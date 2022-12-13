ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasaw County, IA

kchanews.com

Northeast Iowa Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen Wednesday

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a northeast Iowa woman missing since Wednesday, and who was involved in a traffic crash almost a week earlier. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Bailee Pavlovec of Fayette was reported missing Thursday and she was last seen on Wednesday in Hawkeye. A Facebook post reads that Pavlovec left her phone behind and is believed to be with 20-year-old Tyler Vogt from Waterloo. Law enforcement is not sure if she willingly left or unwillingly, and there is potential she could be in danger.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
kchanews.com

Minnesota Man Killed in Loading Mishap in Chickasaw County

A Minnesota man has died following a vehicle loading mishap late Monday morning in northeast Chickasaw County. The Iowa State Patrol says the incident occurred shortly before noon Monday near the intersection of Vanderbilt Avenue and 160 Street, about six miles north of Lawler. An equipment operator, 21-year-old Joseph Gathje of Lanesboro, Minnesota, was attempting to load a tracked vehicle onto a semi-flatbed when the tracked vehicle rolled off the trailer and into the ditch, pinning Gathje underneath and killing him.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse

An Iowa nursing home where a resident was smoking methamphetamine and a tyrannical nurse allegedly left residents in fear for their safety could be facing fines from the federal government. State records indicate the Osage Rehab and Heath Care Center in Mitchell County was cited recently by state inspectors for 16 regulatory violations, including a […] The post Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
KIMT

SE Minnesota man, 21, killed in loading accident in NE Iowa

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa - A 21-year-old Lanesboro man was killed during a loading accident Monday. The Iowa State Patrol said Joseph Gathje died following an accident at Vanderbilt Ave. and 160th St. Gathje was attempting to load a tracked vehicle onto a semi-flatbed when it rolled off the trailer and...
LANESBORO, MN
kwayradio.com

Wild Crash in Waterloo

A pickup truck ran into a building in Waterloo after colliding with another vehicle on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The initial crash happened in the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Brookeridge Drive. The pickup then lost control, traveled across a grass lawn before striking the Black Hawk County Economic Development building on Peoples Square. The driver was treated for minor injuries. Nobody in the building was injured.
WATERLOO, IA
ccahsnews.com

How a cold case from 1995 could be linked to Tiffin, Iowa

Jodi Huisentruit (born June 5th, 1968) was a morning news anchor for KIMT and a rising local star in Mason City, Iowa. This was until June 27th, 1995, when after being woken up by a phone call from her producer over being late, she was never seen again. On June...
MASON CITY, IA
1650thefan.com

Counterfeit Money Surfacing In Area

Waterloo Police and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are warning local business after several counterfeit $50 bills have begun to surface in the area. Law enforcement describes the bills as high quality, but they can be detected due to their security thread glowing green rather than yellow. The paper appears to be more crisp than a normal bill does and the print of the bills is also somewhat raised in areas where it should be smooth. Check your bills carefully and report anything suspicious to law enforcement.
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

Lime Springs felon sentenced for gun possession

CRESCO, Iowa – A man arrested after a report about a potentially homicidal subject has pleaded guilty. Dean Thomas Johnson, 43 of Lime Springs, was charged on June 4 with possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing a dangerous weapon while intoxicated, and OWI. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were contacted just after 10 pm about a vehicle in the ditch south of Lime Springs on Oak Avenue.
LIME SPRINGS, IA
KIMT

Riceville woman pleads guilty to drug crime

OSAGE, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over meth found in Mitchell County. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, is scheduled to be sentenced February 14, 2023, for failure to use a drug tax stamp. Investigators say Baize was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a...
RICEVILLE, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Bobcat reports becoming more frequent in Clayton County

Bobcat sightings in Clayton County have grown as animals seek new territories in the area’s suitable habitat. There are also active reproducing bobcats in the county, as frequent reports of young have occurred.
KOEL 950 AM

Better Not Do This The Next Time It Snows in Iowa

Whether you're a fan of snow this time of the year or not, dealing with snow is just a way of life for the people of Iowa during the winter months. Some people love having snow around the holidays and others wish it stayed 75 degrees year-round. Whether you like having snow or not, driving in it, shoveling it, or snow-blowing it is something Iowans deal with every year.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Mason City fast food restaurant

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman charged with stealing from Burger King while she worked there has pleaded guilty. Stacy Daniele Anderson, 48 of Mason City, was accused of ongoing criminal conduct and second-degree theft. Court documents state that when Anderson was a manager at Burger King, she voided multiple orders after customers had paid with cash, then took the money from the voided orders for herself.
MASON CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
nhtrib.com

Angie Fogarty, 46

Angie Fogarty, age 46 of Charles City, IA, formerly of New Hampton, IA, died Monday, December 5, 2022, in Charles City. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton with Rev. Kevin Frey officiating. Friends may greet the...
CHARLES CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Stewartville woman accused of $1K Walmart thefts

(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing more than 100 items in bags at a self-checkout, without scanning or paying for the products. Rochester police responded to Walmart North after a “loss prevention” employee said she saw Tiffany Lee Sinclair, 34, place more...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

