be certified using the LEED for Cities rating system. LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, was created by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and is the world’s most widely used green building rating system.

