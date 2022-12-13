A lentigo is an area of darker pigmentation including age spots and liver spots. A lentigo is a darker area of skin. It can be flat or slightly raised. There are many different types, including age spots and liver spots. Other types are present from childhood. Lentigines (the plural of lentigo) are harmless but can be easily confused with more dangerous conditions, including skin cancer. Some people are bothered by the appearance of a lentigo, so they seek treatments that can diminish their appearance by brightening the darker patches of skin.

