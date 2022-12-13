Read full article on original website
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate
Family-owned since 1940, Zacherl Motor Truck Sales needs you as their Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate!. How would you like to work for a company that actually cares about you? How about a company that also truly cares about your time with family? How about a company that treats you like a member of their family? If that sounds good, keep reading…
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: McMillen’s Flooring & Carpet Outlet Offers Custom Area Rugs With Binding
You don’t need to order your rug from a big box store— McMillen’s has exactly what you need so you can see, touch, and feel the carpet to make sure it’s the right choice for your space. Do you have someone on your list who is...
Power restored after outage affecting hundreds in the Valley
First Energy said that the cause of the outages in Mercer County is under investigation.
explore venango
Three Treated for Smoke Inhalation in Oil City Senior Living Apartment Fire
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT)— Three people were treated for smoke inhalation following a fire that started in a first-floor apartment at Luther Place, a senior living apartment building in Oil City. Photo above: Remnants of the bed that was on fire in apartment 103 are still on the ground...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Join the UPMC Northwest Team as a Telemetry Nurse
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – UPMC Northwest currently has an opening for a Telemetry Nurse in Seneca. Join the UPMC Northwest Team in Venango County as a Registered Nurse in the Telemetry Unit with a wide-ranging Benefits package that goes beyond compensation, medical coverage, and savings plans to help you be your best at home and at work.
Vehicle restrictions in place on Mercer County interstates
On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions, no commercial vehicles are permitted.
PennDOT, local nonprofit transform 50 acres of roadside turf into meadows
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - PennDOT and a nonprofit transformed 50 acres of roadside turf into meadows.Most of that is in Indiana County along State Route 119, with the rest in Allegheny County along I-79. The meadows provide foraging and migratory habits for native pollinators such as the monarch butterfly.Plants will begin to sprout during the 2023 growing season, beautifying the roads as well.
wccsradio.com
WEDNESDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN HOMER CITY
A home was destroyed by a structure fire this morning in Center Township. Fire crews from Homer City, Indiana, Coral-Graceton, Black Lick and Brush Valley, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and the county Hazmat team, were dispatched to a home located at 281 Two Lick Road in Homer City around 7:39 this morning for the fire. Homer City Fire Chief Terry Gardner said the fire started in the kitchen and was electrical in nature. He adds the flames were visible in the back of the home and in the ceiling when crews first arrived.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Historical Society Approved for State Historical Marker
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. – The Jefferson County Historical Society (JCHS) has been approved for a new historical marker by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC). (PHOTO: The Little Wonder, a replication of the original logging locomotive that ran in the Callen Run area, often appears at lumber-related events...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Area Woman Scammed Out of $10K in Bradford Township
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident in which an area woman was scammed out of $10,000 last week. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Wednesday, December 14, the incident occurred near Egypt Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, around 6:26 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7.
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 12/13/22
Rogue was recently surrendered to us because her owner could no longer care for her. She is only 10 months old and will be one year old in February 2023. Her previous owners told us that she is good with people of all ages, cats, and other dogs. They said she is mostly potty trained, but may need a refresher. She is a really sweet girl, and ready to find her forever home! If you are interested in meeting with Rogue, apply today! Visit Rogue at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Stealing Water Services at Cornplanter Township Residence
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man has been charged for allegedly stealing water services in Cornplanter Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 54-year-old Kenneth D. Lawson, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, December 9.
Marion Twp. man running Ellwood City bar
ELLWOOD CITY – Michael Ward, the owner of Mike's Main Street Bar & Grill at 708 Lawrence Ave, bought the business in 2019 just in time for the COVID lockdown. "It was a struggle but takeout was the silver lining; it saved us as it did others," he said.
explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Remain in Effect for Venango County; Freezing Rain and Wind Gusts Are Anticipated.
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Venango County and surrounding areas. Freezing rain and wind gusts as high as 45 mph are expected. ExploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh...
Memorial planned for Indiana County man killed volunteering in Ukraine
A memorial gathering will be held Friday for an Indiana County man killed in Ukraine. Trent Braxton Davis, 21, of Indiana, Pa. was a U.S. Army veteran who had volunteered to fight in Ukraine. He was shot and killed Nov. 8 while trying to save civilians, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.
eyeofthehurricane.news
Cascade Of Lights (@ Cascade Park New Castle, PA)
Cascade Park turns into the Cascade of Lights on select days this month, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm. The cost is $5 per car. You also can get pictures with Santa on some select days. See the days below:. December 3, 2022. December 10, 2022. December 17, 2022. Go...
wtae.com
Butler County thrift store stolen from; Police looking to ID possible suspect
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Community Christian Thrift Store in Washington Township, Butler County, accepts donations that they then sell to help the community. The State Police said someone stole from the store, whose purpose was to give. Investigators are looking to identify the person captured on video outside the...
explore venango
Franklin Woman Injured After Vehicle Strikes Embankment, Tree
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that left a local woman injured in Butler County. According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Thursday, December 15, the crash occurred at 3:58 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, on William Flynn Highway (State Route 8), near the intersection of Boozel Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seek Info on Criminal Mischief at Local Church
PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Perry Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, it was reported that a truck tractor pulling a semi dump trailer entered a parking lot on State Route 536 in Perry Township, Jefferson County, and caused damage to the asphalt around 3:42 p.m. on Friday, December 2.
explore venango
Tionesta Man Injured in Five-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Crash on Route 27
OILCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon on State Route 27. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, on State Route 27 (Titusville Road), in Oilcreek Township, Venango County.
Comments / 0