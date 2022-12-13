Read full article on original website
Elderly man loses his life in Cameron County fire, state police report
CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire that broke out Monday in Shippen Township took the life of a 91-year-old Emporium man. On Dec. 12 close to 8 p.m., a fire broke out at a home along Beechwood Road. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit and the Emporium Fire Department chiefs determined the fire […]
Local Man Ejected, Seriously Injured in 1-79 Rollover Crash
LANCASTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was seriously injured on Sunday evening after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 79. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, on Interstate 79 South, in Lancaster Township, Butler County.
POLICE IN INDIANA INVESTIGATING A HIT-AND-RUN
Indiana Borough Police are investigating a hit and run that happened Wednesday afternoon. Police say that at 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of School Street. They found the driver side mirror of the victim’s car was hit by a vehicle as it was parked along the roadway. The suspect vehicle is described as a light blue Honda Odyssey minivan driven by a white male driver.
Woman charged with DUI after crashing vehicle with her 3 kids inside
NORTH APOLLO, Pa. (KDKA) — An Armstrong County woman is accused of driving under the influence and crashing her car with her three young children inside. Kiski Township police say 24-year-old Jocelyn Riley lost control of her SUV and jumped the curb along the River Road, shearing off a fire hydrant and disabling her car. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found Riley still in the car showing signs of heavy intoxication. Police say she failed three field sobriety tests. On the passenger side of the car, police say they found several empty bottles of whiskey shots.Also inside...
Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on Route 219
SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a one-vehicle crash in Snyder Township earlier this month. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on Monday, December 12, the crash occurred at 6:37 p.m. on Friday, December 2, on State Route 219, near the intersection of Creek Village Lane, in Snyder Township, Jefferson County.
I-80 WB OPEN After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Clinton County
LOGANTON – Motorists are advised that both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound are back open between mile marker 212 (Interstate 180 interchange / Williamsport) in Northumberland County and mile marker 178 (Route 220 interchange) in Clinton County, after they were closed due to a multi-vehicle crash in Clinton County near mile marker 182.
Multi vehicle crash closes part of I-80
Both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash in Clinton County near mile marker 182, according to PennDOT. The closure is between mile marker 212 (Interstate 180 interchange / Williamsport) in Northumberland County and mile marker 178 (Route 220 interchange) in Clinton County. A detour using Interstate 180 and Route 220 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.
Winter weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — As a winter storm brings ice and snow across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Dec. 15, traffic accidents and vehicle crashes are being reported by local emergency services. A section of I-80 in Centre County was closed due to a vehicle accident. I-99 in Blair County was also closed for a short period of […]
Butler County thrift store stolen from; Police looking to ID possible suspect
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Community Christian Thrift Store in Washington Township, Butler County, accepts donations that they then sell to help the community. The State Police said someone stole from the store, whose purpose was to give. Investigators are looking to identify the person captured on video outside the...
Police: Area Woman Scammed Out of $10K in Bradford Township
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident in which an area woman was scammed out of $10,000 last week. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Wednesday, December 14, the incident occurred near Egypt Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, around 6:26 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7.
Bedford burglar leaves trail for police at multiple homes
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man got himself into hot water after allegedly breaking into multiple houses in Bedford and leaving behind an item from the previous house, according to charges filed. State police said they were called to multiple burglaries in the Bedford area that ultimately led to the arrest of Jorge […]
Police Seek Info on Criminal Mischief at Local Church
PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Perry Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, it was reported that a truck tractor pulling a semi dump trailer entered a parking lot on State Route 536 in Perry Township, Jefferson County, and caused damage to the asphalt around 3:42 p.m. on Friday, December 2.
Oil City Man Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Boy
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Oil City man was taken into custody for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old boy. According to information released by state police on December 15, a known juvenile and his mother appeared at PSP Franklin barracks on August 17 at 8:00 p.m. to report that he had been raped the previous night by 21-year-old Jonathan L. King, of Oil City, while riding ATVs in a remote area of Venango County.
Man charged with attempted homicide after firing gun into car outside Pa. bar: report
Authorities with the Altoona Police Department say a Blair County man is behind bars and is charged with attempted homicide after he allegedly fired a gun into a vehicle outside a local bar, according to WJAC. According to an affidavit, police received a complaint early Sunday morning from a woman...
Missing Bedford County woman found after two weeks
UPDATE — State police say 27-year-old Zoe Thomas of Everett was located on Wednesday, Dec. 13 after she was reported missing for two weeks. ORIGINAL STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for […]
Brockway Man Accused of Stealing Broadhead Arrows from Local Store
BROCKWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Brockway man is facing felony theft charges for allegedly stealing broadhead arrows from a local store. According to court documents, the Brockway Borough Police Department on Tuesday, December 13, filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Michael Ryan Roush in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
Cambria County Approaching Grim Record
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees saying Wednesday that the County is on pace to potentially see a record number of overdose deaths this year. This comes despite a lot of aid meant to combat this. Lees says the work of First Responders has been commendable to save lives, but the fact that the County is still on pace to break a record amount of overdose deaths shows just how unmanageable the drug situation is in Cambria County and beyond.
Sandy Township and the City of DuBois receive grant for police department
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Township officials announced a grant of $562,937 is coming to Sandy Township and the City of DuBois from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. This grant will directly assist with the integration of the city of DuBois Police Department and the Sandy Township Police. In November of 2021, […]
PLUMVILLE MAN TO BE SENTENCED ON A DRUG-RELATED CHARGE TODAY
A Plumville man will be sentenced today for a guilty plea to a drug-related crime. 33-year-old Michaele Anthony Mignano we’ll go before judge Michael Clarke today for his sentencing hearing. He was charged in connection with an incident in August of last year in Washington Township. State troopers were dispatched to an area near bash Road after receiving a complaint of drug-related activity at a nearby home. Police saw a black car leaf the residence and tried to pull the driver over for expired registration, but the suspect fled. Mignano was one of the three people in the vehicle along with Travis Gibson of Indiana and the driver Kimberly Ann Caylor of Creekside. After reaching speeds of 75 miles an hour, Caylor pulled into a nearby parking lot and surrendered. Police say that Mignano tried to provide police with a false name, but his identity was later discovered.
Police: Elk County mother on probation jailed, charged with child endangerment
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Ridgway woman who was on probation is now locked up after police said she tried to run from officers while carelessly holding her child and was also on drugs. Kristin Mertz, 29, endangered her 9-month-old son when she tried to flee police by running down a “very old, narrow” set […]
