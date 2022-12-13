New Details Emerge on Local Woman Accused of Stealing Over $10K from Brookville Band Booster Club

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Elderly man loses his life in Cameron County fire, state police report
CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire that broke out Monday in Shippen Township took the life of a 91-year-old Emporium man. On Dec. 12 close to 8 p.m., a fire broke out at a home along Beechwood Road. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit and the Emporium Fire Department chiefs determined the fire […]
Police: Burglar claims to be federal agent, steals shotgun from Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man claiming to be a federal agent after breaking into a home has been arrested by state police. On Dec. 5 around 5:30 p.m., homeowners along the 3000 block of McCartney Road in Jordan Township called state police after they came home and noticed an unknown vehicle in their […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brockway Man Accused of Stealing Broadhead Arrows from Local Store
BROCKWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Brockway man is facing felony theft charges for allegedly stealing broadhead arrows from a local store. According to court documents, the Brockway Borough Police Department on Tuesday, December 13, filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Michael Ryan Roush in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
wpxz1041fm.com
PUNXSUTAWNEY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICIAL ARRESTED
An official with the Punxsutawney Area School District is in legal trouble again after reports say he was arrested for the third time in the last four months. Reports say 45-year-old Paul Hetrick, the co-principal for the high school, was arrested for violating a protection from abuse order earlier this month, marking the second time he violated the order. The first was in October.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Area Woman Scammed Out of $10K in Bradford Township
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident in which an area woman was scammed out of $10,000 last week. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Wednesday, December 14, the incident occurred near Egypt Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, around 6:26 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7.
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Stealing Water Services at Cornplanter Township Residence
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man has been charged for allegedly stealing water services in Cornplanter Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 54-year-old Kenneth D. Lawson, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, December 9.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seek Info on Criminal Mischief at Local Church
PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Perry Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, it was reported that a truck tractor pulling a semi dump trailer entered a parking lot on State Route 536 in Perry Township, Jefferson County, and caused damage to the asphalt around 3:42 p.m. on Friday, December 2.
wtae.com
Butler County thrift store stolen from; Police looking to ID possible suspect
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Community Christian Thrift Store in Washington Township, Butler County, accepts donations that they then sell to help the community. The State Police said someone stole from the store, whose purpose was to give. Investigators are looking to identify the person captured on video outside the...
erienewsnow.com
Troopers: Step-Grandmother Accused of Allowing 13-Year-Old Corry Girl to Smoke Marijuana with Her
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a step-grandmother is accused of allowing a 13-year-old Corry girl to smoke marijuana. It reportedly happened Tuesday afternoon at a residence in Concord Township, Erie County. The step-grandmother is accused of giving the girl a glass pipe to smoke marijuana at her residence with...
FOX43.com
Investigators seek tips to help solve 1974 cold-case homicide in Cambria County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for tips to aid their investigation of a 1974 cold case homicide in Cambria County. Barbara Ann Mangus, 21, of Johnstown, was reported missing by her husband on Dec. 15, 1974, after leaving a Christmas party following an argument with her spouse.
Police: Elk County mother on probation jailed, charged with child endangerment
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Ridgway woman who was on probation is now locked up after police said she tried to run from officers while carelessly holding her child and was also on drugs. Kristin Mertz, 29, endangered her 9-month-old son when she tried to flee police by running down a “very old, narrow” set […]
Sandy Township and the City of DuBois receive grant for police department
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Township officials announced a grant of $562,937 is coming to Sandy Township and the City of DuBois from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. This grant will directly assist with the integration of the city of DuBois Police Department and the Sandy Township Police. In November of 2021, […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Trial Cancelled for Clearfield Man Accused of Molesting 13-Year-Old Girl
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – The trial for a Clearfield man accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl, allowing kids to drive and leaving a six-year-old alone with a knife, has been cancelled. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Zachary Allen Hess, 36, was scheduled for a two-day...
erienewsnow.com
Man Charged after Creating Disturbance in Maternity Ward in Venango County
A Clarion man has been cited for public drunkenness for creating a disturbance in the maternity ward of a Venango County hospital, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened Friday morning at UPMC Northwest in Cranberry Township. The 42-year-old man was at the hospital with his girlfriend in preparation for...
explorejeffersonpa.com
PSP Seeks Public’s Help Regarding Hit-and-Run at Punxsy Hospital
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a hit-and-run earlier this month. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Monday, December 12, the crash took place in the Punxsutawney Hospital parking lot, in Young Township, Jefferson County, around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, December 3.
erienewsnow.com
Titusville Woman Gets 10 Years in Jail for Role in Meth Ring
A Titusville woman will spend a decade behind bars for her role in a meth trafficking ring, according to the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday. A judge sentenced Sarah Bloom, 31, to a 10-year prison sentence for violating federal drug laws. Bloom conspired with co-defendants to distribute meth as...
explore venango
Man Accused of Stealing $3K in Cash, Pistol From Rockland Township Residence
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a theft of $3,000.00 in cash and a pistol from a Rockland Township residence. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident happened sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, at a residence on Pine Hill Church Road in Rockland Township, Venango County.
Man arrested after getting drunk at hospital while girlfriend gave birth
State police say 42 year old James Bonner was at UPMC Northwest in Venango County with his girlfriend who was waiting to give birth Friday morning.
WJAC TV
Co-Principal in Punxsutawney arrested for 3rd time in 4 months, court documents say
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School has been arrested for the third time in the last four months, criminal dockets filed in Jefferson County show. According to the criminal complaints, 45-year-old Paul Hetrick was arrested in September for DUI, was subsequently arrested in...
wccsradio.com
PLUMVILLE MAN TO BE SENTENCED ON A DRUG-RELATED CHARGE TODAY
A Plumville man will be sentenced today for a guilty plea to a drug-related crime. 33-year-old Michaele Anthony Mignano we’ll go before judge Michael Clarke today for his sentencing hearing. He was charged in connection with an incident in August of last year in Washington Township. State troopers were dispatched to an area near bash Road after receiving a complaint of drug-related activity at a nearby home. Police saw a black car leaf the residence and tried to pull the driver over for expired registration, but the suspect fled. Mignano was one of the three people in the vehicle along with Travis Gibson of Indiana and the driver Kimberly Ann Caylor of Creekside. After reaching speeds of 75 miles an hour, Caylor pulled into a nearby parking lot and surrendered. Police say that Mignano tried to provide police with a false name, but his identity was later discovered.
Comments / 0