Read full article on original website
Related
kchanews.com
Northeast Iowa Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen Wednesday
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a northeast Iowa woman missing since Wednesday, and who was involved in a traffic crash almost a week earlier. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Bailee Pavlovec of Fayette was reported missing Thursday and she was last seen on Wednesday in Hawkeye. A Facebook post reads that Pavlovec left her phone behind and is believed to be with 20-year-old Tyler Vogt from Waterloo. Law enforcement is not sure if she willingly left or unwillingly, and there is potential she could be in danger.
Person Pinned, Killed By Heavy Equipment In Northeast Iowa
(Chickasaw Co., IA) — A person’s dead after an accident involving heavy equipment in northeast Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the victim was loading a vehicle onto a flatbed trailer in Chickasaw County near Lawler Monday when the vehicle rolled off into a ditch and pinned them underneath. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.
kchanews.com
Minnesota Man Killed in Loading Mishap in Chickasaw County
A Minnesota man has died following a vehicle loading mishap late Monday morning in northeast Chickasaw County. The Iowa State Patrol says the incident occurred shortly before noon Monday near the intersection of Vanderbilt Avenue and 160 Street, about six miles north of Lawler. An equipment operator, 21-year-old Joseph Gathje of Lanesboro, Minnesota, was attempting to load a tracked vehicle onto a semi-flatbed when the tracked vehicle rolled off the trailer and into the ditch, pinning Gathje underneath and killing him.
Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse
An Iowa nursing home where a resident was smoking methamphetamine and a tyrannical nurse allegedly left residents in fear for their safety could be facing fines from the federal government. State records indicate the Osage Rehab and Heath Care Center in Mitchell County was cited recently by state inspectors for 16 regulatory violations, including a […] The post Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
SE Minnesota man, 21, killed in loading accident in NE Iowa
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa - A 21-year-old Lanesboro man was killed during a loading accident Monday. The Iowa State Patrol said Joseph Gathje died following an accident at Vanderbilt Ave. and 160th St. Gathje was attempting to load a tracked vehicle onto a semi-flatbed when it rolled off the trailer and...
kchanews.com
DOT Crews Anticipate Long Hours With Thursday Snowfall in North Iowa
National Weather Service La Crosse has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. this evening for Mitchell and Floyd counties. Light snow will continue with additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. National Weather Service Des Moines has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9...
KAAL-TV
No foul play suspected in Worth County death investigation
(ABC 6 News) – The Worth County Sheriff’s Office provided an update into the investigation of a woman found dead in the Shell Rock River on September 16. Officials said that no foul play is suspected in the death of Melissa Jo Olson. Olson, of Northwood, IA was...
kwayradio.com
Wild Crash in Waterloo
A pickup truck ran into a building in Waterloo after colliding with another vehicle on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The initial crash happened in the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Brookeridge Drive. The pickup then lost control, traveled across a grass lawn before striking the Black Hawk County Economic Development building on Peoples Square. The driver was treated for minor injuries. Nobody in the building was injured.
ccahsnews.com
How a cold case from 1995 could be linked to Tiffin, Iowa
Jodi Huisentruit (born June 5th, 1968) was a morning news anchor for KIMT and a rising local star in Mason City, Iowa. This was until June 27th, 1995, when after being woken up by a phone call from her producer over being late, she was never seen again. On June...
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
1650thefan.com
Counterfeit Money Surfacing In Area
Waterloo Police and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are warning local business after several counterfeit $50 bills have begun to surface in the area. Law enforcement describes the bills as high quality, but they can be detected due to their security thread glowing green rather than yellow. The paper appears to be more crisp than a normal bill does and the print of the bills is also somewhat raised in areas where it should be smooth. Check your bills carefully and report anything suspicious to law enforcement.
KIMT
Lime Springs felon sentenced for gun possession
CRESCO, Iowa – A man arrested after a report about a potentially homicidal subject has pleaded guilty. Dean Thomas Johnson, 43 of Lime Springs, was charged on June 4 with possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing a dangerous weapon while intoxicated, and OWI. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were contacted just after 10 pm about a vehicle in the ditch south of Lime Springs on Oak Avenue.
KIMT
Riceville woman pleads guilty to drug crime
OSAGE, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over meth found in Mitchell County. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, is scheduled to be sentenced February 14, 2023, for failure to use a drug tax stamp. Investigators say Baize was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a...
guttenbergpress.com
Bobcat reports becoming more frequent in Clayton County
Bobcat sightings in Clayton County have grown as animals seek new territories in the area’s suitable habitat. There are also active reproducing bobcats in the county, as frequent reports of young have occurred.
Better Not Do This The Next Time It Snows in Iowa
Whether you're a fan of snow this time of the year or not, dealing with snow is just a way of life for the people of Iowa during the winter months. Some people love having snow around the holidays and others wish it stayed 75 degrees year-round. Whether you like having snow or not, driving in it, shoveling it, or snow-blowing it is something Iowans deal with every year.
KIMT
Woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Mason City fast food restaurant
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman charged with stealing from Burger King while she worked there has pleaded guilty. Stacy Daniele Anderson, 48 of Mason City, was accused of ongoing criminal conduct and second-degree theft. Court documents state that when Anderson was a manager at Burger King, she voided multiple orders after customers had paid with cash, then took the money from the voided orders for herself.
Eastern Iowa School District Changing Up Student Dress Code
When you hear of a school district changing its dress code mid-year, you tell yourself that it must be getting stricter. Students simply aren't obeying the rules. But in one Eastern Iowa School District, it is just the opposite. KWWL reports that students in the Waterloo School District will have...
kwayradio.com
Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
nhtrib.com
Angie Fogarty, 46
Angie Fogarty, age 46 of Charles City, IA, formerly of New Hampton, IA, died Monday, December 5, 2022, in Charles City. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton with Rev. Kevin Frey officiating. Friends may greet the...
KAAL-TV
Stewartville woman accused of $1K Walmart thefts
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing more than 100 items in bags at a self-checkout, without scanning or paying for the products. Rochester police responded to Walmart North after a “loss prevention” employee said she saw Tiffany Lee Sinclair, 34, place more...
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo, IA
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0