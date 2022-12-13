ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Boy wins $25,000 in claw machine

NEW YORK -- CAMP and Ally joined forces to bring NYC this special gift this holiday season: a claw machine filled with amazing prizes including $25,000!. Now that the Golden Egg containing the winning prize has been snagged, CAMP and Ally will be matching the win with a donation of $25,000 worth of toys going to the Boys and Girls Club of America.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Former Seton Hall guard Dick Gaines dies at 86

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. -- Richard "Dick" Gaines, who played basketball at Seton Hall and is a member of the school's athletics hall of fame, has died. He was 86. Gaines died Dec. 10, the school announced Friday. He played at Seton Hall from 1954 to 1957 after a one-year stint...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

