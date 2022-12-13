Read full article on original website
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | December 06, 2022
Gold prices have been rejected from the $1,780 – $1,800 resistance area and also the daily SMA 200. The price might continue moving lower and target the $1,680 – $1,700 area. Traders will observe the price reactions near both resistance levels. If the price could climb and close above $1,800 then the trend will continue bullish.
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | December 05, 2022
DJIA index slide on the prospect of continous interest-rate hike. The stock market traded lower on Monday as traders translated Jerome Powell’s message of the terminal rate which is higher than the projection in the September meeting. We might see the market trade lower this week as it prepares for next week’s interest-rate decision. Next week, the Fed expected to raise the interest rate by 50 bps. Traders might want to stay cautious and monitor the interest-rate decision, and inflation data to determine what might happen next.
Natural Gas Retests $6 on Third Straight US Supply Drawdown; Investors Bet on Arctic Air
Natural gas futures rose modestly on Thursday after the US government recorded a slightly smaller-than-expected withdrawal from domestic inventories. Natural gas prices have come under significant pressure this week, driven by a delay in Freeport LNG’s reopening and warmer-than-usual weather conditions for much of the US. Following its oversell, can the energy commodity retest $6?
EUR/USD Simple Bullish Correction Setup
EURUSD is trending higher on its hourly time frame, forming a new ascending trend line that’s been holding since late November. Price could be in for another dip to support, which lines up with the Fib retracement levels. The 61.8% Fib, in particular, lines up with the trend line...
Best Forex Brokers for Day Trading
Choosing the best Forex broker for day trading can be challenging more so if you’re doing this for the first time. Each broker is unique; thus making a choice can be confusing considering the scores of brokers in the market. Besides, the forex market is very competitive, and the choice you’ve made has a significant impact on your success in the market. In this article, we’ll look at some tips that can assist you in locating the right broker.
GBP/USD Bullish Channel Support Levels
GBPUSD is trending higher on its short-term time frames, with its higher lows and higher highs connected by an ascending trend line that’s been holding since mid-November. The pair looks ready for another dip to support around the 1.2100 major psychological mark, and technical indicators are pointing to a continuation of the climb. If support levels hold, GBPUSD could bounce back to the channel top around 1.2450-1.2500.
EURAUD Range Resistance at 1.5650
EURAUD is still trading sideways on its 4-hour time frame, as price is testing the resistance at the 1.5650 minor psychological mark. If this keeps holding, the pair could fall back to support at the 1.5300 handle. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA, though, so the path of...
GBP/USD Fell Below 1.220 Amid Market Sentiment
Early in Europe, the GBP/USD currency pair broke through 1.2200. In Tokyo, cable dropped below 1.2220. Risk-averse markets will stay very bad. Due to people looking for safe havens, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is near its high of 105.40 on Monday. In anticipation of a higher Fed interest rate peak, 10-year US Treasury rates might rise above 3.59%. (Fed). S&P500 futures are having trouble making up for Monday’s losses.
EUR/JPY Bearish Channel Correction Setup
EURJPY is trending lower inside a falling channel on its 4-hour time frame, and it looks like the pair is gearing up for a test of resistance. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows levels where sellers might be looking to return. The 50% level appears to be holding as a ceiling,...
China Trade Balance, Risk-Off Momentum Pushes NZD/USD Below 0.6320
After the NZD/USD currency pair failed to break through 0.6350 in Asia, there has been a lot of pressure to sell. China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released insufficient Trade Balance data, resulting in market traders selling off the asset. Exports went down 8.6% instead of 3.5%, and imports...
USD/JPY Fluctuates in Limited Range on Monday
In the early Monday European session, the USD/JPY currency pair has been moving sideways near the 200-day simple moving average. As selling pressure on the US Dollar persists, it hovers at the mid-134.00s, very close to the four-month low it reached on Friday. Despite Friday’s vital US monthly jobs statistics,...
USD/CHF Heading Back to Wedge Resistance?
USDCHF has formed lower lows and slightly lower highs on its hourly time frame, creating a falling wedge pattern that’s been holding since mid-November. Price is bouncing off support and could be due for a test of resistance again. The top of the wedge lines up with the .9400...
EUR/USD Gains Amid Fall In Treasury Yields
EUR/USD might break above 1.0550 on Monday during the European session. As the yields on US Treasury bonds go down, the currency pair may have gone up because of a pullback in the US Dollar across the curve. The markets are worried that China’s rising number of COVID cases could...
EURUSD Triangle Breakout on FOMC Statement?
EURUSD has formed lower highs and higher lows inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on its short-term time frame, and it looks like a breakout is bound to happen soon. The consolidation is getting tighter, as the pair approaches the topo f the triangle around 1.0575. A break higher could set off a rally that’s the same height as the triangle pattern or around 150 pips. Similarly a break below support around 1.0525 might lead to a drop that’s the same size.
EUR/GBP Inching Closer to .8500 Channel Support
EURGBP is trending lower inside a falling channel on its short-term time frames, and the pair might be gearing up for a countertrend setup. Price is closing in on the channel support near the .8500 major psychological mark, which might keep losses in check. If so, EURGBP could recover to...
Integral Reports a Decrease in Average Daily Volumes in November
Integral has released its average daily volumes (ADV) data for November. The numbers show a monthly and yearly decline in the company’s ADVs, after a sharp drop in consumer trading behavior in the last few months. Integral reports drop in November ADVs. In the financial results, the US-based software...
GAIN Capital Group gets a $700k fine for multiple compliance violations
Recently, the National Futures Association (NFA) issued a $700,000 fine on a company called GAIN Capital Group LLC. The company is an operator of two retail forex brands. The company was investigated after a system malfunction of one of those brands, known as Forex.com, and the investigation revealed signs of supervisory failures and compliance violations.
International crypto taxation will be the key agenda for the G20 Finance Track meetings
Individual countries have been introducing taxes on crypto earnings for years now, but as the industry is becoming more adopted and more relevant than ever, the G20 has decided to try and tackle the issue on an international scale. Tomorrow, December 13th marks the start of the G20 Finance Track meetings, which will focus on a variety of topics, but the key agenda items for the meetings will be advancing the international taxation agenda as well as reorienting global financial institutions.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Dec. 6, 2022
WTI crude oil might be in for a reversal from its downtrend, as the commodity price is forming an inverted head and shoulders pattern. If support at the area of interest holds, the second shoulder could be completed soon. In that case, crude oil could bounce back to testing the...
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Dec. 7, 2022
Natural gas fell through the rising trend line on its short-term time frames, indicating that a bearish reversal is due. Price might still retest the broken support before heading further south. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this lines up with the 50% level around $6.348 and the 100 SMA...
