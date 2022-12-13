Read full article on original website
Thick, Sticky Mucus Symptoms
Thick, sticky mucus or phlegm, also known as catarrh, is a symptom that often results from infection in the nasal passages, sinuses, lower airways, or lungs. It may be associated with a wide range of conditions (not limited to infection), including the common cold, asthma, sinusitis, pneumonia, and cystic fibrosis.
Treatment Options for Eczema on the Face
Eczema (atopic dermatitis) can occur anywhere on the body but can be exceptionally irritating when it appears on the face, around the eyes, or on the lips. Eczema is a skin condition that causes red, itchy, and dry skin. Food allergens, skin irritants, changes in outside temperature, stress, or hormonal changes can trigger eczema flare-ups.
How Long Before a Pulmonary Embolism Turns Fatal
A pulmonary embolism (PE) results from a blood clot lodged in the lungs. This clot usually originates from breaking off another clot elsewhere in the body, typically the legs. With rapid treatment, most people affected by pulmonary embolism can recover. However, a pulmonary embolism is considered a life-threatening emergency because...
How Long Does Eczema Last?
Eczema is characterized by periods of intense symptoms (known as flare-ups), and periods of lesser or no symptoms (called remission). Eczema flares can last for two weeks or more, depending on what's causing the flare. Identifying the cause of the flare and treating it promptly can help get you to remission more quickly. Unfortunately, there's no cure for eczema, but its symptoms can be managed.
Lower Left Abdominal Pain
Several conditions can cause lower left abdominal pain. Since part of the colon, left kidney, and reproductive organs are located in the lower left abdominal space, dysfunction in these structures can result in pain. Infection, hernias, and certain immune disorders can also cause pain in that area. Lower left abdominal...
What Are Antimetabolites?
When you hear the word "chemotherapy," cancer-killing drugs and side effects like mouth sores and hair loss probably come to mind. The drugs you're thinking of are probably antimetabolites—the oldest form of cancer-halting chemotherapy medication in the cancer treatment toolkit. Antimetabolites are a class of chemotherapy drugs that cut...
What Is a Lentigo?
A lentigo is an area of darker pigmentation including age spots and liver spots. A lentigo is a darker area of skin. It can be flat or slightly raised. There are many different types, including age spots and liver spots. Other types are present from childhood. Lentigines (the plural of lentigo) are harmless but can be easily confused with more dangerous conditions, including skin cancer. Some people are bothered by the appearance of a lentigo, so they seek treatments that can diminish their appearance by brightening the darker patches of skin.
How to Confidently Lower Your Blood Pressure
Unfortunately, there is no quick way to lower blood pressure without medical intervention. The best way to lower blood pressure is with long-term behavioral changes—like reducing stress, getting better sleep, exercising, and eating a low-sodium diet—but this takes time. Certain medications can also help. It's possible to get...
What Is Abestosis?
Asbestosis is a severe condition that affects the lungs when tiny fibers from asbestos materials are inhaled and become stuck in tissue there. When lodged in the lungs, asbestos causes scar tissue and thickening of connective tissue, making breathing difficult. While this condition is not malignant, it may increase the...
How to Manage Type 2 Diabetes With Hyperglycemia
Type 2 diabetes increases your risk for episodes of hyperglycemia. It helps to know the symptoms so you can manage blood glucose and get medical help when needed. This article will define hyperglycemia, and review its symptoms and complications. Tips on treatment and prevention are also discussed. What Is Hyperglycemia?
What Is Friedreich's Ataxia?
Friedreich's ataxia is a rare disease that affects your central nervous system. It impacts your spinal cord and the nerves that transmit and receive messages between your brain and the rest of your body. It also affects your cerebellum, the part of your brain that controls movement and balance. This...
How Whooping Cough Is Treated
Whooping cough is treated with antibiotics that fight the bacterial infection. Whooping cough is caused by bacteria, so it’s treated with antibiotics, which are medications that fight bacterial infections. It’s possible to recover without antibiotics, but the medicine can help you recover faster. In addition, you can use home remedies like a humidifier to manage symptoms at home.
How to Prepare Wet Wraps for Eczema
Children and adults stand to benefit from concentrated moisture. Wet wrapping combats the itching and discomfort of eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis (AD). Though there is no cure for eczema, wrapping the skin with layers of wet and dry cloths has been done for centuries to help calm flare-ups and relieve eczema symptoms.
What Is Rhus Tox?
Rhus tox, also known as Rhus toxicodendron, is a homeopathic remedy that is derived from poison ivy. Its botanical name is Toxicodendron pubescens. Like all homeopathic remedies, it is not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has limited evidence to support its benefits. However, that does not mean it is not useful in certain treatments.
