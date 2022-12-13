ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, CA

Guy Santostefano

Teacher commits suicide after scandal revealed.

Roughly two years ago a years-long scandal came to a bloody end. This is the story of a insincere, amoral, teacher in the Middle Country Central School District. This teacher was also a big talking teacher’s union building representative in one of the district’s high schools. His wife, also a teacher in a different building in the MCCSD, was a key player in this particular story. This union rep was outspoken and critical of teachers who did not toe the union line, or speak loudly and proudly about the union’s mission to raise teacher’s pay, protect jobs, etc. He portrayed himself as the moral leader of teachers, always espousing the role and value of the teacher in the community. Therein lies the irony.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Salon

Is Trump running in 2024 just to shield against prosecution?

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Pentagon on September 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman argued that former President Donald Trump sees his 2024 presidential campaign as a "shield" against indictment — even as he appears to barely put effort into his bid to retake the White House.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Capitol riot suspect charged by FBI with plotting to murder law enforcement agents investigating him

A Tennessee man who was charged in connection with the January 6 riot has been indicted on charges of conspiring to kill the law enforcement personnel who played a role in his criminal investigation.The Department of Justice said on Friday that 33-year-old defendant Edward Kelley — and 26-year-old co-defendant Austin Carter — are both charged in a criminal complaint with conspiracy, retaliating against a federal official, solicitation of a crime of violence and making threats across state lines.The criminal complaint against Mr Kelley of Maryville says he obtained the names of law enforcement personnel involved in the probe that led...
KNOXVILLE, TN

