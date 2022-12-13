ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
Rock 104.1

Don Pablo’s in Deptford, NJ to Be Demolished

After years of speculation about what restaurant (if any) would move into the old Don Pablo's Mexican Kitchen in Deptford after it went out of business, it's now rumored to be scheduled for demolition. The big, brick and mortar building on Deptford Center Road will reportedly be torn down, 42...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rock 104.1

Plans to Ban Violent Riders on NJ Transit

In response to complaints of growing violence against New Jersey Transit employees, The Board of Directors of NJ Transit, voted this week to approve a proposal, that if enacted, would effectively ban anyone from an NJ Transit train or bus that has been convicted of assaulting a New Jersey Transit employee.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

NJ residents handing out holiday tips — who gets one and how much?

Are you planning to give service workers a tip this Holiday Season or will you be playing Scrooge?. A new report finds more New Jersey adults anticipate giving their housekeepers, childcare providers, landscapers, mail carriers, teachers and trash collectors some extra cash this year compared to last, but the median tip amount is expected to be lower than in 2021.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

More NJ kids are doing college online — Here’s why it’s better

A growing number of New Jersey residents are opting to go to college online instead of attending a traditional college or university with a campus, according to an article by David Matthau on NJ1015.com. In the article, he goes on to say that this trend is playing out nationally, which...
Rock 104.1

Have The Grinch Or Santa Deliver Your Christmas Tree in NJ!

If you haven’t gotten your Christmas tree yet, it’s not too late! Not only is it not too late, but you may also be able to give your family one of the most magical Christmas traditions ever!. This small business is doing Christmas tree deliveries like you’ve never...
Rock 104.1

Big Bucks: South Jersey Gets 2 NJ Lottery Winners in 3 Days

If you need some good news, South Jersey just had two big lottery winners in a span of fewer than 72 hours. And that news is even better if you are actually holding one of those winning tickets, obviously. $50,000 Powerball winner this past Saturday. Officials with the New Jersey...
Rock 104.1

Bill would make NJ first with bike helmet mandate for adults

TRENTON – Adults in New Jersey would be required to wear a helmet when bicycling, roller skating or skateboarding, under a bill introduced this week in the state Assembly. Kids have had to wear a helmet during those activities since 1992, but the new proposal (A4894) extends that law to begin applying to people aged 18 and older.
WASHINGTON STATE
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy