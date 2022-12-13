ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

KIMA TV

Some residents in Tri-Cities see delayed mail and deliveries this week

Tri-Cities Wash. — Over the week, KEPR has gotten calls and messages into the newsroom about folks in the Tri-Cities receiving mail and packages late, and sometimes not at all. One person we spoke to in Pasco says they haven't gotten any mail since December Third. Another person told...
PASCO, WA
KIMA TV

Astria Toppenish Hospital to close Family Maternity Center in January

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -- Astria Toppenish Hospital (ATH) will no longer offer labor and delivery services in Toppenish starting Jan. 14, 2023 at midnight. “It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of the Family Maternity Center at Astria Toppenish Hospital,” said Cathy Bambrick, ATH Administrator. “We performed herculean efforts to sustain our beloved maternity center, but unfortunately, due to rising costs, labor shortages, and a significant reduction in Medicaid reimbursement, we’re unable to keep it open.”
TOPPENISH, WA

