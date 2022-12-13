ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

HARDY Says He Was Shocked After Ozzy Osbourne Sent Him a Wedding Video

HARDY’s October wedding came with plenty of expected well-wishes and praise, but when heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne sent congratulations, the country music singer was so starstruck that he thought he was being pranked. This past weekend, the Black Sabbath frontman posted a video to his Instagram account. In...
TMZ.com

Veteran Rapper Grand Daddy I.U. Dead at 54

Grand Daddy I.U., a prominent member of early rap label Cold Chillin' Records, has died at the age of 54 ... TMZ Hip Hop has learned. Legendary hip hop producer Pete Rock, a longtime advocate for GDIU's skills as a lyricist, revealed to his followers the Queens-born rapper died peacefully in his sleep.
Popculture

Rapper Tyler Green Dies From Cancer at 22

Tyler Green, one-half of the Glasgow rap duo Triple01s, died on Dec. 10 following a battle with bone cancer. He was 22. Green, who performed under the name Trigga, was diagnosed with bone cancer last year, but it was not until earlier this month that he told fans about his health battle.
guitar.com

Peter Frampton’s final live performance closes with Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Peter Frampton has officially ended his touring career with the close of his farewell world tour which began in 2019. The guitarist’s farewell world tour came to its final stop on 16 November at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany, ending a run that took Frampton on a run of over 50 shows across the US and even more dates worldwide following his announcement that he would be retiring from touring due to being Inclusion-Body Myositis.
TMZ.com

Lil Wayne Gets 1st Diamond Certification With 'Lollipop'

Lil Wayne's signature hit "Lollipop" is now certified DIAMOND by the Recording Industry Association of America ... adding yet another sparkling notch in the Young Money CEO's storied career!!!. After the RIAA announcement Wednesday morning, an appreciative Lil Wayne sent out a video thanking all the 10 million fans who...
Page Six

Sharna Burgess admits she has ‘dark’ intrusive thoughts about her baby

Sharna Burgess admitted recently that she sometimes fears the worst when it comes to her child. “Intrusive mom thoughts ….This is a real thing,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum, 37, captioned a video on Instagram on Dec. 9 of her holding her baby while Cardi B’s viral “Oh my God, what is that?” soundbite played over it. “Honestly I thought it was something wrong with my brain at first. These super dark thoughts of all the things that could go wrong. All the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby.” Burgess then listed that some of the concerns she’s had...
HollywoodLife

Ashanti Dishes On Possibility Of Getting Back With Nelly After Steamy ‘Body On Me’ Reunion

Ashanti appeared on the Dec. 13 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and discussed her reunion with ex, Nelly, at a concert in Arizona earlier this month. A fan called in and asked how Ashanti felt about the reaction to the steamy performance, where the two sang their 2008 hit, “Body On Me.” The caller also pointed out that fans are hoping Ashanti and Nelly will be the next Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who recently got married following a nearly 20 year split.
ARIZONA STATE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Motley Crue Announces First US Shows With John 5

Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced a pair of comparatively intimate U.S. shows for February 2023 before they embark on their mammoth world tour. The rockers will post up in Atlantic City, N.J., for two consecutive nights at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Feb. 10 and 11. The 7,000-capacity venue is much smaller than the stadiums they'll be visiting across Latin America and Europe, beginning on Feb. 18 in Mexico City and running through July 6 in Glasgow. Motley Crue and Def Leppard co-headlined the similarly huge Stadium Tour in 2022, storming North America with help from Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Hypebae

Bad Bunny's Girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri Gives a Glimpse of Tour Life With Him

Bad Bunny and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri rarely post about each other or their relationship online. However, Berlingeri, who’s been featured on a few of his songs, including “El Apagón” and “En Casita,” shared personal footage from his World’s Hottest Tour, which she was a part of.
iheart.com

LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Shows Citing Illness, Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest

LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as she takes time to recover from illness and rest her vocal chords, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced in a statement on Wednesday (December 7). The two shows that have been rescheduled are Friday night’s performance at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in...
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

Alan Jackson's First Grandson Is Born — See The Heartwarming First Photo

Alan Jackson’s first grandson has made his arrival!. The legendary country artist’s daughter Ali, the middle of Jackson’s three girls, and her husband Sam welcomed their first child, Jackson Alvie Bradshaw, on Tuesday (December 13). Jackson’s arrival was even sweeter this week, as the “Remember When” icon celebrates more than four decades of marriage with his wife, Denise. He shared a heartwarming photo as he and Denise held Jackson: “Denise and I are celebrating our 43rd wedding anniversary with our new grandson Jackson Alvie Bradshaw. Ali and Sam welcomed Jack into the world on Dec 13, 2022. So happy that this little guy has made us grandparents!”

