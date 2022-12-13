Read full article on original website
Related
Jersey Law: Can I Keep Someone Else’s Package Delivered to Me?
Sometimes you may order something online and momentarily forget you ordered it. Then,there's a rinng of your doorbell, you open the door and there's a package on your doorstep!. It's like Christmas morning for adults, right?. Well, what if you didn't order something, no one ordered something for you, and...
Popular Chain Restaurant Closes a NJ Shore Location After 45 Years
It's the end of the line for one location of a national chain restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been around for well over a generation. And, at this point, if you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.
These Are The WORST Times To Drive On Black Horse Pike In Mays Landing, NJ
I have to be honest with you, my road rage is getting worse by the day. Usually, I can remain calm, cool, and collected under that kind of pressure, but lately, it's getting harder and harder to do so. Have you noticed how congested it seems to be getting on...
Don Pablo’s in Deptford, NJ to Be Demolished
After years of speculation about what restaurant (if any) would move into the old Don Pablo's Mexican Kitchen in Deptford after it went out of business, it's now rumored to be scheduled for demolition. The big, brick and mortar building on Deptford Center Road will reportedly be torn down, 42...
Why people in NJ don’t go Christmas caroling door to door anymore (Opinion)
When we first bought our house in a new development in the 1980's everyone was in the same boat as us. They were young couples in their early thirties with one or two young kids. The first Christmas we were all there, a few of the families got together and went Christmas caroling on the next block.
New Jersey is in the top ten of smartest states in the U.S.
I suppose people in every state like to think that their state is full of smart people, but, sadly, most of them are wrong. Here in New Jersey, however, we can rightly claim that we are in the upper echelon of intelligence; well, at least according to one study, anyway.
Plans to Ban Violent Riders on NJ Transit
In response to complaints of growing violence against New Jersey Transit employees, The Board of Directors of NJ Transit, voted this week to approve a proposal, that if enacted, would effectively ban anyone from an NJ Transit train or bus that has been convicted of assaulting a New Jersey Transit employee.
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Underrated Attraction
It’s pretty hard to be an attraction here in New Jersey and fly under the radar. Tons of people visit and enjoy the Garden State, and those of us who live here, we’re not exactly good at keeping secrets. So how can an attraction in New Jersey land in the “underrated” category?
Amazing Retro New Jersey Diner Is Getting Some National Attention
There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
Great Places in South Jersey to Bring Your Dog
I'll admit it. I enjoy hanging out with my dogs. We often read about great places to bring our spouse or our kids, but what about our 4-legged kids? This time of year, there are actually some really cool places to bring your best friend. If you travel up the...
NJ residents handing out holiday tips — who gets one and how much?
Are you planning to give service workers a tip this Holiday Season or will you be playing Scrooge?. A new report finds more New Jersey adults anticipate giving their housekeepers, childcare providers, landscapers, mail carriers, teachers and trash collectors some extra cash this year compared to last, but the median tip amount is expected to be lower than in 2021.
This Is Why People Are Moving Out Of New Jersey More Than Any Other State
Why the mass exit? People are moving out of New Jersey in droves. In fact, we were named "the most moved out-of-state" for years now. Especially this year as we deal with COVID fallout, people need to save money and they are doing it by leaving. First, let's talk about...
More NJ kids are doing college online — Here’s why it’s better
A growing number of New Jersey residents are opting to go to college online instead of attending a traditional college or university with a campus, according to an article by David Matthau on NJ1015.com. In the article, he goes on to say that this trend is playing out nationally, which...
Have The Grinch Or Santa Deliver Your Christmas Tree in NJ!
If you haven’t gotten your Christmas tree yet, it’s not too late! Not only is it not too late, but you may also be able to give your family one of the most magical Christmas traditions ever!. This small business is doing Christmas tree deliveries like you’ve never...
Watch: NJ State Troopers Pull Suicidal Woman From I-295 Overpass
Several New Jersey State Troopers are being credited with rescuing a suicidal woman from an overpass on Interstate 295 in Burlington County late last month. On November 29th, Tprs. Michael Basti and Stephen McDonald were called to the Route 38 interchange in Mt. Laurel for a report of a person sitting on the edge of a bridge.
Still Need A Tree? Get One To Support A Family In Need In Mullica Township, NJ
If you're behind the ball and haven't gotten your Christmas tree yet, don't worry. You might be one of the people meant to help out a family in need this holiday season in the Elwood section of Mullica Township. The place is called Lanza's Christmas Tree Farm. If you belong...
Big Bucks: South Jersey Gets 2 NJ Lottery Winners in 3 Days
If you need some good news, South Jersey just had two big lottery winners in a span of fewer than 72 hours. And that news is even better if you are actually holding one of those winning tickets, obviously. $50,000 Powerball winner this past Saturday. Officials with the New Jersey...
Auditions for Pete Davidson Movie Filming in NJ; Partial Nudity
A new movie filming late in late December and early next year in New Jersey and New York is casting three day-player roles with very specific types in mind. Two of the roles require old folks getting (partially) naked. The movie, called Home will star Pete Davidson, the former Saturday...
Bill would make NJ first with bike helmet mandate for adults
TRENTON – Adults in New Jersey would be required to wear a helmet when bicycling, roller skating or skateboarding, under a bill introduced this week in the state Assembly. Kids have had to wear a helmet during those activities since 1992, but the new proposal (A4894) extends that law to begin applying to people aged 18 and older.
Absecon, NJ, Man Sentenced For Role in $50M Health Care Fraud Conspiracy
A man from Absecon has been sentenced to 37 months in prison for his role in defrauding New Jersey state and local health benefits programs and other insurers by submitting fraudulent claims for medically unnecessary prescriptions. Attorney for the United State Vikas Khanna says 45-year-old Brian Pugh previously pleaded guilty...
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0