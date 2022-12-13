ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WYFF4.com

New report shows South Carolina residents lottery spending habits

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina ranks sixth in the nation for spending on lottery tickets, according to a new report from LendingTree. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The team analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau Annual Survey of State Government Finance and the U.S. Bureau...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

With state mortgage help lagging, foreclosure notices start arriving

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Homeowners banking on mortgage help are growing more desperate as foreclosure notices start to arrive. They expected financial assistance from the NC Homeowner Assistance Fund months ago, but the pandemic program remains slow to deliver. The North Carolina Housing Finance Agency hired Innovative Emergency Management to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Lawmaker proposes $250 fee for people who move to South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina's known for its Southern hospitality, but for folks looking to call the Palmetto State home, that might come with a price. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, a Republican who represents Georgetown County, pre-filed a bill ahead of January's legislative session that would impose a fee for people moving to South Carolina. Goldfinch's bill would allow individual counties to approve or reject a $250 fee for new South Carolina residents.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
thenerve.org

House bill would protect short-term rentals in SC

S.C. municipalities and counties that ban short-term rentals would face the loss of state aid and property taxes under a House bill filed for the second time since last year. Contacted this week by The Nerve, Rep. Lee Hewitt, R-Georgetown, who is the bill’s main sponsor, said his proposal has “got the attention of a lot of local governments that have reached out to me.”
The Center Square

South Carolina's labor participation drops again as unemployment remains at 3.3%

(The Center Square) — South Carolina had more than 5,000 fewer workers in November and saw its unemployed number drop by 406 in numbers released on Friday. The state’s unemployment rate remained at 3.3%. "The state’s labor force participation rate of 56.4% continues to have our agency’s attention," said South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey. "The Labor Force Participation Task Force met last week to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: $800 tax rebates to be sent in 16 days in South Carolina

South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 tax returns will only have to wait just over two weeks to receive a rebate of up to $800. The amount that recipients receive from this rebate will be based on their 2021 tax liability, which is the amount left over after subtracting credits from the income tax they owe. For people whose tax liabilities are less than $800, their rebates will be equal to their tax liability, while filers with a tax liability equal to or over $800 will receive exactly $800, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Charleston City Paper

Wednesday headlines: Free electric vehicle charging stations next year at state parks

Thirty of 47 state parks will offer free electric vehicle charging stations by the end of next year, state officials announced Tuesday. “EV is something that is just becoming widely popular across the country, so we’re harnessing that here,” Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette said at a press conference. “I think that is something that if you feel passionate about, then we want to make sure that technology and the growth of that industry happen right here in our state.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
power98fm.com

South Carolina Inmates Make Christmas Gifts for Those in Need

A lot of times people think of inmates as someone who will forever be a criminal. No one, including myself, thinks that an inmate would do something that could help the community from behind bars. If you speak to some inmates they’d beg to differ about what they do behind bars. Inmates across the state of South Carolina are trying to make a difference on the outside from the inside. This holiday season is no different.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

South Carolinians to see fewer taxes withheld from 2023 paycheck

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Most South Carolina workers will see fewer state taxes withheld from their paychecks in 2023 as the result of adjustments in the state Withholding Tax Tables by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR). These updates follow this summer's tax cuts by state lawmakers. According...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

