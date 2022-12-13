Any attempt to boost the minority numbers always blows up in their faces. Just have a test and hire the top people. Quit trying to play with the numbers. Besides, the federal consent decree was dropped a few months ago and the city doesn’t need to hire any minority by law. Just have a test and hire the top scoring candidates.
I’m shocked there were only 15,000 candidates. I took my test in the 90’s and waited years to get hired. I was a Chicago resident, a vet, a paramedic and a firefighter. That’s life. Become a paramedic, work for a private company and volunteer as a firefighter or get on a small department in the burbs. You know, put in some work for the career you want.
Always complaining about something. I guess they want to pressure the Fire Department to DUMB down this test too.
