Police: Burglar claims to be federal agent, steals shotgun from Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man claiming to be a federal agent after breaking into a home has been arrested by state police. On Dec. 5 around 5:30 p.m., homeowners along the 3000 block of McCartney Road in Jordan Township called state police after they came home and noticed an unknown vehicle in their […]
wdadradio.com
PUNXSUTAWNEY CO-PRINCIPAL ARRESTED FOR THIRD TIME
Police: Elk County mother on probation jailed, charged with child endangerment
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Ridgway woman who was on probation is now locked up after police said she tried to run from officers while carelessly holding her child and was also on drugs. Kristin Mertz, 29, endangered her 9-month-old son when she tried to flee police by running down a “very old, narrow” set […]
Elderly man loses his life in Cameron County fire, state police report
CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire that broke out Monday in Shippen Township took the life of a 91-year-old Emporium man. On Dec. 12 close to 8 p.m., a fire broke out at a home along Beechwood Road. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit and the Emporium Fire Department chiefs determined the fire […]
wdadradio.com
POLICE IN INDIANA INVESTIGATING A HIT-AND-RUN
Indiana Borough Police are investigating a hit and run that happened Wednesday afternoon. Police say that at 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of School Street. They found the driver side mirror of the victim’s car was hit by a vehicle as it was parked along the roadway. The suspect vehicle is described as a light blue Honda Odyssey minivan driven by a white male driver.
wccsradio.com
PLUMVILLE MAN TO BE SENTENCED ON A DRUG-RELATED CHARGE TODAY
A Plumville man will be sentenced today for a guilty plea to a drug-related crime. 33-year-old Michaele Anthony Mignano we’ll go before judge Michael Clarke today for his sentencing hearing. He was charged in connection with an incident in August of last year in Washington Township. State troopers were dispatched to an area near bash Road after receiving a complaint of drug-related activity at a nearby home. Police saw a black car leaf the residence and tried to pull the driver over for expired registration, but the suspect fled. Mignano was one of the three people in the vehicle along with Travis Gibson of Indiana and the driver Kimberly Ann Caylor of Creekside. After reaching speeds of 75 miles an hour, Caylor pulled into a nearby parking lot and surrendered. Police say that Mignano tried to provide police with a false name, but his identity was later discovered.
Pa. school principal arrested for third time in 4 months, according to court documents
A co-principal in Punxsutawney has been arrested, which court documents reveal is the third time in the past four months. WJAC reports that Paul Hetrick, co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School, was arrested in September for a DUI charge, arrested again in October for violating a protection from abuse order, and then arrested once more in December for violating the order again.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seek Info on Criminal Mischief at Local Church
PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Perry Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, it was reported that a truck tractor pulling a semi dump trailer entered a parking lot on State Route 536 in Perry Township, Jefferson County, and caused damage to the asphalt around 3:42 p.m. on Friday, December 2.
Man charged with attempted homicide after firing gun into car outside Pa. bar: report
Authorities with the Altoona Police Department say a Blair County man is behind bars and is charged with attempted homicide after he allegedly fired a gun into a vehicle outside a local bar, according to WJAC. According to an affidavit, police received a complaint early Sunday morning from a woman...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Area Woman Scammed Out of $10K in Bradford Township
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident in which an area woman was scammed out of $10,000 last week. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Wednesday, December 14, the incident occurred near Egypt Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, around 6:26 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7.
fox8tv.com
Centre County Man Behind Bars
Authorities with the State College Police Department say a Centre County man is behind bars, accused of breaking into a local convenience store over the weekend and then assaulting one of the officers during his arrest. According to the affidavit, police were dispatched early Saturday morning to the Snappy’s convenience...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brockway Man Accused of Stealing Broadhead Arrows from Local Store
BROCKWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Brockway man is facing felony theft charges for allegedly stealing broadhead arrows from a local store. According to court documents, the Brockway Borough Police Department on Tuesday, December 13, filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Michael Ryan Roush in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: SCI Houtzdale Employee Charged in Contraband Case
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – An employee of the state prison in Houtzdale has been charged for bringing contraband into the facility. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Neil Johnathan Rudy, 41, who was employed as a food service instructor, was charged by agents of the state...
Clearfield man sentenced to a decade behind bars for dealing drugs
(WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing a decade in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug charges. According to US Attorney Cindy Chung, 40-year-old Logan Mactavish has been sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Mactavish was charged after allegedly distributing 500 grams of meth between July […]
Pa. man accused of exposing himself to woman while she showered: report
An investigation into a claim of indecent exposure leads to a South Fork man in hot water with authorities as he now faces charges. According to the criminal affidavit, in late September, Jackson Township Police received a complaint, from a woman who stated that she had been sexually harassed by a man, later identified as 31-year-old Christian Gabor, WJAC reported.
Woman charged with DUI after crashing vehicle with her 3 kids inside
NORTH APOLLO, Pa. (KDKA) — An Armstrong County woman is accused of driving under the influence and crashing her car with her three young children inside. Kiski Township police say 24-year-old Jocelyn Riley lost control of her SUV and jumped the curb along the River Road, shearing off a fire hydrant and disabling her car. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found Riley still in the car showing signs of heavy intoxication. Police say she failed three field sobriety tests. On the passenger side of the car, police say they found several empty bottles of whiskey shots.Also inside...
Altoona man charged after shooting at local bar
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing attempted homicide charges after an argument turned into shots fired at a local bar over the weekend. Police were called Dec. 11 around 3:30 a.m. by a woman who said she was almost shot in the parking lot of the Kettle Inn when she went to […]
Bedford burglar leaves trail for police at multiple homes
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man got himself into hot water after allegedly breaking into multiple houses in Bedford and leaving behind an item from the previous house, according to charges filed. State police said they were called to multiple burglaries in the Bedford area that ultimately led to the arrest of Jorge […]
Missing Bedford County woman found after two weeks
UPDATE — State police say 27-year-old Zoe Thomas of Everett was located on Wednesday, Dec. 13 after she was reported missing for two weeks. ORIGINAL STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for […]
Johnstown man pleads guilty to distributing crack-cocaine
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty in a federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics laws. United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Tuesday, Dec. 13 that Damian Jeffers Sr., 52, pleaded guilty before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson. Jeffers was found to have distributed […]
