WMBF
Survey sheds light on what’s keeping work-eligible South Carolinians from employment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New data released Friday reveals nearly half of South Carolinians who are old enough and eligible to work are not employed or actively looking for a job. That comes as more than 100,000 jobs are open across South Carolina, while the state’s unemployment rate remains historically...
WYFF4.com
New report shows South Carolina residents lottery spending habits
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina ranks sixth in the nation for spending on lottery tickets, according to a new report from LendingTree. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The team analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau Annual Survey of State Government Finance and the U.S. Bureau...
WCNC
With state mortgage help lagging, foreclosure notices start arriving
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Homeowners banking on mortgage help are growing more desperate as foreclosure notices start to arrive. They expected financial assistance from the NC Homeowner Assistance Fund months ago, but the pandemic program remains slow to deliver. The North Carolina Housing Finance Agency hired Innovative Emergency Management to...
WRDW-TV
Most South Carolina workers could see more money in their paychecks next year, here’s why
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Most South Carolina workers may see more money in their paychecks next year. It’s because less state taxes will be withheld from their paychecks because of adjustments made to the state Withholding Tax Tables by the South Carolina Department of Revenue. Earlier this year,...
Lawmaker proposes $250 fee for people who move to South Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina's known for its Southern hospitality, but for folks looking to call the Palmetto State home, that might come with a price. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, a Republican who represents Georgetown County, pre-filed a bill ahead of January's legislative session that would impose a fee for people moving to South Carolina. Goldfinch's bill would allow individual counties to approve or reject a $250 fee for new South Carolina residents.
thenerve.org
House bill would protect short-term rentals in SC
S.C. municipalities and counties that ban short-term rentals would face the loss of state aid and property taxes under a House bill filed for the second time since last year. Contacted this week by The Nerve, Rep. Lee Hewitt, R-Georgetown, who is the bill’s main sponsor, said his proposal has “got the attention of a lot of local governments that have reached out to me.”
Proposed bill could make new South Carolina residents pay $250 for driver’s license
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A proposed bill could make new South Carolina residents pay $250 for a driver’s license to bring down the financial burden of growth on existing residents. South Carolina’s population has increased by roughly half a million people over the last decade, bringing the state’s population to more than 5.1 million. […]
South Carolina's labor participation drops again as unemployment remains at 3.3%
(The Center Square) — South Carolina had more than 5,000 fewer workers in November and saw its unemployed number drop by 406 in numbers released on Friday. The state’s unemployment rate remained at 3.3%. "The state’s labor force participation rate of 56.4% continues to have our agency’s attention," said South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey. "The Labor Force Participation Task Force met last week to...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: $800 tax rebates to be sent in 16 days in South Carolina
South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 tax returns will only have to wait just over two weeks to receive a rebate of up to $800. The amount that recipients receive from this rebate will be based on their 2021 tax liability, which is the amount left over after subtracting credits from the income tax they owe. For people whose tax liabilities are less than $800, their rebates will be equal to their tax liability, while filers with a tax liability equal to or over $800 will receive exactly $800, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
walterborolive.com
Boise Cascade Company expanding South Carolina footprint with new Colleton County operations
Boise Cascade Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor for building materials, recently announced plans to expand its South Carolina operations with a new facility in Colleton County. The company’s $9 million investment will create 30 new jobs. “We are excited to be planning a branch location in Colleton County....
This South Carolina City Is One Of The Fastest-Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including this town in South Carolina.
1,500 new jobs coming to South Carolina in what leaders are calling 'largest economic development' ever
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A company that makes parts for batteries for electric vehicles is coming to South Carolina, a move the state says represents the largest economic investment in state history and will create roughly 1,500 jobs. Representatives from Redwood Materials, flanked by state leaders including South Carolina...
wpde.com
Pee Dee farmers concerned over potential electric bill rate increase
WPDE — Some Pee Dee farmers said they're pretty concerned about Duke Energy Progress' potential rate increase. Anthony Ward is a third-generation farmer in the Timmonsville community. Ward said he will have to make a choice if rates go up. "So, with the rate increases, this will make me...
South Carolina Department of Public Safety to step up enforcement in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will step up enforcement in Horry County between Thursday and Saturday. The additional enforcement will focus on traffic violations with an emphasis on DUI, speed, aggressive and distracted driving, according to the SCDPS. Roads included in the enforcement are Highway 17, Highway 501, […]
Charleston City Paper
Wednesday headlines: Free electric vehicle charging stations next year at state parks
Thirty of 47 state parks will offer free electric vehicle charging stations by the end of next year, state officials announced Tuesday. “EV is something that is just becoming widely popular across the country, so we’re harnessing that here,” Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette said at a press conference. “I think that is something that if you feel passionate about, then we want to make sure that technology and the growth of that industry happen right here in our state.”
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia REALTOR® Morris Lyles named South Carolina REALTOR® of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina REALTOR® (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor® with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 REALTOR® of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia.
power98fm.com
South Carolina Inmates Make Christmas Gifts for Those in Need
A lot of times people think of inmates as someone who will forever be a criminal. No one, including myself, thinks that an inmate would do something that could help the community from behind bars. If you speak to some inmates they’d beg to differ about what they do behind bars. Inmates across the state of South Carolina are trying to make a difference on the outside from the inside. This holiday season is no different.
3 wanted after $7,800 worth of glasses stolen in South Carolina
Three people are wanted after $7,800 worth of glasses were stolen Sunday from an Upstate business.
abcnews4.com
South Carolinians to see fewer taxes withheld from 2023 paycheck
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Most South Carolina workers will see fewer state taxes withheld from their paychecks in 2023 as the result of adjustments in the state Withholding Tax Tables by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR). These updates follow this summer's tax cuts by state lawmakers. According...
wspa.com
SC DHEC now offering OD safety kits to prevent overdose deaths over holidays
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has begun giving away overdose safety kits to prevent deaths. The kits are free while supplies last. SC DHEC now offering OD safety kits to prevent overdose …. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has begun...
