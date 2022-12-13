ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate

Family-owned since 1940, Zacherl Motor Truck Sales needs you as their Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate!. How would you like to work for a company that actually cares about you? How about a company that also truly cares about your time with family? How about a company that treats you like a member of their family? If that sounds good, keep reading…
CLARION, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: Join the UPMC Northwest Team as a Telemetry Nurse

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – UPMC Northwest currently has an opening for a Telemetry Nurse in Seneca. Join the UPMC Northwest Team in Venango County as a Registered Nurse in the Telemetry Unit with a wide-ranging Benefits package that goes beyond compensation, medical coverage, and savings plans to help you be your best at home and at work.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PennDOT, local nonprofit transform 50 acres of roadside turf into meadows

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - PennDOT and a nonprofit transformed 50 acres of roadside turf into meadows.Most of that is in Indiana County along State Route 119, with the rest in Allegheny County along I-79. The meadows provide foraging and migratory habits for native pollinators such as the monarch butterfly.Plants will begin to sprout during the 2023 growing season, beautifying the roads as well.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

WEDNESDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN HOMER CITY

A home was destroyed by a structure fire this morning in Center Township. Fire crews from Homer City, Indiana, Coral-Graceton, Black Lick and Brush Valley, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and the county Hazmat team, were dispatched to a home located at 281 Two Lick Road in Homer City around 7:39 this morning for the fire. Homer City Fire Chief Terry Gardner said the fire started in the kitchen and was electrical in nature. He adds the flames were visible in the back of the home and in the ceiling when crews first arrived.
HOMER CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Historical Society Approved for State Historical Marker

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. – The Jefferson County Historical Society (JCHS) has been approved for a new historical marker by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC). (PHOTO: The Little Wonder, a replication of the original logging locomotive that ran in the Callen Run area, often appears at lumber-related events...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Area Woman Scammed Out of $10K in Bradford Township

BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident in which an area woman was scammed out of $10,000 last week. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Wednesday, December 14, the incident occurred near Egypt Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, around 6:26 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 12/13/22

Rogue was recently surrendered to us because her owner could no longer care for her. She is only 10 months old and will be one year old in February 2023. Her previous owners told us that she is good with people of all ages, cats, and other dogs. They said she is mostly potty trained, but may need a refresher. She is a really sweet girl, and ready to find her forever home! If you are interested in meeting with Rogue, apply today! Visit Rogue at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
eyeofthehurricane.news

Cascade Of Lights (@ Cascade Park New Castle, PA)

Cascade Park turns into the Cascade of Lights on select days this month, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm. The cost is $5 per car. You also can get pictures with Santa on some select days. See the days below:. December 3, 2022. December 10, 2022. December 17, 2022. Go...
NEW CASTLE, PA
explore venango

Franklin Woman Injured After Vehicle Strikes Embankment, Tree

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that left a local woman injured in Butler County. According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Thursday, December 15, the crash occurred at 3:58 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, on William Flynn Highway (State Route 8), near the intersection of Boozel Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seek Info on Criminal Mischief at Local Church

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Perry Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, it was reported that a truck tractor pulling a semi dump trailer entered a parking lot on State Route 536 in Perry Township, Jefferson County, and caused damage to the asphalt around 3:42 p.m. on Friday, December 2.
explore venango

Tionesta Man Injured in Five-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Crash on Route 27

OILCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon on State Route 27. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, on State Route 27 (Titusville Road), in Oilcreek Township, Venango County.
TIONESTA, PA

